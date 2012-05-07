Announcements
Writing from The Sun wins the Pushcart Prize
Posted on: May 07, 2012
Two essays first published in The Sun have been awarded the Pushcart Prize, which honors exceptional writing from America's small presses. Shozan Jack Haubner's essay "A Zen Zealot Comes Home" [September 2011] and Brian Doyle's essay "The Hawk" [February 2011] will be published in the anthology The Pushcart Prize XXXVII: Best of the Small Presses, due out in November. Our congratulations to both authors.