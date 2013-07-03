Writing from The Sun wins the Pushcart Prize

Two selections first published in The Sun have been awarded the Pushcart Prize, which honors exceptional writing from America’s small presses. Philip Kelly’s essay “Painting The Summer Palace Of The Queen” [February 2012] and Sigrid Nunez’s short story “Imagination” [April 2012] will be published in the anthology The Pushcart Prize XXXVIII: Best of the Small Presses, due out in November. Our congratulations to both authors.