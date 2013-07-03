Announcements

Writing from The Sun wins the Pushcart Prize

Posted on: July 03, 2013

Two selections first published in The Sun have been awarded the Pushcart Prize, which honors exceptional writing from America’s small presses. Philip Kelly’s essay “Painting The Summer Palace Of The Queen” [February 2012] and Sigrid Nunez’s short story “Imagination” [April 2012] will be published in the anthology The Pushcart Prize XXXVIII: Best of the Small Presses, due out in November. Our congratulations to both authors.

View All Announcements
Free Trial Offer

Back Issues

View entire Back Issues list
in PDF formatPDF