Announcements

Writing from The Sun recognized by the Best American Series and the Pushcart Prize Anthology

Posted on: December 17, 2014

Joe Wilkins’s short story “Say” [April 2013] was chosen for the 2015 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, Volume XXXIX, edited by Bill Henderson.

Four selections from The Sun received “Special Mention” in the same volume.

Adopt a Bench,” by Rebecca McClanahan [March 2013]
The God of Numbers,” by Danusha Laméris [May 2013]
This I Believed,” by Matthew Vollmer [October 2013]
Let Nothing You Dismay,” by Joan Murray [November 2013]

Six selections from The Sun were listed as “Notable Essays” in the 2014 Best American Essays, edited by John Jeremiah Sullivan.

In Transit,” by Patricia Foster [January 2013]
Adopt a Bench,” by Rebecca McClanahan [March 2013]
The Tyranny of Paradise,” by Poe Ballantine [June 2013]
Dawn and Mary,” by Brian Doyle [August 2013]
My Fifty-Minute Hour,” by Lad Tobin [August 2013]
Praying Alone in Qatar,” by Adriana Páramo [December 2013]

We extend our congratulations to the authors.

View All Announcements
Free Trial Offer

Back Issues

View entire Back Issues list
in PDF formatPDF