Announcements
Writing from The Sun recognized by the Best American Series and the Pushcart Prize Anthology
Posted on: December 17, 2014
Joe Wilkins’s short story “Say” [April 2013] was chosen for the 2015 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, Volume XXXIX, edited by Bill Henderson.
Four selections from The Sun received “Special Mention” in the same volume.
“Adopt a Bench,” by Rebecca McClanahan [March 2013]
“The God of Numbers,” by Danusha Laméris [May 2013]
“This I Believed,” by Matthew Vollmer [October 2013]
“Let Nothing You Dismay,” by Joan Murray [November 2013]
Six selections from The Sun were listed as “Notable Essays” in the 2014 Best American Essays, edited by John Jeremiah Sullivan.
“In Transit,” by Patricia Foster [January 2013]
“Adopt a Bench,” by Rebecca McClanahan [March 2013]
“The Tyranny of Paradise,” by Poe Ballantine [June 2013]
“Dawn and Mary,” by Brian Doyle [August 2013]
“My Fifty-Minute Hour,” by Lad Tobin [August 2013]
“Praying Alone in Qatar,” by Adriana Páramo [December 2013]
We extend our congratulations to the authors.View All Announcements