Writing from The Sun recognized by the Best American Series and the Pushcart Prize Anthology

Joe Wilkins’s short story “Say” [April 2013] was chosen for the 2015 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses, Volume XXXIX, edited by Bill Henderson.

Four selections from The Sun received “Special Mention” in the same volume.



Six selections from The Sun were listed as “Notable Essays” in the 2014 Best American Essays, edited by John Jeremiah Sullivan.



We extend our congratulations to the authors.