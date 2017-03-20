The Sun’s 2017 Writing Retreats

We invite you to join Sun authors along with editor and publisher Sy Safransky for two lively weekends of writing, conversation, and inspiration in 2017.

May 19-21 at Wildacres Retreat in Little Switzerland, North Carolina

Authors scheduled to appear are John Brehm, Krista Bremer, Frances Lefkowitz, Heather Sellers, and Marion Winik. The all-inclusive cost for the weekend is $395, which includes five meals and shared lodging in a double room with a private bath.

October 20-22 at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California

Authors scheduled to appear are Doug Crandell, Danusha Laméris, Heather Sellers, Sparrow, and Joe Wilkins. Esalen’s weekend cost is based on the type of lodging you select; it includes tuition, meals, and accommodations. For details, click here.

Scholarships will be available for both events. Full program information will be posted soon. If you’d like to be notified when retreat details are posted, please send us an email.