The Sun in California

Join Sun authors Doug Crandell, Danusha Laméris, Heather Sellers, Sparrow, and Joe Wilkins, along with editor and publisher Sy Safransky, for a lively weekend of writing, conversation, and inspiration. The gathering will be held at Esalen, a retreat center situated on twenty-seven acres of spectacular Big Sur coastline. The Sun is offering four full scholarships to writers who would benefit from this retreat but are unable to afford it. Click here for details.