The Sun’s 2017 Writing Retreats
May 19 – October 22, 2017
Program Description
We invite you to join Sun authors along with editor and publisher Sy Safransky for two lively weekends of writing, conversation, and inspiration in 2017.
May 19-21 at Wildacres Retreat in Little Switzerland, North Carolina
Authors scheduled to appear are John Brehm, Krista Bremer, Frances Lefkowitz, Heather Sellers, and Marion Winik. The all-inclusive cost for the weekend is $395, which includes five meals and shared lodging in a double room with a private bath.
October 20-22 at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, California
Authors scheduled to appear are Doug Crandell, Danusha Laméris, Heather Sellers, Sparrow, and Joe Wilkins. Esalen’s weekend cost is based on the type of lodging you select; it includes tuition, meals, and accommodations. For details, click here.
Scholarships will be available for both events. Full program information will be posted soon. If you’d like to be notified when retreat details are posted, please send us an email.