Program Description

“The Into the Fire retreat opened a door to honest writing for me.”

— J.C., Into the Fire attendee

Since 1974, The Sun has published the kind of brave, revealing writing that lives up to the magazine’s motto: “What is to give light must endure burning.” We invite you to join Sun readers, authors, and staff for a weekend retreat celebrating the written word. The authors will lead workshops geared to bring forth the best in your own essays, short stories, and poems. A Readers Write session will help get your pen moving. There will be opportunities to speak with editor and founder Sy Safransky and readings by Sy and the workshop leaders.

You don’t have to think of yourself as a writer to attend, because the best part of a Sun gathering is getting to meet people who appreciate the magazine’s compassionate, unflinching view of the world as much as you do. We hope you’ll join us.

Authors Scheduled to Appear

John Brehm is the author of two award-winning books of poems, Help Is on the Way and Sea of Faith. He is also the associate editor of The Oxford Book of American Poetry and the editor of the anthology The Poetry of Impermanence, Mindfulness, and Joy. His poems have appeared in Poetry, The Norton Introduction to Literature, Best American Poetry, and other journals and anthologies. He lives in Portland, Oregon, and teaches for the Literary Arts and Mountain Writers Series in Portland and for the Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver, Colorado. (johnbrehm.net)

Krista Bremer is the associate publisher of The Sun and the author of My Accidental Jihad: A Love Story, a memoir that began as a Pushcart Prize–winning essay in The Sun. She appreciates one thing about Donald Trump: he has done wonders for her writer’s block.

Frances Lefkowitz is the author of To Have Not, a memoir of growing up poor in 1970s San Francisco. A former senior editor of Body+Soul magazine, she is now a freelance writer, editor, and writing coach. Her fiction and nonfiction have appeared in Tin House, Glimmer Train, and Martha Stewart’s Whole Living. In 2011 she founded the Community Memoir Project to sponsor free writing workshops in public libraries, and she blogs about writing, publishing, and footwear at FrancesLefkowitz.net. She lives in Northern California, where she enjoys surfing and speaking Spanish.

Sy Safransky was editor of his junior-high-school newspaper, his high-school newspaper, and his college newspaper. (Guess where this is heading.) He earned a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and worked as a newspaper reporter until he discovered that the real news is what connects us. Twice divorced, in 1983 he married an adorable hippie who today is an adorable psychiatrist — a good thing for him. He has one stepson, two daughters, and three grandchildren. Miraculously the magazine he founded in 1974 survives to this day, but in heaven things sometimes turn out that way. He is editor and publisher of The Sun.

Heather Sellers’s memoir You Don’t Look Like Anyone I Know was an Oprah’s Book Club selection and an Editor’s Choice at the New York Times Book Review. She has a short-story collection titled Georgia under Water and two books of poetry, Drinking Girls and Their Dresses and The Boys I Borrow. Her books on writing include Page after Page and The Practice of Creative Writing. Recent essays appear in Good Housekeeping, O, and The New York Times. She was elected teacher of the year by the students at Hope College, where she taught creative writing for nearly twenty years. In 2013 she joined the MFA faculty at the University of South Florida.

Marion Winik is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore and the author of nine books, among them First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead, Highs in the Low Fifties, and The Lunch-Box Chronicles. Her column “Bohemian Rhapsody” appears monthly at BaltimoreFishbowl.com, and her essays and articles have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Utne Reader, and Salon, among others. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Reviews, and her NPR program, The Weekly Reader. Her fifteen years of commentaries for All Things Considered are collected at npr.org.

Workshops

The Power of a Question

John Brehm

This workshop focuses on: poetry

Do we see our poems as expressions of what we already know or as opportunities for imaginative exploration? Is our writing energized more by assertions or by open-ended seeking? In this workshop we’ll explore the power of taking a questioning stance toward our experience. We’ll look at how asking a provocative question can spark a poem as well as how a question in the middle — or even at the end — of a poem can deepen the reader’s engagement.

Show and Tell

Krista Bremer

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction

“Show, don’t tell” is a cliché of writing classes, but the personal essayist or memoirist needs to do both. Showing — transcribing memories vividly and precisely — is not enough. A narrative voice that “tells” is also necessary to make sense of what we are shown. We will explore the role of the telling voice, discover how we can use it more effectively, and address how to balance showing and telling in personal writing. A guided writing practice will help us apply what we have learned.

The Art of Short: Flash Fiction and Micro Memoir

Frances Lefkowitz

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction and fiction

The “flash fiction” format — under 1,000 words — also works well for memoir. Writing micro stories and personal essays helps us zero in on salient scenes and details. It’s also a great way to jump start a longer work. We’ll read samples from contemporary flash-fiction writers and write to provocative prompts. This is an engaging and productive workshop full of short exercises that get the words flowing.

Writing in Flow

Heather Sellers

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction, fiction, and poetry

Procrastination issues? Writer’s block? Hard time finishing? Overwhelmed with ideas but struggling with how to shape them? In this workshop we will practice four simple, effective strategies for writing in flow. We will leave class with methods for deepening our writing practice, an understanding of why it’s wise to work in a series, and how to design a writing life where the focus is on play. We’ll practice strategies that are designed to travel well. This is a workshop you can easily take home with you.

Finding Your Voice as a Storyteller

Marion Winik

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction

Oral storytelling, because it lacks a script, is fluid, physical, and interactive. When the same story is committed to paper, it takes a different shape. In the relationship between the spoken voice and the written voice, what is unique to each writer comes into focus. We will tell the same stories both out loud and on the page and examine the similarities and differences.

The Magic of Metaphor

John Brehm

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction, fiction, and poetry

Metaphor is at the heart of creative writing, a kind of perceptual magic that reveals the hidden likenesses and deep connections between seemingly dissimilar things. When Shakespeare compares leafless branches to “bare ruined choirs where late the sweet birds sang,” we feel the figure is both absolutely right and totally surprising. In this workshop we’ll examine a range of arresting metaphors from Pablo Neruda, Yannis Ritsos, Kay Ryan, Elizabeth Bishop, Anne Carson, James Schuyler, and others to see just how they work and the range of effects they create. In-class writing exercises will give participants a chance to experiment with the pleasures and challenges of making metaphor.

In Your Own Voice

Krista Bremer

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction

From the first sentence, a reader recognizes and responds to the distinct voice of the writer. As the conduit for the author’s experience, voice is integral to the success or failure of an essay. But what does it mean to find your own voice — and where might you begin to look for it? We’ll use Krista’s essay “My Accidental Jihad” to talk about aspects of a strong narrative voice, then try exercises geared to uncover our own unique style.

Where I Come From

Frances Lefkowitz

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction

Home is a powerful starting point for writing about our lives. Whether you grew up in a small town or, like Frances, lived in nine different neighborhoods in a big city before the age of seventeen, where you come from helped make you who you are. In this workshop, we’ll go back to the place or places we think of as home and learn to see them with fresh eyes, then make them come alive on the page.

Show a Lot, Tell a Little, and Never Explain

Heather Sellers

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction, fiction, and poetry

In order to reach our readers, we must use sensory detail. But what parts belong in scene and when is it more effective to summarize? What is the difference between telling something well and telling it poorly? Author/editor Dinty Moore’s dictum “show a lot, tell a little, and never explain” provides the outline for this workshop, in which we’ll practice showing and telling while avoiding explanation.

The Personal Is Political

Marion Winik

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction and fiction

“Through identifying with characters and people who are nothing like us, through destroying the walls between ourselves and others, the people who love words break down the boundaries that separate us,” writes Pulitzer Prize–winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen. At this time of deep division in our country, one of the most powerful tools we have for understanding and change is storytelling. Often a story can slip around readers’ defenses in ways a direct argument does not. We’ll talk about examples, brainstorm ideas, and do some writing.

Poetic Closure: How Poems End

John Brehm

This workshop focuses on: poetry

How we end our poems is crucial. A weak ending can undo even the most promising beginning, while a strong ending can lift a poem to new heights and transform everything that came before it. In this workshop we’ll examine the endings of poems by Wislawa Szymborska, Frank O’Hara, Mark Doty, Lucia Perillo, Ron Padgett, and others. Our goal will be to sharpen our awareness of the kinds of poetic closure available to us and to recognize some common missteps: the unearned epiphany, the predictable statement, the confusing image, etc. Please bring an unfinished poem, or a poem whose ending isn’t yet satisfying.

Working in the Dark

Krista Bremer

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction

When writing an essay, the author must be willing to accept the darkness of the unknown. We must learn to see better in the dark, so we can glimpse unexpected associations and insights. Using her essay “My Accidental Jihad,” Krista will discuss her writing process and then lead exercises to bring out unforeseen possibilities in our own work.

Wrangling Your Writing Voice

Frances Lefkowitz

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction and fiction

It’s hard to say what “voice” in writing is. Is it attitude, opinion, style, or all these and more? Frances has devised several approaches to help us discover and liberate our own voice. In this workshop we’ll read some distinctive voices and write to prompts aimed at triggering our own. Exercises will focus on tapping into emotion, accessing our inner authority, and creating intimacy with the reader.

How to Write What Scares You (And Still Get People to Read Your Work and Not Freak Out)

Heather Sellers

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction, fiction, and poetry

“It’s an act of compassion to share your personal story,” writes Sy Safransky. Many of us are called to share the stories that matter most to us, but sometimes this material can be overwhelming for our readers. How do we write about dark, complex, or traumatic events without scaring readers away? In this workshop we’ll learn four techniques for handling intensity on the page, whether writing about ridiculous joy or passionate suffering. You can write boldly and keep your reader with you.

Memoir Boot Camp

Marion Winik

This workshop focuses on: nonfiction

In this hands-on workshop we will explore a step-by-step process of turning a memory into a crafted essay. A series of prompts will break this mysterious transformation into bite-sized tasks, from conceptualizing plot and theme; to developing characters, setting, and dialogue; to thinking about structure and organization. We’ll give each other feedback along the way and all walk out with the first draft of a short essay.

Schedule

The retreat runs Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21.

Friday: Check-in begins at two in the afternoon. Dinner is followed by the opening session and a reading featuring Sun authors.

Saturday: Workshops are scheduled throughout the day with a break for lunch. After dinner, there is a reading by Sy in the auditorium, followed by a reception and book signing.

Sunday: Final workshops begin after breakfast and are followed by the closing session. We depart around noon.

Individual meetings with Sy Safransky will take place throughout Saturday and Sunday during the workshop sessions.

Registered attendees will receive a detailed schedule via e-mail.

“All of the workshops I attended were presented with a little humor, lots of heart. . . . The most difficult thing was choosing which workshops to attend.”

— S.C., Into the Fire attendee