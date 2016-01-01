Alternate History

by Bill Glose

Bill Glose is a former paratrooper and author of three poetry collections, including Half a Man, about his experiences as a combat platoon leader in the Gulf War. He lives in Yorktown, Virginia.

When we rolled into Iraq,

newspapers predicted more

than half of us would die.

Eyes masked by tinted goggles,

we assumed stoic expressions

or else joked and slugged shoulders

embroidered with Airborne tabs,

that narrow strip proclaiming

our shared religion. I remember

the certitude settling into my bones

that I would not come back whole,

accepting that sour fact the same way

a losing wrestler shakes

his opponent’s hand before

the ref raises it in victory.

Looking back on my younger self,

so full of bravado

and jingoistic pride, I ponder

the multiverse theory of existence.

On another plane, perhaps the predictions

were correct, my corpse rolled

into an unmarked grave and covered

by a dune’s shifting sand. But then

there would also be another world

with another version of myself that

never went to war, never bargained

with God to drop his hammer

on someone else, never unleashed

the black dog within his heart

and set its gnashing teeth to work.

