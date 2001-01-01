Perseverance

Since going through a divorce in January, I have been solely responsible for the fifteen hundred ducks, one hundred chickens, fifty-five geese, forty turkeys, two pigs, and two cows on my farm. The divorce was my idea. This is my mess, my doing. I kept the property and still owe my ex a good chunk of money for his share. To pay him back, I work twelve hours a day, seven days a week. Still, I wonder how I will save up enough to get through the winter. Why in the world did I think I could make a living raising animals?

The ducks need bedding laid down, the geese are in the road, the hay and feed need to be unloaded, the egg cartons need to be ordered, the egg license needs to be renewed, the water sample needs to be taken in, and the eggs need to be delivered. Meanwhile the turkeys are fighting, the garden weighs heavily on my mind, the barn is filling with water, the pigs keep pushing their trough into the middle of their pen, the heifer could drop her calf any day, the other cow doesn’t appear to have gotten pregnant after all, and those hundreds of eggs the chickens lay daily aren’t going to clean and pack themselves. There’s sweeping and laundry and bills to do, and the dishes are breeding in the sink. At least I gave away the goats.

I tell myself I will get through this year. I still intend to prove that I can make it as a farmer.

Khaiti E. Hallstein

Clayton, Wisconsin

My dad lost both feet in March 1945 on a hill in France, about five miles from the German border. Shrapnel destroyed his left ankle in the early evening, and the other leg got hit just before dawn while he lay bleeding on the ground, surrounded by the dead and dying, praying for a bomb or bullet to finish him off.

At the medical facility he asked the doctors to save his knees so he’d have an easier time walking on prosthetics. While Dad healed and learned to walk on artificial legs, the rest of his unit rolled into Germany and liberated one of the death camps.

He returned to the U.S., met and married my mother, obtained an engineering degree, and had seven kids. Every weekday morning when I was a girl, Dad got up, pulled the heavy woolen socks over the stumps that ended halfway down his calves, put on the prosthetic legs (with socks and shoes attached), and went to work at his job, designing electrical systems in military aircraft. During heavy snowstorms my mother admonished him to stay home, pointing out that men without disabilities were probably taking the day off, but he paid her no heed.

World War II vets were often told to forget what they’d seen, to keep looking ahead and be happy. There were houses and televisions and cars to buy. Life was good. But sometimes, while sitting with us, my father would go somewhere else. My siblings and I called it the “Dad Zone.” His post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was part of who he was.

If my father ever wallowed in self-pity, he didn’t let anyone see. From his example I learned not to give up when life got tough. Sometimes that lesson has worked against me, such as when I stayed in a bad marriage because I was sure I could fix it.

In September 2001 I was working in the North Tower of the World Trade Center when American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the building. I knew there was a real possibility that I would die, and I decided I would die running. So I ran. Many of my co-workers did not make it.

After the attacks I developed PTSD like my dad. The frightening images of that day replayed themselves in my mind. If my father had been alive, maybe he could have advised me on how to handle it, but he had died of a heart attack two years earlier. Shortly before his death Dad had undergone a painful surgery to remove infected bone in his legs, and he had been going to physical therapy in anticipation of being fitted for a new set of prosthetics. Fifty-five years after he’d lost his feet, my father died determined to keep walking.

Laurie E. Spencer

Shrewsbury Township, New Jersey

The first time I visited my brother at Fairton prison, it was snowing, and I got off the New Jersey Turnpike too soon and added an hour to the normally four-hour trip.

The next time, I forgot to bring quarters for the vending machines, and I couldn’t even offer him a soda or a plastic-wrapped sandwich.

Three months later it was summer and ninety-eight degrees. I arrived in shorts and flip-flops, and the guards wouldn’t allow me past the entry because I wasn’t wearing “proper attire.”

Eventually I got the routine down: Go only on Tuesdays, because it’s less crowded and quieter. Organize everything the night before — map, gas, clothes, flashlight, lunch, water, and chocolate bars for the late-afternoon drive home. Try to fall asleep early. (Wine helps.) Ignore the bad dreams. Leave by 5 AM and aim to be at Linda’s Diner on Black Horse Pike by 7:15. Order the farmer’s breakfast special to stave off hunger during the dismal five-and-a-half-hour visit. Remember my brother’s Social Security number to make the sign-in process faster. Wear a wireless bra to avoid setting off the metal detector. And make sure there are tissues in the car, because even after two decades of seeing my brother behind bars, I know I’ll need them once I leave.

A.C.

Tuckahoe, New York



