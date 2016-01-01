Freedom isn’t free. It shouldn’t be a bragging point that “Oh, I don’t get involved in politics,” as if that makes you somehow cleaner. No, that makes you derelict of duty in a republic. Liars and panderers in government would have a much harder time of it if so many people didn’t insist on their right to remain ignorant and blindly agreeable.

Bill Maher

Our problems stem from our acceptance of this filthy, rotten system.

Dorothy Day

It’s no longer enough to be a decent person. It’s no longer enough to shake our heads and make concerned grimaces at the news.

Joss Whedon

If I were to remain silent, I’d be guilty of complicity.

Albert Einstein

The crisis is not out there in the world; it is in our own consciousness.

J. Krishnamurti

As my sufferings mounted I soon realized that there were two ways that I could respond to my situation: either to react with bitterness or seek to transform the suffering into a creative force. I decided to follow the latter course.

Martin Luther King Jr.

Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.

James Baldwin

Those who make us believe that anything is possible and fire our imagination over the long haul, are often the ones who have survived the bleakest of circumstances themselves. They have every reason to despair, but don’t, so may have the most to teach us.

Paul Rogat Loeb

The individual — stupendous and beautiful paradox — is at once infinitesimal dust and the cause of all things.

C.V. Wedgwood

Heroes are not giant statues framed against a red sky. They are people who say: This is my community, and it is my responsibility to make it better.

Studs Terkel