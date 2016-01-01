The Water Song

by Kelly Daniels

Six years after my father left us, in the summer of 1977, my mother, my younger brother, and I were living in a single-wide trailer in the desert of Wildomar, California. My mother’s sister Anne and Anne’s husband, Gerick, lived with their boys in a double-wide on the same property, ten acres of scrubland my wealthy grandparents had bought as an investment. We must have resembled squatters, but we were there legally. I was ten and would enter the fifth grade that fall.

In my father’s absence Gerick had stepped into the role of principal adult male in my life. He taught me that survival is a competition, and the competition started right there among my cousins and me. He presided over Big Wheel races down steep, winding tracks on a dusty hillside. (The surest path to victory was to sideswipe the other guy off the track.) He had us dig trenches for elaborate forts, and he built a wooden ramp and held bicycle-jumping contests that often ended in injury but never in tears. The one inexcusable crime, in Gerick’s mind, was to complain or cry. His biggest boy, Nils, was a year younger than I was, and Gerick encouraged a rivalry between us. Being older, I was expected to win and usually did, but the victories were hollow, as Nils never seemed to try his hardest, and so I played just hard enough not to lose.

Gerick often took us on long hikes into the desert or the mountains. One morning that summer he led Nils, two of Nils’s brothers, and me across the lone paved road beside our dusty property and into the rolling chaparral, a mix of sage, manzanita, and scrub brush. Where we were heading, my cousins and I did not know.

At midmorning we approached a large weeping willow standing alone in a field of brown grass beside a dried-up pond, its bed now a jigsaw puzzle of cracked dirt. Gerick led us through the curtain of hanging branches into the cool, quiet space under the tree. He slung off his pack and scratched his back against the trunk like some large beast. We stood in a semicircle around him, adjusting to the darkness and breathing in the earthy smell. Gerick’s hair, parted in the middle and tucked behind his ears, was the color of hay; his thick mustache was orange; and his face was red. A bandanna was tied loosely around his neck. He had a knack for finding places like this, little chambers fit for elves and ogres or maybe aliens from outer space. From his pack he produced an army canteen. He looked us over like a judge while we waited silently for his verdict.

“Eeny, meeny, miney, moe,” he said, ticking us off with a thick, freckled finger. Then he abandoned the rhyme and announced that the tallest (me) would drink first. I wasn’t very thirsty, but I accepted the canteen. You couldn’t turn down anything Gerick offered, or he’d act offended and never offer it again. I unscrewed the cap, took a drink, and spit the sour liquid onto the dirt, certain I’d been made the butt of one of Gerick’s jokes.

“What’s the matter with you?” Gerick asked, snatching the canteen back.

“That tastes like crap!” I shouted, tired of the minor humiliations to which he subjected us.

He sniffed the mouth of the canteen with a frown, took a sip, swished it around, and swallowed. Then he turned up the canteen and drank deeply. Feeling queasy, I watched his Adam’s apple bob along his neck. If the water was actually good and I’d only imagined the sour taste, there would be retribution.

Gerick proclaimed the water delicious and explained that he’d added some apple-cider vinegar — to cleanse the liver.

“It’s gross,” I said.

“ ‘It’s gross,’ ” he repeated in a high, girlish voice.

Gerick handed the canteen to Nils, who drank and passed the water to his twin, Ivan, the runt of the brood. Gerick was proud of his Swedish heritage and had named his sons accordingly. Odin, the blondest and toughest, drank last. His father loved him the best and made no attempt to hide his favoritism. Not being related to Gerick by blood, I occupied my own category as an outsider, which had its benefits. For example, when it came time for the boys to stand in line, drop their pants, and take their whippings, I didn’t have to join them unless my mother was there to sanction it. Gerick made up for this special dispensation with constant belittlement.



