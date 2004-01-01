Two Moons

by Debbie Urbanski

Debbie Urbanski is a writer and mother who has given up her bad habit of reading too many parenting books. She lives with her family in Syracuse, New York. debbieurbanski.com Also by this author:

When They Came To Us

The quad of Abbot Academy overlooked a scenic pond, surrounded by red oaks and white pines, where one might imagine the boys pensively rowing at dawn across the misty waters. On the other side were a dozen charming, weathered buildings — the classrooms and dorms, which were more like houses. No one even called them dorms. They used the word home, as in “Do you want to go home after lunch?” A portion of a barn could be seen in the near distance, as well as a corral for the horses, since the type of preadolescent boys who attended Abbot were thought to thrive if given the opportunity to care for large mammals.

Today being the second Sunday of October, the boys’ parents had gathered on the quad, most of them exhausted from having driven grand distances to reach the school in rural New Hampshire. The day was glorious after weeks of steady rain, the sky above them a rich blue and cloudless. The annual Fall Jamboree was the only time, except in emergencies, when families were allowed on campus. The boys were gathered, too, their expressions unfamiliar to their mothers and fathers. Children are always changing, but they seem to change most rapidly when they are sent away from home and not seen or spoken to for months.

Many of the fathers appeared dressed for golf — in khakis and visors and colorful polos — while the mothers walked around with bright scarves knotted around their necks. “Look at me,” one woman instructed her son, her scarf an electric turquoise slashed with orange. “Look at me. Come on. It’s not like you’ve forgotten who I am.” Other parents took out their phones to snap photographs of a child who was twisting away, but not Beth and Tom Corbett. They did not wish to bring any pictures of this place back.

The Corbetts stood apart from the other parents in a shady spot beside a fountain. The sound of water trickling into a gray basin appeared to soothe their son, Luke, who was nine and had entered Abbot in August at the start of fourth grade. Their younger child — average, normal Ruby — was at home with a sitter. They had originally planned for her to come, but the afternoon before they were to leave, Ruby confided to Beth, “I don’t want to see my brother ever again.” Understandable, considering. So Beth had to scramble to find a last-minute sitter.

Beth and Tom had been standing beside the fountain for what felt like a long time, listening to Luke as he tossed out trivia questions. Luke had been quizzing them since their arrival late that morning. Already he had cycled through the presidents — which ones had died in office, or brought their children to live in the White House, or owned pets and what kind — and now he moved on to the subject of tsunamis.

“In what country did the tsunami of 2004 begin?” Luke asked, his head tipped back so he could track a flock of geese flying southward in ragged formation across the sky.

He wore a plain gray polo shirt, gray socks, and a pair of gray shorts with sagging pockets. His hair had grown long, covering his neck and falling into his eyes. He looked hungry to Beth, and a little hollow. She imagined that if she tapped him on his shoulder, she would hear an empty thud. She would never tap him on the shoulder like that. If she tapped him on the shoulder, he would scream. The only touch he would tolerate was two fingers pressed below the hairline of his neck. A “neck hug,” she called it.

Tom guessed China.

“I think it was actually New Zealand,” said Beth, taking a tentative step toward Luke, who jumped backward onto a flower bed of wild-looking red daisies as if she had shoved him.

They were both wrong. “Indonesia!” Luke shouted as he crushed the flowers beneath his feet. “Indonesia! Indonesia! Indonesia!”

In the center of the quad a trio of grills billowed charcoal smoke in preparation for the barbecue luncheon, while a dozen staff members set out folding chairs under a wide white tent.

“I have some questions for you, too,” Beth said to Luke.

“It’s not your turn,” said Luke.

“You’ve asked us thirty-five questions, Luke. I think it’s my turn to ask one.”

Tom laid a hand on Beth’s arm.

“It’s not your turn,” Luke repeated.

“My question is: How are you?” When he didn’t answer, she pressed on. “How do you like it here at your new school? Are you happy?” She kept her voice soft and quiet, as she had practiced: the voice of a patient, kind mother.

Luke shot questions back at her: “What’s the highest speed a tsunami can travel? The tsunami wave from the Tōhoku earthquake was how high? How many people died in the 1883 tsunami caused by the eruption of Krakatoa?”

Beth raised her voice over his: “Who are your friends? Do you have friends? Tell me about two of your closest friends.”

Luke’s hands swatted at the air as if he were surrounded by biting flies.

“Knock it off,” Tom whispered to Beth. “I mean, look at him.”

On the drive to New Hampshire Beth had read and reread the letter from the school therapist. It was supposed to contain everything a parent needed to know for a successful visit: Keep your personal devices in your pockets. Be forward looking. Stop dwelling in the past and start dwelling in the bright rooms of the future. Embrace change!

“Who was the first person to associate tsunamis with underwater earthquakes?” Luke shouted. “True or false: palm trees often survive tsunamis intact.”

At the bottom of the letter, the therapist had hand-written four additional points: If I may, Beth? 1. Meet Luke on his own terms, please. 2. Wait for him to reach for you before you reach. 3. Celebrate his successes, however small. 4. Please do not bring up that planet he invented, as I think he is ready to finally leave it behind. And HAVE FUN!

By the start of second grade in his old elementary school, Luke had exhausted the geography of Earth, having memorized all of the countries and their capitals, rivers, lakes, and mountain ranges, as well as the major industries of each region. Finally his teacher, Ms. Beale, hid the atlas above the wardrobe and offered Luke a worn encyclopedia of space from the class bookshelf. He read about the solar system — in particular Jupiter, with its many icy moons. For a time he found comets fascinating, their timetables like a train schedule, only with the enticing possibility of a collision. Later he focused on asteroids, then supernovas, then black holes. Finally he settled on exoplanets, worlds far from our own solar system. Many such planets are inhospitable and strange, like 55 Cancri e, which is made in large part of diamond, but a few appear similar enough to Earth to support life. Luke’s parents bought him two enormous atlases of the universe. Eventually his interest narrowed to a particular exoplanet called LK-32-C. He must have come across it somewhere on the Internet, Beth assumed. When she could find no mention of the place, she realized he had made the planet up. Luke spent entire afternoons at his desk in his bedroom, pinpointing LK-32-C’s precise location in the galaxy. His drawings were as exact and detailed as blueprints.

“LK-32-C,” Luke wrote in a research paper for school that should have been about amphibians, “is a gray planet covered in crumbly sand. On top of the sand grows bulla crudus, a knobby green plant which is soft and warm.” For every class project after that, he turned in a further investigation of LK-32-C. Such focused dedication to a made-up subject did not sit well with Ms. Beale.

When Luke began lagging behind his peers, Beth suggested to Ms. Beale that she use LK-32-C to reignite the boy’s interest in learning. Luke could graph the planet’s monthly rainfall during math lessons, or design a robot to carry out remote testing of the soil acidity.

“The problem here,” Ms. Beale said, “is that this planet of his isn’t a real planet. It doesn’t actually exist. You do realize that, don’t you?”

“The ponds of LK-32-C are salty,” Luke wrote. “The green knobs can be eaten in an emergency. They are rich in potassium.” In his drawings the planet’s double moons cast dueling shadows. Some animal rolled through the sand on silver-wheeled feet. Shy mammals he called “the figures,” which were two-legged and blue for some reason, ate rocks and possibly had once been human.

One afternoon Luke showed Beth how the figures danced. He swung his arms recklessly around his head as he jumped. It was a long dance. Beth lay back on his bed and watched him. He looked faraway and glad. “Stop staring at me,” he finally said.

The incidents began that winter.

Luke slammed his chair against another student, pinning her to the snack table. He refused to let the girl move, even after she began sobbing.

Luke threatened to shove a peanut into the mouth of a child who was allergic to peanuts. (“Maybe he didn’t understand she was allergic,” Beth suggested. “Oh, he knew,” Ms. Beale replied. “That boy keeps a file in his head on every student.”)

Luke punched a boy in the face after the boy said Luke’s new haircut had turned him into a girl.

Luke told a classmate somebody should shoot the president of the United States. (“I don’t think he’s serious about that,” Beth said. “You don’t think?” asked Ms. Beale.)

Luke threw a jacket over a student’s head during recess, cinched it closed, and asked the boy, “Should I go get a rope? Should I tie the rope around your neck?”

After this last incident the school secretary called: Could Beth and Tom both come in at some point — say, this afternoon at two o’clock — to meet with Mrs. Moreau, the school counselor? Beth explained that Tom was out of town on business. They scheduled the meeting for the following week.

That night for dinner Beth snapped the ends off half a pound of green beans and threw the beans into boiling, salted water. She seasoned several slabs of tofu and set them under the broiler until the edges blackened. This was the meal she usually made when Tom traveled. Ruby ate five bites, then wandered into the living room to play with her rainbow ponies. The ponies were about to go on an adventure in which they flew around the couches having fun. Luke remained at the table, stabbing his fork into the tofu, which he refused to eat. At present he would tolerate only three foods: tomatoes, toast, and yogurt.

“Luke,” Beth began, “the members of this family do not throw our coats over other people’s heads and threaten them.”

“Well, I do,” said Luke. Stab. Stab. Stab.

“I do not want you to throw coats on people’s heads. I don’t want you to use violent language either.”

“Why?” Stab. Stab.

“Because that sort of language scares other people. It makes other people afraid of you.”

“I want people to be afraid of me,” Luke said.

The following day Beth drove to their neighborhood library and checked out The Friendly Brontosaurus and several other children’s books about kindness that the librarian recommended. At home Luke glanced at the cover, which showed a gentle brontosaurus giving rides to his friends, and then hurled the book at the wall. “Dinosaurs never did that,” he said. Beth retrieved the book, lifted Ruby onto her lap, and read loudly to her while Luke worked at the kitchen table on a drawing of an astronaut who had been jettisoned from a rocket ship without his helmet. Surrounding the suffocating man was an exquisitely detailed map of a galaxy, every planet dark except for one, in the lower right corner of the page, which was haloed by swirls of metallic marker.

The phone rang. Beth put the book aside. “Nooooo,” Ruby moaned. They were at the part where the brontosaurus and his friends were planning a surprise party.

“ ‘Nooooooooooo,’ ” Luke mimicked from the kitchen. Lately he had begun creeping into his sister’s bedroom at night and pinching her arms to wake her.

Ruby grabbed Beth’s shirt, and Beth had to pry open Ruby’s hands in order to reach the phone.

It was Mrs. Moreau, the school counselor. “Is now a good time for a chat?” she asked.

“Not really,” Beth said.

Mrs. Moreau continued anyway. “I wanted you to know that the headmaster and I, along with your son’s teachers, reviewed Luke’s file at a meeting this morning. What a special boy you have! I’m seeing so many puzzles in him, so many locks and keys.”

“That meeting was supposed to be next week.”

“This was a different meeting,” explained Mrs. Moreau. At this meeting, she said, it had been recommended that Luke undergo both testing and therapy in order for him to remain enrolled at the school — so that everybody could be as safe as possible. “I want to assure you,” Mrs. Moreau said, “that no one is trying to get rid of your son.”



