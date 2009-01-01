Every Reason To Stay

Eva Saulitis’s Life With Whales

by Christine Byl

Writer and marine biologist Eva Saulitis spent decades recording whale songs, but before that, she almost became a professional oboist. She was born in upstate New York to Latvian immigrants whose peasant culture — brown bread and folk tunes — shaped Saulitis’s childhood. In 1981 she went to Northwestern University in Chicago on a music scholarship. Though she loved playing the oboe, she found the conservatory program “stifling, competitive, and brutal.” One day, in a practice room overlooking Lake Michigan’s winter shore, she had a revelation: You don’t have to follow this path. Craving a career that placed her outside, Saulitis transferred to the State University of New York at Fredonia to study ecology, then to Syracuse University, where she earned a degree in wildlife biology. Her mother fretted that Saulitis was ready for a life “spent playing in the dirt.” She took a fisheries job on Alaska’s Prince William Sound, where she first saw orcas — also known as “killer whales” — swim into the bay. That August, Saulitis volunteered with fisherman, zoologist, and orca researcher Craig Matkin, who would eventually become her husband. For twenty-eight seasons they studied a threatened species of orca called the Chugach transients. Then, in January 2016, at the age of fifty-two, Saulitis died of metastatic breast cancer.

Killer whales are the largest members of the dolphin family, though Saulitis preferred the common name orca, as they are “no more, no less killers than any other carnivore.” Chugach transients are unique, coming and going from the Sound while resident orcas stay year-round. (The two species also differ in diet: transients eat seals; residents, fish.) Saulitis’s work included tracking, photographing, and recording all known Chugach transients to catalog their distinct voices, identities, and lineages.

Early in Saulitis’s career, in 1989, the tanker Exxon Valdez struck a reef and emptied millions of gallons of oil into Prince William Sound — the largest spill in U.S. history at the time. The data Saulitis and Matkin had gathered prior to the spill aided with the assessment of environmental impacts on the Sound’s wildlife, particularly orcas. These top predators are vulnerable to toxins, which they absorb directly as well as by ingesting prey. The Chugach transients have not reproduced since the spill. They are slowly dying out.

Saulitis completed a master’s in zoology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993, and three years later she returned for an MFA in creative nonfiction and poetry. Her first book, Leaving Resurrection: Chronicles of a Whale Scientist, is made up of essays combining science and personal narrative. After her breast-cancer diagnosis in 2010, Saulitis published a book of poems, Many Ways to Say It, closely followed by Into Great Silence: A Memoir of Discovery and Loss among Vanishing Orcas, about the impending extinction of the Chugach transients. The reemergence of her cancer in 2013 prompted the poems that would become her second collection, Prayer in Wind. Her final book of essays, Becoming Earth, was published posthumously in 2016.

A year before her death I visited Saulitis in Hawaii, where she and Matkin spent winters on the Big Island’s northern coast. We sat on the lanai — a Hawaiian veranda — in the morning sun, the clear air damp from the ocean. Songbirds trilled from trees and eaves, and a couple of bleating goat kids romped. (“Let’s talk about cuteness,” Saulitis said, laughing.) I’d tested my new audio recorder, but it wouldn’t cooperate; I spent ten minutes fiddling and cussing. Unfazed, Saulitis confided her own woes recording whales — “I went through this with my audiophone all the time, swearing at it, jiggling things” — and a clumsy moment became a point of connection. She had recently finished one of the chemotherapy treatments holding her cancer (somewhat) at bay. A bright head-scarf accentuated her wide eyes and sharp features. She waved off my suggestions that we take a break, and we discussed the subjects that had shaped Saulitis’s life — orcas and science, writing and music, the spirit intrinsic to a place. She spoke with laughter and tears close to the surface. We talked again the next day, between a fierce game of Scrabble and a walk among island trees.

Byl: Your marine-biology work and your writing both arise from decades spent on Prince William Sound. Can you describe the place?

Saulitis: Prince William Sound is an archipelago cut off from the wildness of the Gulf of Alaska by two huge barrier islands. Portions of the Sound are filled with intricate passageways among hundreds of islands and islets and exposed rocks. In sheltered parts it’s intimate, but on open water it’s exposed. Rain forest characterizes the Sound: constant storms, clouds. The surrounding forests are drippy, with thick layers of moss that you walk over, and more hanging from trees.

The Chugach Mountains, with peaks over ten thousand feet, provide a dramatic, perpetually snowcapped backdrop to the islands, where smaller green mountains are covered with coniferous forests. There are so many microhabitats in the Sound. But all of them are wet!

It’s a place a lot of people would find intolerable. [Laughter.] My first field season, I couldn’t imagine how I was going to stay warm in a wall tent, but then I realized that it was entirely possible.

Byl: What led you to that place?

Saulitis: When I was about to graduate from Syracuse, a friend wrote me from Alaska about jobs at a fish hatchery on Prince William Sound. My boyfriend at the time and I got hired and drove to Alaska. It was basically grunt work. It wasn’t a biologist’s job; we were scrubbing screens and building incubators.

Byl: You were supporting science instead of doing it?

Saulitis: No, we were supporting fisheries management. The work was almost anti-biology, anti-ecology. Fishermen had started the hatchery as a cooperative to stabilize the fish population by releasing millions of pink-salmon fry [young fish] into the Sound. The fish would return as adult salmon, and fishermen would catch them. When we arrived, our bosses told us that the Sound had an “unlimited carrying capacity” for pink salmon. We’d just been taught that there’s no such thing as an unlimited carrying capacity for anything in the natural world.

Byl: But nobody was asking you what you thought about the science.

Saulitis: No, no, no. They were saying, “Put on a head-lamp, go into the incubation room, and scrub the screens when the eggs are hatching.” Only the manager of the hatchery and a few other people made any biological decisions. We were laborers.

I didn’t like the job, but I fell in love with the place the minute I flew into Prince William Sound. In the floatplane I had this overwhelming feeling of Oh, my God. I didn’t want to leave. I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to come back. Then the orcas came into the bay in the spring, and something about their ephemeral presence captured me, the way they came and went at unpredictable times. I wrote to Craig, who was already tracking the orcas, and offered to volunteer on his project.

Byl: You’ve spent almost thirty years studying those orcas. How did you realize this was your life’s work?

Saulitis: I have to say, what kept me there was not the science but the place. I wanted to be there in a way that had purpose. I didn’t want to visit or go on long kayak trips. I wanted to spend my life in Prince William Sound. For five years I lived at a field camp for three or four months at a time. The work gave me a purpose for being there: a part to play in protecting the ecosystem.

It’s different for Craig. He is extremely attached to the place, too, but he’s more practical. If we’re not seeing whales, he says we have to leave the Sound to go where they might be. I’m looking for every reason for us to stay — they could show up at any moment!

Byl: Observational fieldwork means a lot of waiting, doesn’t it?

Saulitis: A field scientist needs patience — or maybe an ability to deal creatively with impatience. I haven’t been involved with terrestrial-animal projects that watch, say, a troop of gorillas who are reliably there. My experience is with elusive ocean animals. Half the time we’re looking for them, or the weather’s too bad to be looking for them. One of my strengths as a field researcher is a tolerance for boredom. That intersects with writing: a lot of writing is waiting for insight or words, slogging through crap — your own bad writing and thinking — until something breaks open.

When you watch and follow predators, you absorb qualities of being a predator yourself: Noticing shifts in the environment. Seeing patterns. Recognizing when there’s something out of the ordinary, like a predator would. You learn to observe without zoning out. You might look at the whales and think nothing’s happening, but then you realize that the nothing is actually something; you just hadn’t honed your ability to pick up on a small cue.

It’s hard not to be lulled — by all the previous encounters you’ve had and all the previous data you’ve gathered — into assuming the animals are doing what they’ve done in the past. One of the big challenges of long-term research is keeping that quality of true attentiveness and curiosity.

Byl: What function does wonder serve in field science?

Saulitis: There’s a quote I love by Doug Chadwick, who started off as a field scientist and then began writing about other scientists’ work. He writes, “Science is an organized form of wonder.” Every scientific study comes out of a wondering. You see something happen in the field and ask, “What’s going on? Why is that happening?” Then you figure out how to answer that question, very rarely with 100 percent certainty but with the minimum amount of uncertainty that you can get. When you’re studying animals, every time you draw a conclusion, something’s going to overturn it or revise it in some way. Animals do not obey our conclusions about them. [Laughter.]

I also have a sense of wonder at how much we can’t know. Orcas are like extraterrestrials to us. Their world is as different from ours as another planet, and our senses aren’t adapted to it. I am in awe of their ability to navigate in an aquatic habitat that’s completely foreign to us, where we have limited ability to move or perceive anything.

I think every dedicated scientist feels awe. For some it’s at science itself and its methods. Those who study animals feel awe at the creatures themselves. It’s important for a scientist to have wonder — to have empathy for a creature, really. A scientist who has emotionally detached from an animal is frightening. Total detachment is the extreme of what science asks of us, and it leads to unethical behavior. I’ve seen it. It’s not what we want.

Field scientists do have different levels of tolerance for bothering animals, like tracking or biopsy darting [to obtain a tissue sample]. We argue about what is OK and what’s not OK. It happens with Craig and me a lot when we’re deciding when an animal has had enough and we need to back off. You have to show respect in the way you interact. Craig calls it courtesy toward the animal. It’s not anthropomorphizing; it’s respecting the animal’s boundaries. A certain amount of projection is healthy.

Byl: Orcas are the subjects of your scientific research, but they are also fellow creatures in a relationship with you. How do you balance that?

Saulitis: There are times when I try to stay objective — to collect, to watch what’s going on without interference from my assumptions or expectations. I’m not shutting off everything else, but I am striving to see as clearly as possible, which isn’t that different from what a writer does. I try to step out of the way.

Afterward comes the integration with the rest of myself and the other parts of life in the field: writing, talking with Craig or my colleagues about what we’ve observed, taking the data and transforming it into a story. That’s what a scientific paper does, in a way — tells a story. It just uses a special kind of language.

The life of a field researcher allows for an intimate relationship with a place and the animals in it. It allows you just to be. We’re in their habitat, living on a boat, not going in and out of town on a daily basis. The place and the flow of the animals through the place inhabit your whole being. Weather, too, and time — all those aspects of being in a place become completely integrated. Thinking about the animals doesn’t feel separate, like it did when I was younger. I struggled back then with the scientific mind-set, which limited me from being completely myself. It wasn’t until I wrote Into Great Silence that I realized a good scientist doesn’t have to be separate from the world to make sense of it.

Byl: Did that earlier discomfort come because of the way you were educated?

Saulitis: Absolutely. Universities encourage increasing specialization. Especially at the graduate level, you’re no longer expected to take courses outside of your field, and everything becomes focused on one way of knowing. When writing papers and having discussions in graduate school, I was conscious of this highly specialized language we were taught to use, which privileged detachment. It didn’t feel safe to talk about spirit or connection. It was like boot camp for the brain, training you to think in this particular groove.

But when my colleagues and I spend time together on a boat, a lot of those rules fall away. Even the most scientific among us can’t completely cut themselves off from their enthusiasm for the animals. These people have committed to studying a particular species for a lifetime. They’re deeply connected. That’s part of what makes them such incredible field scientists.

Byl: Funding for long-term field observation is waning, with drone data capture, theoretical modeling, and tracking collars replacing physical presence in the field. What do we lose when we’re not on the ground?

Saulitis: Technology separates you from direct observation of the animal. You’re not interpreting data through your senses. When I did a writing residency in Sitka, Alaska, several years ago, I would walk through Totem Bight State Park, where there are ancient totem poles depicting animals, and the expressions on the animals’ faces were powerful and otherworldly. The indigenous carvers lived among these animals and had an understanding of their natures that we have no access to anymore. I would stare at the images of the orcas and think about how those artists saw some essence of the animal’s whole being. The closest I can imagine coming to that awareness is either by being a hunter, like the orcas are, or else by watching them the way long-term observational field researchers do.

But it’s difficult to get funding for long-term monitoring of animal populations, even though we know how valuable it is. For example, with the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, there was so little baseline data from before the spill that we had no idea of the impact on many animal or marine populations. We were looking at body counts without context. But we did have data on the orcas in the Sound, and that changed everything. We could directly see the impact of the spill on orcas.

After so many spills all over the United States — all over the world — you’d think there would be a value placed on basic monitoring, so we can assess the damage, but there isn’t. Let’s say you imagine yourself becoming a field biologist and doing the kind of work I had the good fortune to do as a graduate student, spending five summers in a field camp, living among whales. Well, the system for educating scientists is not set up to train you for that future. Instead it’s based on where the funding is at that particular moment, which often has to do with a resource problem, like the current population decline of Steller sea lions. You have to devise a project that fits that problem, or you’re not going to get money. So you adapt your work to crises or economic interests, and even then you’re trained to collect and analyze data using an ever-evolving set of technologies instead of dedicating yourself to a particular place and species.

Not many scientists that I came up with are still engaged in long-term field research. Some people in my husband’s generation, ten to fifteen years older, are still involved, but they’re in their sixties. Who’s going to take over from them? It’s rare to see long-term research projects and to feel like they’ll continue in the future.

Byl: How disheartening to think what we will have lost in a hundred years if we don’t have monitors on the ground now.

Saulitis: We’re just reacting to crises as they arise. When polar bears and ice seals were doing OK, there was no impetus to fund research on them. Things weren’t changing. Now that we’re losing walrus and polar-bear and ice-seal habitat, we’re in crisis mode, and we’re starting to make counts.

I have friends who have grown up in Alaska, true citizen scientists, who have volunteered with our research group. One of them, Cy St-Amand, talks about how if we take today’s population as a baseline, we’ll have a completely inaccurate concept of a functioning ecosystem. Say there’s a proposal for a massive logging project or a mine or a fish farm in Prince William Sound tomorrow, and you drop in there to monitor the effects. Wait a minute! Our baseline has already been impacted by an oil spill, by climate change, by boat traffic, by all kinds of things.

Byl: It’s akin to taking a census of a town during an evacuation.

Saulitis: Or an epidemic.

It’s strange to operate in crisis mode with respect to scientific funding. Fortunately some of the monetary damages extracted from Exxon after the oil spill were put into a fund to provide for long-term restoration and habitat protection and research in the Sound, which is one reason that our project has kept going. It’s also because of much citizen involvement and passion. The Sound engenders a huge amount of love and dedication, and the Exxon spill created human damage that will never completely heal: people are grieving to this day. And there’s skepticism and wariness on the part of people who lived through that disaster and other spills caused by oil development and tanker traffic. The trauma is especially high in Chenega, an Alaska Native community in the Exxon Valdez spill zone. Even before the spill, there was a long history of indigenous people feeling they’d been used by outside forces for gain and then abandoned. Some have an incredible distrust, even toward scientists — and rightly so, because of false promises in the past. One of the most tragic ironies of the spill was an Exxon spokesman saying to the people in Chenega, “We will make you whole.”

Byl: As if someone could be made whole again after a fracture like that.

Saulitis: And as if Exxon would be the one to do it.



