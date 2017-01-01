Poetry

by Mark Smith-Soto

Mark Smith-Soto has been working for more than sixty years to write a perfect poem and doesn’t plan to quit anytime soon. He lives in Greensboro, North Carolina. Also by this author:

New Year

Slide

Time Out All selections by this author

Reflection: Them, Me

Like it or not — and, really, I don’t like it — with every passing year they muscle in, inhabit my skin like fingers in a sock, shifting my face into a foreign familiarity, less me, more them: father, mother, uncle, aunt, blunt nose from one, slack cheeks from another, her lips, his eyes, and from them all, the wrinkles. Age brings them home to me in this new way, and how hard it is to love them in myself as I loved them — still do, down to the moles on the backs of their hands, the tobacco breath, the bald spot I prayed I’d never have. God didn’t listen. This morning in the mirror they are merciless, and I stare at my face until I lift my hand and press it against my eyes the way one presses down the eyes of the dead. But then, in the darkness behind my eyelids, I see what I won’t want to forget when I trace their features on my changing face. They are where I come from, and age brings me home to them.



to subscribers in our print and digital editions. Digital subscribers: Click here for online access. The complete text of this selection is availableto subscribers in our print and digital editions.

Personal. Political. Provocative. Ad-free. Subscribe today.