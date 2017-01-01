The Edge Of The World

by Connie May Fowler

Connie May Fowler lives on a small Mexican island in the Caribbean, where she makes a mean mole sauce, has grown to hate cruise-ship tourists, and can say, “Please get out of my yard,” in Mayan. Her essay in this issue is from her forthcoming memoir, A Million Fragile Bones, about living through the BP Deepwater Horizon oil disaster. It will be published in April by Twisted Road Publications. conniemayfowler.com

I live on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, on the edge of the world, alone except for the occasional boyfriend or husband, always in the company of pets, books, art, friends, and sundry wildlife. Only part-time neighbors inhabit the houses closest to mine. On this narrow sandbar there is but one store, which is rarely open and where a carton of milk will cost you five times what it costs in town. The only real commerce that occurs here is illegal, and no one speaks of it, so it may as well not happen. Though I have less money than anyone I know, I rarely wake up depressed and often feel inappropriately rich. I suppose it’s all this beauty: dunes, water, sky, and wildflowers whose lives are so temporary they tremble in silence between life and death.

Here creatures soar and scuttle, slither and lope, swim and sleep, their existence seen and unseen, their lives forever unfurling. Amid the bustling rhythms of the natural world, time is not an abstraction. Rather it is visible, amorphous, revealed in tumbling swaths of sunlight, cloud, shadow, and fog.

At dawn, amid the chime of first birdsong, I throw back my bedcovers, walk across worn pine planks, and step into a waking world. The sky’s canvas is full: A rising sun. A sinking moon. An insistent, bright planet. Hungry seabirds cut dark and fast against blooming white clouds. Sand gathers around the edges of my bare feet. I close my eyes, knowing that below, hidden from view, silent to my ear, limestone mazes shift and crack. Subterranean tangles of tender roots attached to salt-impervious plants curl through these mazes with a natural ease I will probably never possess, tethering the dunes to this ever-changing landscape. Perhaps they tether me, too.

To linger here, a woman must get her bearings.

The wide sweep of the northern Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachee Bay is in perpetual motion, reshaping, and at times reclaiming, my front yard. Alligator Harbor, with its clear shallows and deceptive currents — pulled by the moon, the sun, the trickster we call weather — defines and sculpts my backyard, revising boundaries and property lines, confounding appraisers and owners alike. Sometimes I watch in awe as, under the influence of hurricanes or winter gales, this usually placid bay boils forth — whitecaps and all — pushing unmoored boats, wayward crab traps, and lost life jackets to within a few feet of my shack.

Butterflies, neotropical birds, songbirds, sea turtles, seahorses, seashells: everything is in flux, a state of constant rebirth, which means death, too, is ever present. Ants swarm a nest of black-capped chickadees, stinging the baby birds to death and then devouring their warm, swollen bodies. In turn a blue jay eats the ants, ingesting their chickadee-rich nutrients.

At its zenith this peninsular sandbar known as Alligator Point rises only thirteen feet above sea level. My old sea shack is perched atop it like a weather vane — windblown, crooked, and sweetly tattered. This coastal scrub plain is home to an astonishing variety of wildlife: bear, coyote, bobcat, fox, gopher tortoise, deer, snake, lizard, skink, white squirrel, gray squirrel, raccoon, possum, alligator, hermit crab, ghost crab, termite, horsefly, deerfly, yellow fly, beach mouse, and rat. Its sugar-sand shores and wind-ribbed dunes are, like the living human body, never static. And, also like the human body, complexity is its greatest strength; fragility in the face of sudden change, its greatest weakness.

Amid the burgeoning sunlight, I am pelted by shadows cast by enormous wings. I look to the sky and count twenty-seven brown pelicans racing in a straight line from the west, moving southeast into the open blue eye of the gulf.

Like me, these birds are survivors. Like me, their survival depends on the kindness of strangers.

On December 31, 1972, the Environmental Protection Agency made the pesticide DDT illegal in the United States. DDT, scientists had discovered, thinned eggshell walls to the point that when the parent birds sat on the nests, the eggs cracked under the weight. A parent nurtures its unborn, does everything right, yet kills its offspring thanks to a poison humans rolled out in the pursuit of mosquito-free evenings on the lawn. Without that legislation — and without Rachel Carson’s environmental masterwork Silent Spring to change the mood of the country — these twenty-seven birds would not exist.

On December 31, 1972, my father was long dead, my sister was out of the house, and my mother and I were living a tremulous existence in a roach-infested cottage in Tampa. Blooming into a teenager, I was afforded small but significant freedoms. On New Year’s Eve morning Mother dropped me off at a friend’s house — a trailer on the edge of town — so I could spend the day with him and his family. Four hours later she phoned, her voice wavering as she said, “Don’t come home tonight. The house is crawling with goddamned demons.”

The next day my mother and I abandoned everything we owned. Every shoe, every blouse, every skirt, every dress, every scarf, every pair of underwear, every earring, every pillow, every book, every juice glass, every dish, every music album, every scrap of paper, every Christmas card, every towel, every spoon, every knife, every photo, every mirror great or small. Everything.

We took only my dog, Tiny, and the clothes on our backs. As we drove around town on New Year’s Day, looking for a place to live, my mother spoke in detail about the knives that had flown through the air all night and the Bible the demons had hurled at her before ripping it into holy confetti and the rosary that had levitated right before her eyes. I held Tiny close to my chest, running my hand down her spine, fingertips pausing at each vertebra, knowing the only thing saving me at that moment was the love of a castaway dog.

The thing about memory is this: it’s who we are. We define ourselves by memories, however shape-shifting they may be. Without them we possess no narrative, no history, no If this or that had happened, I’d be a different person. If I hadn’t ferried into adulthood the memory of Tiny — the one constant in my life who exhibited what I interpreted as unconditional love — I don’t think I would have had the strength of mind to discover this sandbar. Love counts, wherever we find it, even if it dwells solely in the hazy lens of recall.



to subscribers in our print and digital editions. Digital subscribers: Click here for online access. The complete text of this selection is availableto subscribers in our print and digital editions.

Personal. Political. Provocative. Ad-free. Subscribe today.