Bugs In A Bowl

by David Budbill

David Budbill was a poet who lived in Montpelier, Vermont. He died in 2016 at the age of seventy-six. www.davidbudbill.com All selections by this author

Han Shan, that great and crazy, wonder-filled

Chinese poet of a thousand years ago, said:

We’re just like bugs in a bowl.

All day going around

never leaving their bowl.

I say: That’s right! Every day

climbing up the steep sides,

sliding back. Over and over again.

Around and around.

Up and back down.

Sit in the bottom of the bowl,

head in your hands, cry, moan,

feel sorry for yourself.

Or.

Look around.

See your fellow bugs.

Walk around. Say,

Hey, how you doing?

Say, Nice bowl!



to subscribers in our print and digital editions. Digital subscribers: Click here for online access. The complete text of this selection is availableto subscribers in our print and digital editions.

Personal. Political. Provocative. Ad-free. Subscribe today.