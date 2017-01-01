Honeymoons

Within the first ten minutes of the hike, the weight of my brand-new backpack was digging into my shoulders.

I had packed it a couple of days earlier and then walked around the house with it on, saying, “This isn’t so bad!” (That was before I’d added the food and water.) On the map I had traced the Baxter Creek trail up the side of Mount Sterling with my fingertip and said to my husband, “We can do it.” There was an easier way to make the climb, but this route was supposed to be more scenic.

Once we started the hike, though, the steep slope was no longer an abstraction. My legs strained to take each step in the June sun. We had already devoured our lunches. I had run out of water and was sucking on lollipops for energy. I felt small and pathetic.

Did I mention this was our honeymoon?

Some things seem so easy on paper. The map hadn’t shown the roots and rocks we could trip over. It hadn’t shown the dips and curves that could make knees buckle and ankles twist.

It also hadn’t shown the overlooks where we would stand, arms around each other, and gaze at the valley below and the cloud-shrouded mountains beyond. It hadn’t shown the caterpillars that crossed our path, dazzling us with their colors, or how the light filtered through the dense leaves above our heads. It hadn’t shown the rhododendrons that created canopies for us to walk under or the rainbow that would greet us at the summit.

This is marriage, I thought, as we pitched our tent and rubbed each other’s sore muscles and laughed about the day; as we tried and failed to suspend our packs from the trees, away from bears; as we ran to our tent when the sky opened up; as my husband unwrapped the emergency blanket to stop my teeth from chattering; as we lay together, sweaty, filthy, and exhausted, ready to face whatever the next day would bring.

Kate Finegan

Toronto

Canada

I spent my wedding night at a hotel somewhere in Hartford, Connecticut. Bob and I had a suite with a hot tub in the living room. While my husband was in the bathroom, I poured a glass of champagne, slipped into the tub, and waited for him to join me. The bubbling water felt luxurious against my skin. Then I heard a dripping noise. Drops were steadily falling from the faucet on the other side of the tub. Annoyed, I put my big toe into the faucet to silence it — and quickly realized I couldn’t get my toe out. It was stuck.

“Bob, I have a situation here,” I said, starting to panic.

He came out of the bathroom, saw my predicament, and began to laugh.

It wasn’t funny. My toe was throbbing and wouldn’t budge.

“I’ll call the front desk and see what they can do,” he said.

Frustrated, I started to cry.

Bob said the maintenance man was on his way.

“I’m naked in here,” I pointed out. But what could we do? At least they couldn’t see much with all the bubbles.

Fifteen minutes later the maintenance man arrived, along with the hotel manager. They assessed the situation and said they would have to take the faucet apart, which would mean shutting off the hot tub — and the bubbles.

Bob gave me a towel to cover myself, but it kept floating away while the maintenance man worked.

Finally he got the faucet apart, and out came my puffy, bruised toe. Within a few minutes the bubbles were back on. The manager said he would send up another bottle of champagne on the house.

I’ll bet I’m one of the few women who can say that three men saw her naked on her wedding night.

Lynne M. Friend

Niantic, Connecticut

I wanted to go to Europe for our honeymoon, but my fiancé was keen on the Caribbean. After months of debate we compromised on Hawaii.

When I look at photos from the trip, I see a woman of twenty-five in a sundress with an orchid in her hair, standing shoulder to shoulder with her tall, handsome new husband. On the surface everything looks beautiful: The lush Kauai foliage. The Maui surf. The grand historical buildings of Honolulu. And us — the young lovers at a luau, a waterfall, a palace, a volcano.

But the pictures don’t show one of my most vivid memories of that trip: the night my groom walked into our hotel room at 3 AM, followed by a meowing stray cat. While I’d slept, he’d gone out and gotten high on the beach with a local. I thought, Who is this man I just married?

A dozen years later I lay in bed in the home we’d built together. This picture, too, is lovely: The master suite with skylight. The antique bed from a country inn. The smoky green walls.

My husband tiptoed in past midnight. I heard his wallet and his loose change being deposited on the dresser, the whisper of his clothes being removed, the groan of the mattress as he slid in beside me. And once again I thought, Who is this man I married?

This time it was another woman that had kept him out late. He ended up marrying her. They honeymooned in Europe.

Name Withheld



to subscribers in our print and digital editions. Digital subscribers: Click here for online access. The complete text of this selection is availableto subscribers in our print and digital editions.

Personal. Political. Provocative. Ad-free. Subscribe today.