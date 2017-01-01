Still Running

by Jane Bernstein

I start to run in 1973 on a track above the basketball court at the McBurney YMCA in New York City. Twenty laps to a mile. T-shirt, cutoff jeans, denim sneakers with orange laces — flat and heavy, like low-cut basketball shoes.

The Y sells a lap counter, a metal gizmo that fits into my palm: one click for each time around. Using it means I no longer have to count the laps, and my mind can wander while my legs do the work. I can be both of my body and apart from it, present and far away.

Before I stepped onto this track, I thought of myself as unathletic. Hadn’t ever played sports. There were no teams for girls in my big suburban high school, only gym class, with its daunting pommel horses I could not mount and ropes I was afraid to climb. Never the absolute last to be chosen but one of the stragglers, a restless, fumble-fingered klutz in an ugly blue gym suit.

Now it’s as if a switch has been flicked, and the whirring restlessness inside me has turned into purpose. I can run!

I buy real running shoes — white Adidas with three green stripes — and run in the street. Never again will I run indoors.

A woman runner is a rare sight. Men call out when I jog by: “Where’s the fire?”

They run beside me for a few steps or trot in an exaggerated way, pumping their arms.

“Who’s chasing you?” they shout.

Marriage. In-laws in Florida: “She wants to what?”

My father-in-law watches me lace up my running shoes, then follows me out of the house, warning me about the rattlesnakes that slither in the sandy far reaches of their development. He stands on the doorstep when I leave, shaking his head and chuckling, and when I return, he’s still at the door, still shaking his head, still chuckling. “That takes the cake,” he says.

All that week he keeps shaking his head and chuckling in benign disbelief: “That really takes the cake.”

My husband’s former girlfriend Ginger asks if she can join me on a morning run in New York City. Too shy to say no, I agree to meet her on Bleecker Street, midway between our Greenwich Village apartments. We head southwest, toward Canal Street, run up the ramp onto the remaining stretch of the elevated West Side Highway (closed to traffic), exit at the Battery, and continue home.

Our short Saturday runs become longer, more-frequent “training runs.” We continue down to City Hall and over the Brooklyn Bridge, and later around the lower perimeter of Manhattan. We run on the East Side and the West Side, and sometimes we join a group that runs a seventeen-mile course at night up Riverside Park to the George Washington Bridge and back. Ginger and I log hundreds of hours of conversation, running side by side, talk that grows more intimate as the miles pass.

The first time we meet for dinner, I barely recognize her in street clothes. Our conversation is awkward and disjointed. We’ve never sat across from each other, never looked in each other’s eyes. It takes a while to adjust.



