What Love Looks Like From Here

by Rebecca McClanahan

Rebecca McClanahan teaches writing at Queens University of Charlotte and the Rainier Writing Workshop. She is the author of ten books, most recently the memoir The Tribal Knot. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. www.mcclanmuse.co Also by this author:

I turn the key and step inside. Mother is stretched out on the sofa, her eyes closed, her feet resting on Dad’s lap. He looks up with a smile bordering on a smirk, as if I’ve caught them in an act of intimacy and he is proud of it. He continues stroking Mother’s feet. Dad is ninety-four, and Mother is ninety-one. They have been married seventy-one years. Today is a good day: Mother knows his name.

With help from my siblings, two years ago my husband, Donald, and I removed my parents from their home in Indiana. It had become clear they could no longer take care of themselves. They had grown fragile, due in part to Dad’s chronic heart and kidney disease and recurring ministrokes and to Mother’s diabetes and dementia, which had worsened after a serious fall. We’d exhausted all options to keep them in their home. They now needed daily care, and with four of their children living in the same North Carolina town, it made sense to bring them here. But my father, a Marine pilot who served in three wars, does not relinquish control easily, and he refused to move in with any of us. He finally said yes to a condo two doors down from my husband and me. My siblings help out a great deal, but Donald and I are what our friends call the “first responders.” We spend several hours with my parents each day, and at night I place my “firefighter clothes” beside the bed so I can arrive at their door within minutes. These clothes have gotten a lot of use this past year.

Seeing me come into the room, Mother raises herself up on the sofa and turns to sit beside my father. He’s wearing his favorite Marine Corps cap, the red one, though they’ve not been outdoors since I left them after breakfast.

“Well, hello there,” Mother says with the warmth she might extend to someone she hasn’t seen in months. “Come in and stay awhile.” Her tone tells me she doesn’t remember our breakfast together or what happened last night, but at least she recognizes me. On her best days Mother can name all six of her children. When friends tell her how smart she was to have so many kids who now care for her and her husband, she shrugs. “I never planned any of them,” she says. “It just happened.”

This comment often leads to a story that has become family legend: It was 1955, and my father had been home from his overseas deployment for several months. Mother, now pregnant with her fifth child, was sitting in my grandmother’s kitchen, breast-feeding my baby sister. “Juanita,” my aunt said, gazing at my mother’s belly, “how could you let this happen again?”

Mother smiled and replied, “I’m just always so happy to see him.”

Though I was a young child then, I was aware of my mother’s beauty — her thick black hair and her dark eyes that caught the light. Her eyes are deeply shadowed now, the lids heavily veined. She doesn’t sleep well, so Dad doesn’t either. But each morning he erases the evidence of their fitful night. After he’s dressed — a twenty-minute ordeal that leaves him panting — he smooths their quilt and centers Mother’s hand-stitched pillow on the bed. The precision of the gesture stops me. After all the losses, after everything that’s been taken from them, here is something he can control. During the week Mother spent in intensive care after her fall, either my sister or I kept watch in her hospital room, and in the morning I’d drive to my parents’ house to check on Dad. “I stayed on my side of the bed,” he’d tell me, “and I cried all night.” Even so, he made their bed each morning and centered the pillow.

Late last night a phone call from Mother jerked me from sleep. She was frantic, shrieking that there was a stranger in the house, a man who insisted he was her husband — “but he’s my father!”

“The stranger?” I asked.

“Yes. My father. He says he’s my husband. And I can’t find Paul anywhere.”

Paul is my dad. I told her I’d be right there.



