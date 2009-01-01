Essays, Memoirs, & True Stories  

Write-Ins For President

by Leath Tonino

Leath Tonino is a freelance writer born and raised in Vermont. His essay “In Pursuit of Bird Poop” was a notable mention in 2016’s The Best American Science and Nature Writing.

I elect that bull elk in the Snake River.

I elect that raven in Canyonlands National Park.

I elect autumn moonlight on metal roofs.

I elect the strand of barbed wire that fell from the post and is now woven into the tall brown grass.

I elect the tall brown grass.

I elect my neighbors’ cat — the neighbors who are always cursing one another and screaming hateful things — because every morning he sits with me on the fire escape and watches the sunrise without meowing.

I elect the feeling of boots laced tight.

I elect potatoes cooked however.

I elect Vermont’s faded, sagging, leaning, crooked-in-the-best-sense-of-the-word barns.

The complete text of this selection is available
to subscribers in our print and digital editions.

