Bella

by Edward Bradshaw

Edward Bradshaw is the pseudonym of a writer who lives near Chicago.

How do you know when it’s time to take your autistic, bipolar twelve-year-old daughter to the psych ward? (They call them “behavioral units” now.) Is it when you find yourself sitting on her back and holding her arms to the ground while your wife lies on her legs? When she head-butts you the first time? The fifth? When she spits in your face? When she tears her bed frame apart and goes after you with one of the spindles? When she bites you? When she breaks the door, the cabinet, the walls? When she says she wants to kill you? When she does all these things ten times, twenty times, forty times in four weeks? The truth is that you don’t know. You really don’t.

When Bella first started to attack Liz and me more frequently than usual, I thought I knew how this was going to end. We’d been through similar episodes before: her doctor would prescribe new meds, we’d weather another rough week, and then we’d return to our version of normal. But it’s been a month, and the violence continues to escalate. After one of Bella’s rages subsides, I hold her as she cries and asks: “Why is this happening?”

I ask myself the same question. Her behavior stems, of course, from her autism and mental illness. Puberty can’t be helping. It might also be that our daughter is still struggling with attachment issues from her first year of life. Liz and I adopted Bella from China just before her first birthday. We anticipated from the beginning that she would have difficulties: When Liz visited Bella’s orphanage, she found a room of fifty baby girls in bare wooden cribs. They made no sound, as if they had given up on crying. Bella arrived home weighing just sixteen pounds, her body riddled with infections. She had trouble holding her head up. She never cried, just waved her hand incessantly back and forth in front of her face. That’s what worried me the most. I imagined her waving that hand before her eyes during her year in the orphanage, trying to convince herself that she was alive.

I talk to a friend whose son spent time on a behavioral unit. I hear how, during group therapy, the boy learned from other teens about cutting and bulimia and suicide methods. How can I subject Bella to that? I compare the crisis we are going through to all the crises that have come before, and I tell myself: Yes, this one is bad, but is it really that much worse? Won’t this, too, pass? I gaze at my daughter after she falls asleep, after her fists slacken and her jaw unclenches, and I try to imagine leaving this child I love so fiercely in the psych ward.

I don’t know if I can do it. I really don’t.

Then she goes after her thirteen-year-old brother, Nick. Then I know.

As we check our daughter into the hospital, I still think I know how this will end: a team of experts will apply their combined wisdom and experience to Bella’s case, carefully monitor her progress, and then discharge our brittle, brilliant girl into our arms.

Seven days later the insurance company informs the team of experts that it is time to release Bella despite the fact that she continues to behave aggressively. I ask the discharge nurse for advice about how to safely restrain our daughter. She explains that she isn’t allowed to help us with that: liability issues.

“Don’t leave bruises on her,” she tells me. “You might end up in trouble with the state.”

We’ve hardly left the parking lot before Bella hits Liz. I climb into the back seat to subdue Bella, and she kicks me in the head. She bites my arm. She head-butts me. I try not to bruise her as I hold her down.

The next day, after seven brawls, a lacerated head (Liz), a bloody eye (me), and bruises for both us and Bella, I wrestle our daughter back to the hospital, and they agree to readmit her. It has finally occurred to me that I don’t have any idea how this will end.



