Death Of A Fisherman

by Sean P. Smith

Sean P. Smith grew up in Montana and spent the last decade moving around the U.S., the Middle East, and South Africa, finally ending up in Hong Kong. He lives in a small house in the jungle, where he’s principally occupied with watering his plants and removing from his roof the half-eaten fruit that the monkeys leave behind.

We lived in a place between mountains in the trout lands. The fish dwelt in the chill of eternal movement, slick and lithe and beautiful, in the curve of sapphire rivers twinkling with western sun. This was why we’d moved to Montana when I was a boy — to chase fish, in the church of my father’s religion. Prayers were delivered thigh-deep in moving water, catechism received in the sudden bending of a nine-foot bamboo pole. Pine-forest canyons, rattlesnake scrubland, the wide valley and distant snowcaps. Eagle above, elk upriver. Once, he said, he’d seen a bobcat.

As a young man my father read the mystic Gurdjieff and thought the big answer lay in some unexplored corner of Central Asia. He never made it that far, but he did end up in England, where in the seventies he joined a spiritual group that blended new-age beliefs with the occultism of antiquity. He studied under, by all accounts, an eminent teacher, and learned the secrets of the pyramids and how to see auras. I don’t know the details, but sometime later my father came back to the United States, having decided that occultism was fine but all the answers he needed could be found in a fish pirouetting at the end of his line.

When I was young, my parents attended some gatherings in Boulder, Colorado, of my father’s spiritual group from England, and they both retained some of the group’s beliefs, if not its practices. I was raised on the lukewarm remnants of this past fascination, on stories of ancient something-or-others in the Nazca Desert, spiritual ascendancy, elementals in nature, and the existence of some kind of God. With that I tried to make sense of life — and what comes after.

The summer before I entered high school, my father descended into something resembling insanity. From the month of May on, he ignored me; he said more words to the dogs. Then, halfway through June, I became the scapegoat for every slight — real, imagined, or potential — in his daily affairs. I would hear my name called; I would come upstairs from my bedroom, where I’d retreated behind a closed door and a pulp fantasy novel; I would be told to sit down on the couch. The ensuing accusations and acerbic observations about my character could last an hour: I was inconsiderate, self-involved, lacking in initiative, and ruining the family — all because I’d forgotten to take out the trash.

Growing up, I hadn’t been afraid of my father. As dads go, he’d been pretty great. He took me to the alley behind our house to catch grasshoppers. When I graduated to toads at the local pond, he showed me how to handle them so that, after I’d briefly marveled at their tiny eyes and bumpy, velveteen skin, I could release them unharmed to hop off into the tall grass. At night he took turns with my mother reading to me from the crammed bookshelf, and when we read Tolkien and I was too scared of Gollum’s pattering feet to continue The Fellowship of the Ring, he didn’t chide me. He sometimes worked twelve-hour days at the online business he ran from home, but even so he made sure we spent time together, if only in the kitchen, where he taught me to sprinkle paprika on chicken. When I turned ten, he told me about sex, and two years later he taught me how to drive. We went skiing, hiking, and fishing. Once, we saw a UFO. He talked to me about girls and travel and the true age of the Sphinx. He loved my mother immensely, and he wasn’t afraid to tell me so.

But over the summer that gentle, munificent father had become obscured behind a carapace of mistrust and fear. In the fall, four days after my fifteenth birthday and still in my first week of school, I came home one day to find my parents waiting. They sat me down at the kitchen table. On guard, I reluctantly lowered myself into the chair. I’d already gleaned from their expressions that something was wrong: my mother looked as if she’d broken some precious artifact of my childhood. After a moment she said, Your father has cancer.

The optometrist had discovered that something was slowly forcing my father’s left eye from its socket. An MRI had revealed a cancer called hemangiopericytoma — a type of brain tumor.

My memory of what followed is a dropped vase, of which I’ve scraped together only a few shards: Me crying in the kitchen. The bright-white hospital. A brief encounter with my sedated father in the fluorescent-lit corridor as he was wheeled in for surgery — just enough time for a quick press of his hand and a prayer to Something. Seeing him in the intensive-care unit, kept alive by the hiss and murmur of tubes, a metal rod penetrating his head, pushed between the severed plates of his skull. His arrival home and hobble up the front steps. His swollen face and month-long silence before he could face a mirror and laugh at it.

The surgeon had needed ten hours in the operating room to dig out the cancer, and my father’s recovery was slow. While his skull knitted itself together, his brain inched back to its rightful place. The tumor itself was years, maybe decades, old, and as it had approached critical mass through the summer months, the undue compression of his frontal lobe had brought on the shifts in temperament. The tumor would have killed him, but not before turning him into a real Mr. Hyde.

Half of all men in the developed world are destined to end up with some kind of cancer. A coin toss. Most cancers are treatable; others, you’re doomed from the start. My father’s four-year “battle” was a familiar story: An operation. Convalescence. A fishing trip where we have to turn around before we get to the river. Metastasization. Impossible hope in some celebrated new technology. A flight and a hotel and a hospital. A thank-God-we-have-insurance treatment. Home. Recovery. Remission? A fishing trip. Shit, he threw up on the fly rods. Another doctor, this one with pills — lots of them; better get one of those weekly organizers with the little boxes labeled M, T, W, . . . Wait. Metastasization. Let’s try radiation. Don’t worry about his hair; it didn’t grow back after the operation. Fishing? We wish we could do lunch. If he’s awake by then. Bedtime, 6 PM. Let’s just try walking by a river. OK, the park. The goddamn backyard. Metastasization. It’s everywhere: liver, spine, ribs, bones — right in the very marrow. Call the kid; it’s time for him to come home. Time to get together and wait.

The last conversation I remember having with my father was in my freshman year of college. I was in a friend’s dorm room in Boston when I got a call from the hospital in Montana; my friend waited outside in the hallway while I pressed the phone to my ear. My father told me to take care of my mother. He said that he loved me, that it had been one hell of a ride — and it wasn’t over yet. Toward the end of an hour, he began to forget who I was — a hint of what was to come.

I made it through the night with help. My friend let me sleep in her bed, and we woke up and kissed. I flew to Montana the following day.



