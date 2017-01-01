Girls Like Her

by Alison Clement

I got the call in the middle of the night. I dressed fast, expecting Parker to wake up any minute and make me come back, but he didn’t. It was summer, and the air felt warm even at 2 AM. I made a cup of coffee and walked down the long driveway to the road. Julie was giving me a ride, but she’d never been to my house before. Nobody ever came there to see me. I walked down the drive, drinking coffee. I had brought the flashlight, but the moon was out, so I didn’t need it. I could see the neighbors’ black-and-white cows in the field next to me — or, at least, I could see the white part. I pretended, just for a moment, that I was never coming back, that I had never lived here in the first place. I was just a woman walking down a country lane. I didn’t have any before or after. It felt good.

The main highway wasn’t far from our house: just down the feeder road and past the Farm & Fleet. If you headed north on that highway, you could get to Chicago in less than two hours. A lot of times I’d think about standing there and putting my thumb out. If you’re a girl or a woman, you’ll get a ride fast. Parker said girls who did that deserved what they got, that they should have known better. The first time I heard him say something like that, I was surprised, but I got used to it eventually.

At the end of the road I waited and looked back at the house. The moon was out. When you live in the country, even just three miles from town, you always know about the moon: if it’s full or crescent, waxing or waning. It’s a presence. From where I stood, I could just make out the shape of the house. There were trees around it. Burr oaks. There was an old barn, too, and a brick silo built to store corn but empty and falling apart now. I liked to go in there and sit in that round, quiet place, the blue sky a perfect circle above where the roof used to be. Parker grew up in the country and did not find it romantic. He didn’t especially like the cows or the garden or the moon or any of it. He didn’t form attachments.

Parker had a little boy in town, but he didn’t visit him, and he didn’t give the mother any money, either. “How do I know he’s mine?” he would say, but anybody could see that the boy looked just like him. The same sweet mouth and blue eyes. I only saw the child once, so I can’t speak for later. But that’s the way he started out, with those kind blue eyes.

I saw him when Parker and I went to the mother’s apartment. She looked at me and said, “Jailbait,” but I was nineteen by then. Parker said later she was jealous, which I doubt. He’d come there to argue about money. The baby was in one of those wind-up swings, rocking back and forth. Some babies fall straight asleep in a wind-up swing, but he just sat very still, with his father’s blue eyes and his father’s lips. It was too bad he didn’t look like his mother. Women like that sometimes, for the baby to look like them, especially if the father is someone like Parker. If I were that baby’s mother, I wouldn’t have wanted to be reminded of Parker every time I turned around. I wouldn’t have wanted Parker’s face looking at me. So that was unlucky for the boy.

I sat next to him while they argued. Parker said he didn’t have any money to give her, even if he was inclined to, which he wasn’t. “Hey, baby,” I said to the boy. Every time the swing came forward, I touched his tiny, naked foot. For days after that visit, I loved Parker again, just a little bit. But it lasted only so long, and it wasn’t enough.

That boy would be almost three years old now, I thought as I stood waiting for Julie. He’d be one of those skinny, anxious, doomed children you see sometimes. Or maybe not. Maybe he’d turned out different. It seemed unlikely, but maybe his mother had managed to love him anyway, despite his father, while it still mattered.

Finally I saw the headlights.

Julie never knew how to talk to me. During volunteer training we’d learned that, once or twice, mentally disturbed women had volunteered. Maybe Julie thought I was one of them. I got in the car and sat looking out, wondering this myself.

“Follow my lead,” she said. “I’ve done this a couple of times already. When we get there, I’ll talk and you listen. The first time out, you mostly observe how it’s done.”

“Right,” I said.

I wished I had taken a drink before I’d left. Just one. Not enough to be drunk but enough to keep me calm. They say if you drink vodka, nobody will smell it. I wasn’t sure that was true, and vodka sounded terrible to me, which probably meant I wasn’t an alcoholic.

“Where are we going?” I asked.

“The police station.”

“Not the hospital?” In training they’d said we would usually go to the hospital.

“They already did the hospital,” said Julie. “They should have called us then, but they didn’t.”

We were out on the highway now, headed toward town. I could see Parker’s and my house. It looked OK in the dark. I’d planted flowers all around the front: coreopsis, sunflowers, Shasta daisies, freesia. I was partial to yellow flowers that year. Earlier I had gone through a red phase. I never did like a white flower. Sunflowers are still my favorite: ridiculously cheerful and as tall as a human being.

I’d left a note for Parker, hadn’t I? I’d left it on the table in clear view. And I had told him about volunteering, and he hadn’t objected, although he could change his mind.

Julie turned on the radio, then turned it off again.

I tried to think of something to say to put her at ease, but everything I thought of seemed phony. Anyhow I didn’t care what kind of job Julie had, or how long she’d lived in town, or how long she’d been a volunteer, or why she’d volunteered in the first place, which was a touchy subject for a lot of the women. I looked at her feet. It was two in the morning, but Julie had thought to wear good shoes: shiny with low heels. She wore a navy-blue skirt and a tasteful white blouse. Her pocketbook on the seat between us was the same color as her shoes. My own shoes were scuffed and muddy. I was leaving dirt in her car. I had just thrown on whatever clothes were handy: bluejeans and a T-shirt. They hadn’t mentioned in our training that we should dress up. They hadn’t said: low heels, skirt, tasteful blouse. Julie wore lipstick. She must have gotten the call and then gone into the bathroom, stood in front of the mirror, and put on her lipstick while somewhere a girl sat waiting for us. Julie had picked out shoes to match her pocketbook. She was not sitting here now wondering if she had left a note for her husband, and would he find it, and would that be OK? She was not wondering that. She was probably wondering about me.

“It’s a nice night, anyway,” I said, and Julie agreed. Then I questioned my use of the word anyway. Why had I chosen it? To imply that, even though this terrible thing had happened to someone, it was still a nice night? I’d once known how to talk to people but not so much anymore. At one time I would have been completely at ease with someone like Julie.

“How old is she?” I asked. That was a question I really wanted an answer to.

“Fifteen.”

The number hung in the air. Too young. Not that any age is all right. Fifteen. A kid, but without the benefit of the forgiveness we give little kids. It seemed exactly the wrong age. I shouldn’t have come, I thought. I had the wrong shoes, the wrong thoughts, the wrong history, the wrong life. I was all wrong. I was not someone you would call for help. I was the one who needed help. I needed somebody driving through the night to get to me, somebody trained who knew what to do.

“You’ll do fine,” said Julie, as if she sensed my insecurity.



to subscribers in our print and digital editions. Digital subscribers: Click here for online access. The complete text of this selection is availableto subscribers in our print and digital editions.

Personal. Political. Provocative. Ad-free. Subscribe today.