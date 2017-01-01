Leaps Of Faith

When I was seven years old, I sneaked onto the roof of our home, straddled its shingled peak, and leaned over the edge to contemplate jumping off. I was convinced that if I jumped with the total belief that I could fly, then I would; but if I jumped with even the slightest trace of fear, I would fall. To my mind this was perfectly clear.

I never jumped, but when I grew up, I entered the Air Force Academy and learned to parachute. Raised in an Evangelical Christian home, I had the sense that this was God’s calling for me in the battle between good and evil. I would leap out of planes more than a thousand times before graduation.

During my senior year at the academy my roommate and I came up with an idea for a freshmen initiation: to haze them, we would play the part of “hippies” who aggressively challenged their military commitment. For inspiration I wrote to a vocal antiwar professor at Colorado College and asked for his perspective. One of his views was entirely new to me: What if Jesus actually meant what he’d said about forgiveness and expected us to live according to his gospel even if it threatened our comfortable lives? If we truly loved our enemies, how could we kill them?

The experience of arguing this point of view stayed with me over the next few years as I left the academy and went on to train as a pilot. I began to question how my Christianity fit with my patriotism and the violence inherent in the military. By the end of pilot training, I’d become a conscientious objector. To nearly all my friends and family this was a dishonorable departure from the correct path, but to me it was the sort of leap I had always wanted to take.

Aaron Donne

Portland, Oregon

Before I met my husband, when he was twenty and single, he heard the voice of God calling him into service as the Final Prophet. Or perhaps the Left-Hand Son. Or maybe the two-thousandth reincarnation of Moses. He wasn’t sure which. But when the Voice told him to do something, he obeyed: He ran through the city following a trail of purple footprints no one else could see. He climbed a high mountain naked and in darkness. When the Voice fell silent, he tried to decipher the messages he found hidden in pop songs and graffiti. He once spent a day riding a train through Europe, waiting for the apocalypse.

He confided all this to me on our first date. He was sane enough to know how crazy it sounded, yet he still firmly believed the Voice was real. He later proposed to me by placing a rubber band on my ring finger.

We’ve been married for twenty-eight years. My husband has done short stints in mental hospitals, seen psychiatrists and psychologists, and taken medications that didn’t help, including one that almost killed him due to an allergic reaction. He smokes marijuana to keep the voices at bay and wants to move someplace where medical marijuana is legal. Eleven years ago he gave up trying to hold a job and applied for disability, even though taking the money makes him feel guilty. He also sees it as a tacit acceptance of the label “schizophrenic.”

On the outside our marriage appears normal. We own a home, grow a garden, walk our dogs, wave to the neighbors. But my husband’s paranoia and conspiracy theories overshadow every aspect of our lives. He thinks our phone has been bugged and our computers have been hacked; that we are followed by men in unmarked police cars; that cops disguised as townspeople walk drug-sniffing poodles and terriers by our house. He says I’m his CIA handler. I prefer to think I am the net waiting to catch him when he’s done falling.

Name Withheld

I’m a thirty-four-year-old man, and this afternoon, for the first time in my life, I’m going on a date with another man. His name’s Jason, and we’ve been chatting online for almost a month.

My profile on the dating site says I love writing and can quote lines from Star Trek. What my profile doesn’t say — and Jason doesn’t know — is that just a few months ago I was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. I was “disfellowshipped” and expelled from my congregation after someone discovered gay content in my browsing history on a borrowed laptop. I lied in my profile and wrote that I’ve been out since I was twenty-one, but I’m as in the closet as they come.

When Jason and I meet for lunch, his high-pitched voice and effeminate manner catch me off guard. There’s no doubt about it: Jason is gay. As a Witness I trained myself to avoid people like him. I can’t help looking to see if anyone is staring. I slouch in my seat and spread my legs to appear more straight.

At the end of our date Jason leans in to hug me, and I let him. Even the brothers in my congregation hugged from time to time, I tell myself. A hug doesn’t have to imply anything I don’t want it to.

Ten minutes after we parted, I get a text from Jason inviting me to go to a club called CC’s on Saturday. CC’s is a gay club. Even Jehovah’s Witnesses know this.

On Saturday Jason brings a few friends along. One of them asks me, “Are you sure you aren’t a breeder?”

Though a novice to gay slang, I gather that he’s asking if I’m straight. “No!” I reply. It feels odd to speak the truth. Lying about my sexuality is second nature.

“You sure seem like it,” Jason’s friend says. “Straight guy!” he announces to the room. “We have a straight guy here!”

I wonder if heterosexuality is as much a sin among gay men as homosexuality is for Witnesses.

The music inside the club is overwhelming, and it’s impossible to move without bumping into someone. Men are kissing and holding hands. Unable to handle so much freewheeling homosexuality, I bolt outside before I’ve even finished the drink Jason bought me. He follows and kindly says, “Too many fags trying to act fabulous can get to me, too.”

I laugh nervously. When gay men refer to each other as “fag,” is it an insult or a term of endearment?

Over the next month he and I have several more dates, but, aside from the hugs goodbye, there is no physical contact. My inner Witness insists that I keep my behavior proper.

One day Jason texts to ask if I am his boyfriend. “I’ve been calling you that to friends,” he writes. “Is that OK?”

I want to reply that, no, it’s not OK. We haven’t even kissed. Then I stare at the smiling emoticon he attached to his message.

I tell him it’s OK.

Jason begins holding my hand in public, but if people approach, I find a need to cough or scratch, which requires letting go of his hand. When we finally kiss, Jason points out that my heart is racing. I don’t tell him it’s with fear, not passion.

Finally I have to break up with him. I can’t bring myself to be honest about the reason — that every time his lips touched mine, I couldn’t help but think what the elders in my congregation would call me: Faggot. Sodomite. Monster.

Will McMillan

New York, New York



