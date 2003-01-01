Love Your Enemies

by Kelly Daniels

The title “visiting instructor” suited me. Born into a life of hippie nomadism (even living out of a van at one point in my childhood), I’d been roaming since I’d left home at seventeen. An impulsive enrollment in graduate school at the age of thirty had been intended to impose order on my life, but at thirty-five I was as adrift as ever. And so, coming to the end of a short-term teaching contract, I took comfort in the thought that I would soon leave Atlanta, where I’d lived for six years. The question was where to go next. My fresh MFA degree qualified me to wait tables. Out of better options, I applied to and was accepted by a PhD program, which if nothing else would buy me a few more years of sanctioned reading and writing while postponing the repayment of my student loans. The year was 2003, and it was dawning on me that I couldn’t keep doing this forever.

E. was twenty-three and a student in one of the fiction-writing classes I was teaching in my final semester. In the margins of her first story I’d written, “Too cute” — my shorthand for sentimentality, though I might also have been referring to her physical self. Thin, brunette, and comely, with big eyes and a turned-up nose, E. was undeniably cute. She wore business attire to class and a large diamond ring on one hand. I assumed she had a husband, but I was so removed from thoughts of marriage myself that I wasn’t sure on which hand the wedding ring was supposed to be worn. Not that her marital status concerned me. In truth I found her a little ridiculous, trying so hard to be a grown-up that she was missing out on her youth (a judgment I rendered even as I was trying so hard to stay young that I was missing out on adulthood). Rushing to grade a stack of stories, I had written, “Too cute,” without the faintest idea that my hasty criticism would cause her to burn with shame and anger, or that these feelings, over the coming weeks, would flare into desire.

Our affair began with an e-mail. E. wrote to say she would be a few minutes late to class because she was meeting the governor down the street at the capitol building. I replied as if she were kidding, and she clarified that she wasn’t. She really had a meeting with the governor.

“Of the state of Georgia?” I asked.

“That’s the one. I talk to him all the time.”

E., it turned out, was a political lobbyist. I’d never met one before, but I’d imagined old men in suits. I was full of questions, which she answered before asking her own questions about me. I was happy to regale her with my stories of travel and adventure. I steered clear of politics. Al Gore’s loss to George W. Bush was still a fresh wound for me, compounded exponentially by the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the subsequent buildup to the invasion of Iraq. Also, deep down, I knew that E.’s politics differed from mine, and I didn’t want to think about that. She bore no resemblance to the enemy in my head.

I ’d first voted in 1992, the year Bill Clinton had been elected president, so I was accustomed to political victory and a sense of inexorable human progress. I understood well enough that there existed an entity called the conservative — a cartoonish bigot, a Bible-wielding prude, a jug-eared ignoramus, an obese pig devouring everything in his path — but I’d never had to engage directly with this mythical creature. I felt secure among “my” people in the city of Atlanta. We shared some basic beliefs: that black and brown people were cool, and that white people should make a special effort to try to understand what life is like for them; that every citizen in our wealthy country deserved access to healthcare and a decent education; that what consenting adults did in their bedrooms was nobody else’s business; that women were more than simply mothers and wives (not that there was anything wrong with being a mother or a wife); that religion and government should be separate. When E. told me the name of the organization she lobbied for, I didn’t even pause at the word Values. I had values, didn’t I?

We e-mailed more frequently as the semester went on. Her messages became like a drug for me. Whenever I’d been away from my computer for more than a couple of hours, I’d hurry home to see if she’d written, and she always had. Sometimes we would e-mail back and forth for an hour at a time — just friendly exchanges between a visiting instructor and an intellectually curious young student. And then, without my noticing how or when, we crossed a line. Nothing had been overtly declared, but the truth was understood — or, at least, I hoped it was. Drunk after a night at the bar, and frustrated by the game E. and I seemed to be playing, I came home, turned on the computer, and typed a response to her latest more-than-friendly missive.

“What are we doing here?” I asked. “Am I just imagining things, or is there something going on between us? Isn’t that a wedding ring on your finger? What’s the deal?”

Then I went to bed.

I woke the next morning with a dry mouth and a feeling of shame that took me a few moments to trace to its source. Trembling and hungover, I waited for the computer to boot up, loaded e-mail, and saw that she had responded. I hesitated, then clicked on the message:

“I’m surprised by what you wrote, but yes, there is something happening. What do you want to do about it? My husband is gone. We’re separated. It’s over. I keep thinking about leaving my ring at home but just haven’t had the heart to yet, until now.”

I pushed my chair back and stood, arms raised as if I’d just scored the winning three-pointer. Then I returned to my seat and responded.

“Great! (Whew! I’m so relieved.) Let’s pause everything until I turn grades in after class. No more e-mails. We’ll pick it up from there, if you’re still interested. Deal?”

“Deal.”

Her last story for my class was about a girl from small-town Alabama who falls for a slightly older boy from California. The boy had grown up hippie; the girl, country. What they had in common was the need to escape. Together.

The day final grades were due, I was headed down the hall from my office to the printer when I nearly collided with E. at a blind corner. Without a word we embraced and kissed.

I finished up my work, and we walked like teenagers on a first date through midtown Atlanta. In the shadows of skyscrapers we stopped for ice cream. The following day we met at Piedmont Park, and after a stroll along the pathways, I kissed her against her car.

“You’re trouble,” she said.

A few days later, on her lunch break, she visited me at the place I shared with a PhD candidate who was going through a divorce. (He had kindly left for the afternoon.) I showed her the apartment, whose best feature was a balcony that overlooked the elevated train and, beyond that, a massive freight yard. I told E. how I loved to sit there at night and watch the gleaming trains coming and going, the forklifts toting shipping containers around the yard, the insect-like industry of it all.

“I’m more interested in the view from the bedroom,” she said. She looked at her watch. “I only have an hour.”

In the bedroom she pulled her dress off over her head, turned her back, and crawled onto the bed like a cat, moving her hips to draw attention to a line of square white beads strung across the top of her thong panties. The beads had letters on them, like Scrabble pieces. They spelled FUCK ME.

“What do you think?” she asked.

“Nice” was my wimpy response.

We made love, though I was less enthusiastic than I should have been. The problem was E. scared me a little: her hunger, her ambition, her conviction, her marriage, her youth, the way she went after what she wanted.



