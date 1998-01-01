Misdiagnosed And Misunderstood

Steve Silberman On The Mysteries Of Autism

by Mark Leviton

In the 1990s the United States saw a significant rise in the number of people being diagnosed with autism, a cognitive disability that impairs social and language skills, often causing those who have it to cling to repetitive routines and struggle to form relationships. Researchers attempted to attribute the spike in diagnoses to a number of culprits — most infamously, and wrongly, to vaccines — but the simplest explanation is perhaps the strongest: until the 1990s autism diagnoses were rare because in the U.S. people with autism had been kept largely invisible.

The autism diagnosis didn’t exist until the 1940s, and in the first half of the twentieth century the condition was typically misdiagnosed as “childhood schizophrenia.” Even after autism had been properly identified, clinicians blamed patients’ parents for not showing their children enough love. The most common treatment was to have the autistic person institutionalized, out of sight and often cut off from family members, allegedly for his or her own good. And the diagnosis remained exceedingly rare. Most autistic people — particularly those with milder traits — simply managed as best they could in a society that considered them very odd or eccentric.

In 2001 Steve Silberman, then head science writer for Wired magazine, was working on an article about two leading figures at technology companies when he learned that both had autistic children. He was talking to a friend over lunch about this seemingly unusual coincidence when a woman at the next table overheard and told him there was an “epidemic” of autism in the high-tech world of Silicon Valley. Silberman did some research and found there was indeed a high incidence of autism in the area. In his experiences interviewing tech workers at Google, Microsoft, and Apple, he had noticed that many of them exhibited autistic traits — difficulty reading body language and facial expressions, for example.

The article Silberman wrote about the phenomenon, titled “The Geek Syndrome,” inspired hundreds of responses from parents of autistic children and autistic people themselves. For Silberman it was the beginning of a long fascination that would eventually lead to his 2015 book, NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity.

Silberman’s work is part of a larger change in how autism is viewed. In 2013 the diagnosis was reclassified as “autism spectrum disorder” to acknowledge that it encompasses a wide range of people with varying degrees of disability. “Autistic people know better than anyone that autism includes deficits, but it also brings gifts,” Silberman says. Though not a scientist, he has written about science for fifteen years, and every citation in NeuroTribes is thoroughly documented in forty pages of notes. The book has won numerous awards, including the Medical Journalists’ Association’s Book of the Year. His website, stevesilberman.com, contains archives of his writing and provides links to resources for families with autistic members.

After having studied psychology at Oberlin College in Ohio, Silberman earned a master’s degree in English literature from the University of California, Berkeley. As a young man he interviewed poet Allen Ginsberg for Whole Earth Review, which led to a position as Ginsberg’s teaching assistant at Naropa University. A longtime music fan, Silberman has also received a gold record for producing the Grateful Dead box set So Many Roads and coauthored a “dictionary for Deadheads.”

I met Silberman at his home in the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco, where he lives with his husband, Keith, a high-school science teacher. Although Silberman has spent more than a year traveling the country to promote NeuroTribes, he’s lost none of his enthusiasm for the subject. A Miles Davis recording played quietly in the background as we talked. Silberman repeatedly apologized for the mess surrounding us: he’d had little time to clean up during his prolonged book tour.

Leviton: I studied psychology at UCLA in the early seventies, and I saw films of autistic children who were either catatonic and unable to communicate or so out of control they had to wear protective helmets, straitjackets, and other restraints. Autism, we were told, was an incurable lifelong condition.

Silberman: Those films were of kids who’d been institutionalized, which was the standard “treatment” for autism for most of the twentieth century. The theory was that parents caused autism through a lack of warmth, so doctors needed to remove the child from the allegedly toxic family environment. I’ve spoken to parents who in the fifties and sixties were told to put their autistic son or daughter in an institution and move on with their lives. This was considered good for the child, for the parents, and for any siblings. Some kids were placed in state schools for children with intellectual disabilities, and others were put in locked wards for adult psychotics. These autistic kids were often subjected to seclusion, restraint, and physical punishment by clinicians who did not understand their condition. The head of children’s psychiatry at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, Lauretta Bender, administered electroconvulsive therapy to autistic patients and also insulin-shock therapy — administering overdoses of insulin to put them into a short-term coma. She gave them antipsychotic drugs like Thorazine. She also tried giving autistic kids LSD every day for nine months or more, but decided they were becoming “more anxious.”

The kids in those films had probably been subjected to such inhumane treatment. Behaviors caused by institutionalization under brutal conditions were then viewed as part of the “natural” course of autism.

Leviton: At the time there was a diagnosis called “childhood schizophrenia.” Is that the same thing as autism?

Silberman: That’s one of many labels that were applied to autistic kids. Leo Kanner, one of the first child psychologists in the U.S., worked at Johns Hopkins and presented autism in 1943 as a rare, new disorder he’d discovered — a sort of scoop in the medical world. He characterized the disorder as the inability to relate to people and objects in the usual way. He identified speech disturbances, including repetitions and confusion about pronouns, and said these children didn’t initiate much activity and spent most of their time alone, performing the same activities over and over, including spinning, flapping their hands, and hitting themselves. Those who showed awareness of others didn’t like to be touched and sometimes reacted with aggression to attempts to interact with them.

As soon as Kanner announced his discovery, other clinicians wrote to tell him he was describing childhood schizophrenia, which they’d known about for years. At first Kanner agreed, but then, wanting to defend his findings, he narrowed his definition of autism. He made it so unreasonably narrow, in fact, that it left out a lot of people who would receive the diagnosis today. For example, he would rule out autism if a patient had seizures; we now know seizures are common in autistic people. Kanner would rule out a diagnosis of autism if a child had an intellectual disability; we now know that autism often overlaps with other disabilities. He also believed autistic kids were exceptionally beautiful. Though many of the patients at Johns Hopkins were people of color, he wrote only about white, upper-middle-class children having autism. Many of the parents were psychiatrists themselves. He insisted that autism was rare, when really what was rare was having access to Leo Kanner’s office.

After he became the world’s leading authority on autism, Kanner boasted that he turned away nine out of ten children sent to him by other clinicians to confirm a diagnosis of autism. He once estimated he had seen only 150 “true” cases in his entire career.

This is one reason we see the steep increase in autism diagnoses beginning in the early 1990s — because prior to that, Kanner’s narrow definition made a diagnosis rare. People soon began looking to explain the sudden “increase” in autism. A 1998 research paper by Andrew Wakefield and others in the British journal The Lancet claimed to find a link between the MMR — measles, mumps, and rubella — vaccine and autism. Although Wakefield’s claims were later refuted and branded an “elaborate fraud” by the editors of the British Medical Journal, the discredited study continues to be cited by antivaccine parents.

Leviton: What did Kanner think caused autism?

Silberman: Initially he said it was probably hereditary in nature. But if it was an inherent trait, what could psychologists do, other than institutionalize the child? Under pressure from his colleagues to find a more nurture-based explanation, Kanner started blaming the parents for being emotional “refrigerators.” In Time magazine in 1948 he described autistic children as being “kept neatly in a refrigerator which didn’t defrost.”

His theory that autism was an abrupt withdrawal from an intolerable world created by unloving, unaffectionate, unemotional parents had a devastating effect on autistic people and their families. The phrase “refrigerator mother” entered pop culture, but Kanner’s critique wasn’t limited to mothers. He also blamed fathers. His protégé Leon Eisenberg wrote about the father of an autistic child: a man found in a train wreck still working on his scholarly paper, unaware of the disaster around him.

Kanner didn’t take into account that because autism is hereditary, many of these parents had autistic traits themselves, and therefore came off as emotionally cold or distracted. He misinterpreted this behavior as sinister, when really the parents were just being their somewhat autistic selves.

Gloria Rimland, a founder of the autism-parenting movement in the U.S., told me that when her son, Mark, was born in 1956, she and her husband had to diagnose his supposedly obscure condition by reading one of her old college psychology textbooks. Mark was such a demanding child that she and her husband barely left the house for years. When they finally did get out for dinner with another couple, the woman turned to Gloria and said, “You just don’t seem like the kind of person who would do that to her child.”

It was not unusual, all the way into the 1970s, for psychiatrists to ask parents of autistic children why they didn’t love their kids. You can imagine the agony, frustration, and guilt of these parents, who not only had a difficult-to-manage son or daughter, but were blamed for it by medical authorities. Their children were often denied an education, because there were no laws at that time to guarantee children with disabilities a place in public schools. Rich families sent their autistic children into institutions, and those with limited means essentially locked them up in the house. If you’re a baby boomer and wonder why you rarely saw autistic people when you were a kid, it’s because the most profoundly disabled folks were put away.

Meanwhile childhood schizophrenia was considered an “epidemic” in the fifties and sixties. The main symptom of schizophrenia is hallucinations, but, looking at those case histories, I found only a handful of children who had hallucinations. The diagnostic criteria for childhood schizophrenia back then would now put someone on the autism spectrum.

Leviton: Did Kanner have a theory about why autism was almost exclusively a male condition?

Silberman: No. As a society we are still struggling to understand that. The conventional wisdom is that autism is four times more common in boys. One reason for this might be that autistic boys exhibit more-aggressive behavior, which comes to the attention of parents, pediatricians, teachers, and other authorities, leading to a diagnosis. They might get kicked out of school for being violent, for example. Girls are less likely to be diagnosed because they are more often taught to fade demurely into the background and to agree with those around them. Boys, broadly speaking, are rewarded for being little Donald Trumps. A recent piece on an autism news site called Spectrum says that women with autism become experts at pretending they don’t have autism. We should be looking more at girls who are quiet, standoffish, intensely interested in their hobbies, and struggling to thrive socially.

In Psychology Today last year there was a shocking admission from one of the leading authorities on autism, Kevin Pelphrey at the Yale Child Study Center. This man, who diagnoses autistic kids all day long, missed some of the characteristics of autism in his own daughter until she was five. He was used to looking for male behavior.

People often ask if I believe autism is overdiagnosed, if we’re just slapping a label on geeky kids who in previous generations would have been considered merely eccentric. I reply that I believe autism is still underdiagnosed in two groups: women and people of color. The cultural and class bias built into the diagnostic process was so pervasive in the 1980s that psychologist Victor Sanua claimed that autism is rare among families of color. The reality was that people of color often didn’t get decent healthcare.

Stine Levy, a psychologist who started to work on autism just a couple of years after Kanner’s first paper had come out, once told me that by the time she gave a kid a diagnosis of autism in the 1980s, that child had usually been through ten clinicians and gotten ten wrong diagnoses. How many families can afford to doctor-shop their way through ten clinicians?



to subscribers in our print and digital editions. Digital subscribers: Click here for online access. The complete text of this selection is availableto subscribers in our print and digital editions.

Personal. Political. Provocative. Ad-free. Subscribe today.