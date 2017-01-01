When I was a boy I was told that anybody could become president. I’m beginning to believe it.

Clarence Darrow

As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.

H.L. Mencken

Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their backs on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.

Abraham Lincoln

The main problem in any democracy is that crowd-pleasers . . . can go out on a stage and whup their supporters into an orgiastic frenzy — then go back to the office and sell every one of the poor bastards down the tube for a nickel apiece.

Hunter S. Thompson

There are too many politicians who believe, with a conviction based on experience, that you can fool all of the people all of the time.

Franklin P. Adams

The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.

Steve Biko

People often say, with pride, “I’m not interested in politics.” They might as well say, “I’m not interested in my standard of living, my health, my job, my rights, my freedoms, my future, or any future.”

Martha Gellhorn

By not accepting personal responsibility for our circumstances, we greatly reduce our power to change them.

Steve Maraboli

Stay bored and government becomes more of an instrument of the rich and powerful against the rest of America. Get active with your fellow citizens and you might just see more government of, by, and for the people.

Ralph Nader

I will not have my life narrowed down. I will not bow down to someone else’s whim or to someone else’s ignorance.

bell hooks

To the wrongs that need resistance, to the right that needs assistance, to the future in the distance, give yourselves.

Carrie Chapman Catt