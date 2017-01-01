Visiting Her In Queens Is More Enlightening Than A Month In A Monastery In Tibet

by Michael Mark

Michael Mark is a hospice volunteer who’s hiked the Himalayas and walked the Camino de Santiago. He lives in San Diego, California, but in his heart has never left Queens, New York. He is the author of the children’s books Toba and Toba at the Hands of a Thief.

For the fourth time my mother

asks, “How many children

do you have?” I’m beginning

to believe my answer,

“Two, Mom,” is wrong. Maybe

the lesson is they are not mine,

not owned by me, and

she is teaching me about

my relationship with her.

I wash my dish and hers.

She washes them again. I ask why.

She asks why I care.

Before bed she unlocks and opens

the front door. While she sleeps,

I close and lock it. She gets up. Unlocks it.

“What I have, no one wants,” she says.

I nod. She nods.

Are we agreeing?

My shrunken guru says she was up all night

preparing a salad for my breakfast.

She serves me an onion.

I want her to make French toast

for me like she used to.

I want to tell her about my pain,

and I want her to make it go away.

I want the present to be as good as

the past she does not remember.

I toast white bread for her, butter it,

cut it in half. I eat a piece of onion.

She asks me why I’m crying.

