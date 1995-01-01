A Walk On The Wild Side

Joe Hutto’s Life With Animals

by Al Kesselheim

AL KESSELHEIM moved to Montana in 1982 to make the leap into the abyss of freelance writing. He has been slowly climbing out ever since. He is now the author of eleven books, including Let Them Paddle: Coming of Age on the Water and Montana: Real Place, Real People.

Some years back my father sent my daughter a DVD of the PBS program My Life as a Turkey. She and I didn’t get around to watching it for months, but when we finally did, we were riveted. A reenactment of two years wildlife researcher Joe Hutto spent studying wild turkeys in Florida, the film depicts a remarkable and moving interaction between a human being and animals in nature. Like primatologist Jane Goodall’s work with chimpanzees in Africa, Hutto’s practice of bonding with other species is as simple — and as profound — as getting up each day and roaming the woods with a flock of turkeys.

A postscript at the end of the documentary noted that Hutto was currently living in Wyoming with a herd of mule deer, a long-eared species native to western North America. As it turned out, he was only a few miles from my parents’ home, and on my next visit I looked him up in the phone book and asked if we might meet. Our two-hour breakfast together at a cafe in town was the first of many conversations we would have.

Now a youthful-looking seventy-one, Hutto grew up outside of Tallahassee, Florida, when that area was a good deal less inhabited than it is today. He was an only child and spent much of his free time wandering the backcountry and interacting with animals, often bringing young creatures home to populate his yard and room: foxes, squirrels, raccoons, hawks, and others.

He attended Florida State University, studying wildlife biology and archaeology as an undergrad and a graduate student. Hutto never outgrew his passion for befriending critters, however, and eventually his ability to form relationships with wildlife began to attract notice. In 1995 he published his first book, Illumination in the Flatwoods, about his two years with the turkeys. It was followed by The Light in High Places, in which he describes living on and off for six years among Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep. His most recent book, Touching the Wild, is about his nine-year relationship with the mule deer whose territory overlapped with his Wyoming property. He has been the subject of a second pbs documentary, also titled Touching the Wild, and has been honored with an achievement award from the Tallahassee Scientific Society.

When I first met Hutto in Wyoming, he was living on a ranch in Deadman Gulch, on the edge of the Wind River Range, and still spending most of his days wandering with the mule deer. His wife, Leslye, supported his work and had even participated in the early stages of the mule-deer project. Hutto and I spoke at his writing shack, a cozy log cabin located under some willows in the yard. He had a lean physique born of years of hiking through the wilderness with animals, and he held forth with quiet assurance and self-deprecating humor.

I went back to talk to him on several occasions over the years, during which time Leslye was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She conducted her own studies of local wildlife and remained active until only a few days before she died in 2014. Since then, Hutto has sold the ranch and relocated to rural Florida, where he continues his work with wildlife. Among other projects, he is presently engaged in studying carnivorous plants.

After my last conversation with Hutto at his Wyoming writing shack, we stood in the ranch yard while half a dozen mule deer grazed nearby. Hutto had recently finished his work with the deer but still clearly enjoyed their company. He called a large buck, Homer, by name. Homer walked right over to us. Hutto gave me a handful of grain, and Homer ate it from my open palm. I felt the velvet touch of his lips and the warm breath from his nostrils. In his intelligent brown eyes I thought I detected an acknowledgment, animal to animal.

Kesselheim: What were your earliest experiences with wildlife?

Hutto: When I was a kid, my life centered on the natural environment in northern Florida. I loved animals and had a compulsion to be with them: tadpoles, turtles, baby raccoons — anything I could get my hands on. I was pretty much a wild animal myself, going out the door in the morning and not coming home until dinnertime. I discovered that if I could find young animals — ideally ones who had just been born — they didn’t have the same fear of humans that most grown animals have. This was a thrilling insight. If I was able to develop a relationship with newborns, then I became a part of their life. They would “imprint” on me: that’s when a newborn animal comes to identify the first creature it sees as a parent figure.

By the time I was eleven, I had numerous cages and had built a small pond — basically an outdoor laboratory. Eventually the cages moved into the house. My understanding parents laid down linoleum in my bedroom. Their only rules were no venomous reptiles, and all the animals had to stay in my room — except a wild hog I raised. When my family would watch TV at night, that little pig was always in someone’s lap. It used a litter box just like a cat.

The house got cold in the winter, and the animals would climb in bed with me. You wouldn’t believe what slept in my bed: squirrels, raccoons, foxes. I had an eight-foot red-tailed boa constrictor who slept with me. Sometimes I’d have friends over to spend the night, and it would get a little awkward: “Don’t mind the boa. He doesn’t take up much room.”

Kesselheim: What was a day outdoors like for you?

Hutto: I might spend it with a young raccoon, traversing a couple of acres. Any young animal is busy exploring and discovering the world: wading in a creek, turning over stones, eating crustaceans, chasing minnows, cleaning itself. And it notices everything: smells, a change in the breeze, the sun going behind a cloud, a birdcall, a newly fallen branch, a coyote track — always curious, never rushed. Many species are born with a basic blueprint for survival. For example, they know how to differentiate a predator from a nonpredator; which berry will be bitter or poisonous and which one is good to eat; how to root around in the leaves for grubs and insects; which snake is a dire threat and which isn’t. In addition to this hardwired knowledge, the animal also has things it needs to learn about the landscape: where to find water; where the neighborhood dogs live; the danger of a busy road; where there are shady areas and wetlands. This is what I brought to their lives: a knowledge of the lay of the land. At some point each day the animal and I would nap, curled up together, utterly content.

Of course, I, too, was learning and exploring and noticing all the time, soaking up knowledge with them. I didn’t consider myself a scientist back then. I was simply drawn to animals. The way some kids get absorbed with building a fort or playing Kick the Can, I was absorbed with wandering the woods and creeks and fields with a raccoon or a fox or a bear cub. It wasn’t until many years later that I realized people actually made a living doing this. It’s called ethology: the close observation of a wild animal in its natural setting. What has been most satisfying for me is to go with animals into their environment and adapt to their world; to walk across a sagebrush mountain with a herd of mule deer, for example, and have them pay me no more regard than they do one of their own. But just because they understand that I am safe doesn’t mean they make that assumption about other humans.

It’s important to stress that these animals I kept as a child were wild, never domesticated, and they invariably preferred to be wild. When they were ready, they would break with me just as they would normally break the parental bond. They would leave and find mates and have offspring.

Even while they were with me, it was different than with a pet. Through domestication, we’ve taken self-reliant species and bred that self-reliance out. They defer to us. They see us as a dominant creature and become dependent on us. Wild animals don’t do that. When I’m with a wild animal, there is no sense of superiority. You can’t deal with a wild animal by asserting your dominance. You can only have a relationship, which is what I’ve done since I was a young boy. Never for one minute have I thought I am instructing the animals or controlling them. I might try to protect them, but they never rely on me. I am not in charge. They don’t think I am a superior being. We’re on the same plane.

Kesselheim: How do you earn an animal’s trust?

Hutto: As I said, if you are the first thing a baby animal sees, you have an instant and profound connection, accompanied by a daunting level of responsibility, the kind that any good parent feels. With grown creatures I work at becoming familiar by being near them, by following animal etiquette to the best of my ability, and by being patient.

I spent a long time with the mule deer, working my way closer and closer to them as they fed. I approached indirectly and never made aggressive motions. I didn’t make eye contact, which is a general rule for working with any wild animal. Eye contact doesn’t occur often in nature unless it is aggressive or predatory. An uninterrupted stare will be interpreted as a threat.

A doe I named Rayme was the first to accept me. She would stand outside my window at the cabin and gaze at me for long periods. Finally she walked right up to me. After that, the other deer allowed me to get close. Once I was accepted into their group, they knew me by smell, body language, appearance, voice. They recognized me as they did members of the herd, even at two hundred yards. Every day I’d pack a lunch, kiss my wife goodbye, and head out to wander with the deer. They’d graze their way across the foothills, and I’d walk along with them. They’d bed down for a nap, and I’d lie down, too. And I’d have interactions with them. Each deer had a different personality. Some were curious and affectionate; others showed little interest in me.

Kesselheim: You’ve said before that the deer included you in mutual grooming. What was that like?

Hutto: Grooming serves a function, but also it’s about social bonding. You’ve probably seen primates groom each other or horses standing side by side, waving their tails to keep flies off each other. At some point I realized that if I crouched down next to the mule deer at eye level and scratched their necks, they would start either nibbling on me or grooming me with their tongues, as if I were family. I had known many of them since they were born. On a personal level the sense of acceptance was flattering. It was also gratifying to me as a scientist to think that I’d accomplished my mission of becoming an intimate part of these animals’ lives.

Kesselheim: Are there species you find unapproachable?

Hutto: A producer at National Geographic once asked if I would live with wild grizzly bears and observe their culture. I told them that would be fascinating, but anyone who did it would inevitably be killed. You might get away with it for a while, but sooner or later one of those bears would be in a bad mood, and you wouldn’t come out alive.

Most people seem to be repulsed by snakes. I don’t know if the aversion is genetic or cultural, but I’ve never had it. I’ve always caught snakes without trepidation. Spiders don’t bother me, either. The only animals I’ve ever resented are the large roaches of the South, because those really invade your space.

Kesselheim: You say you are flattered by animals’ acceptance. Is it gratifying to your ego, having privileged access to this other world?

Hutto: Not that I’m aware of. It’s just a pure, authentic fascination with these critters. When I was a boy, every nest I saw was an invitation, a doorway into a creature’s life. It didn’t matter if it was a bird, a mammal, or a reptile — I had to bring it home and get to know it. I wasn’t content to keep them in cages either. I might leave them in a cage while I was at school, but after I got home, I was immediately out the door with them, spending time in nature. It was great fun for me, but it also provided incredible insight into their lives.

Most of the animals I raised as a kid were pretty short-lived. Birds, for example, become adults within a year. So my experiences with them came and went in a hurry. Foxes are fantastic creatures, but they live only three to four years. When they got to be about nine months old, it was like a switch was flipped: they would leave and never come back. I had no idea where they’d gone.

In college I lived in a shanty on a huge tract of land, and I raised a fox there. We spent several months together; then he disappeared. Two or three years went by, and one morning the fox just walked into the house as if he hadn’t been gone a day. He hopped up on the bed with me, stayed for a while, then ran out the door. I never saw him again.

Much later I began to understand how little people know about animals. For example, I did a project with wood ducks — also known as Carolina ducks — and I realized I was probably observing behaviors that no one had ever seen before.

Kesselheim: Like what?

Hutto: Like the relationship between the wood duck and the alligator. Wood ducks live in tree cavities next to swamps and ponds. The young wood duck is vulnerable to many predators, but their primary predator is the alligator. I owned some property next to a gorgeous cypress swamp, a perfect habitat for wood ducks. So I found and raised these wood ducks and took them out to the swamp every day. I’d sit in a metal garden chair in the water, and the wood ducks would swim around me. There was a significant alligator population in the area, and I started observing them, too. Alligators are hugely intelligent and strategic, and they show great restraint. It might take one of them an hour to approach a duck. The alligator would surface fifty yards away, only his eyes out of the water, rising so slowly he didn’t make a ripple. Then he’d go underwater again. The water was dark, like Coca-Cola, so the alligator couldn’t be seen. Thirty minutes later, his eyes would reappear twenty yards away. In another thirty minutes they’d come up fifteen yards away. Finally the alligator came close enough that I could see him under the dark water, flat on the bottom, waiting for a wood duck to pass overhead. Of course, I didn’t want any wood ducks to be eaten, so I would scare the alligator away. Still, on several occasions an alligator had the opportunity to strike. What I observed is that, once a wood duck had eluded that first attack, it was alligator-proof after that.

Kesselheim: Tell me about how you communicate with animals.

Hutto: The mule deer and I have a communication that does not involve human language but is absolutely satisfying and unambiguous. I can have a very deep relationship with a mule deer.

Many animals have what we might call a vocabulary. Turkeys can convey very subtle information to each other about, for example, hawks in the vicinity and their precise location: Are they soaring high overhead or coasting through the trees? But these vocalizations are in addition to the nonverbal communication that is going on all the time.

When you think about it, much of human communication is nonverbal, too. We often know without words what our family members are feeling or thinking. We know when our spouse is angry or happy. We can have this same communication between species. We know when our dog or cat is hungry or thirsty or when they need a walk. My body language and moods must come across clearly to turkeys and deer. When you encounter a bear, you can tell immediately by its body language if the bear is frightened or angry. When I was with the mule deer, if the energy level in the group rose, I paid attention, because I knew something was about to happen. Maybe it was time to move to a new place to forage, or to seek shade, or to take a nap. It’s not clear to me how this communication is accomplished, but I have no doubt that it is.

Kesselheim: Many linguists claim that human beings are the only species to have developed complex language.

Hutto: That’s just human arrogance. Some people want desperately to separate us from other animals. The Bible says that we are somehow above all the beasts of the field, but biology has gradually disproven, one after another, every attempt to distinguish us from other creatures. We share with animals the need for companionship. We have a similar need to find a mate. We share the impulse to go out and explore and exploit resources. Emotions like affection, irritability, anger, and sadness are obvious in animals. We see them in our dogs and cats all the time. Other species do everything we do. Do many animals think? Yes. Are they analytical? Yes. Do they have emotions? Of course. Do they grieve when a family member or close associate dies? Absolutely.

For a while we thought what distinguished humans from other animals is reciprocal altruism: when an individual acts in the best interest of a group or of the species in general, even though that individual doesn’t directly benefit. Obviously we will protect ourselves and our home and family, but we’ll also go to war to fight for an enormous abstraction called our culture. When a young man leaves his home and goes to the other side of the world to fight an enemy and gets killed, that’s reciprocal altruism in the extreme. We thought there were no other animals who do that, but, guess what: there are. For example, Susan Lingle in Canada discovered that mule deer exercise reciprocal altruism. She was putting radio collars on newborn fawns to study their movements, and some of these fawns, when captured, would make a loud, bleating cry. In response to the cry, here would come a mama mule deer with an attitude. Lingle wondered whether does would differentiate between their own fawn and another baby deer. So she recorded the cries and played them back through speakers hidden in the wild. She found that a mother mule deer would abandon her fawns to go fight the mountain lion or bear or whatever might be threatening the unseen fawn whose cries she had heard. That doe was risking her life, and thereby her offspring’s lives, to save another doe’s fawn.



to subscribers in our print and digital editions. Digital subscribers: Click here for online access. The complete text of this selection is availableto subscribers in our print and digital editions.

Personal. Political. Provocative. Ad-free. Subscribe today.