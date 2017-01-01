Breaking The Law

As a consul in the U.S. Foreign Service in Nepal, I visited prisons regularly to talk with incarcerated Americans, most of whom were jailed because of drugs: Ben loved the local marijuana and, after his Mount Everest climb, bought fifty dollars’ worth to take home; they caught him at the airport. Joy took something laced with PCP, broke a shop window, and found herself booked as a thief. Dean was probably high when he ran up a restaurant bill that he couldn’t pay, which landed him behind bars. Visiting them, I also saw Nepalis who I surmised were imprisoned because they had run out of money to pay fines.

Later, when I worked in Abu Dhabi, I got involved with a group that tried to help foreign workers who were in prison there. In the United Arab Emirates four out of every five persons have come from someplace else — India, the Philippines, Somalia, Ethiopia — to work as salespeople, clerks, laborers, and domestics. It was all too common for Arab employers, as punishment for impudence or a minor mistake, to file a spurious charge of theft and send an employee to prison. Inu from India and Eva from the Philippines were both domestics jailed for a year for having broken household items: a lamp in one case and crockery in another. We brought them and others food and reading material, and sometimes we provided legal assistance.

Before I had those jobs, I had naively assumed that only bad people went to jail. That illusion was shattered whenever I went, even briefly, behind prison walls.

Manish Nandy

Reston, Virginia

Abortion was illegal in the summer of 1969, when I made a clandestine trip from my family home in Missouri to the Little Havana section of Miami, Florida. I had located an abortionist there.

The day of the abortion I wore a cotton flower-print dress that slipped on over my head. I’d been told that Miami in early June is stifling, and I thought the dress would help me stay cool. I was nineteen years old.

My instructions were to wait on a bench beside a parking lot. At the appointed hour a green sedan pulled up next to where I sat. The driver, a balding middle-aged man with a thin black mustache, spoke little English but managed to politely ask me for the money. I handed over a white envelope with seven hundred dollars in it and got into the backseat. The man pointed to the floor and said, “Por favor, señorita.” I didn’t understand. He pantomimed lying on his side with his hands as a pillow. For a second I had the horrible impression that the abortion was going to take place in the backseat of the car. Then I understood he wanted me to lie down so I wouldn’t see where we were going.

He drove for a long while before he parked and escorted me into a bungalow in need of paint.

I didn’t have to undress, only remove my panties and put my legs into the homemade stirrups: two men’s neckties dangling from makeshift posts at the foot of the plastic-covered bed. The shades were pulled and secured at the edges with masking tape. The only light was from a bare-bulbed floor lamp.

I was trusting the stranger who had brought me here and the abortionist who came in drying his hands with a dish towel. He sat beside the bed and checked my blood pressure, pulse, and temperature. He didn’t look like a criminal. He looked like a pilot who was going to take me far away, to a place where I would no longer be pregnant.

I thought about my father, who had driven me to the airport in St. Louis. He believed I was going on a school-related trip. In the car he’d asked me the usual fatherly questions and told me to take care of myself.

Lying on the hard mattress, I realized that no one knew exactly where I was. Not even I knew.

The abortionist lifted my forearm and gave me an injection of sedative. I remember the pearl buttons on his shirt. When he told me to count backward from one hundred, I started to cry. Until that moment I’d thought that nothing could hurt me. I’d thought that I was too smart, too sharp, too lucky. I inhaled deeply and started to count: “One hundred, ninety-nine, ninety-eight . . .”

Karyn Lie-Nielsen

Waldoboro, Maine

When I heard the siren and saw the red lights flash over the dunes, I knew the police had come for us. Jeff kept splashing in the waves, oblivious, while I knelt in the surf so that only my head — and not my naked breasts — showed above water. Seeing the officer’s crew cut and reflective shades, I prepared to go into obsequious mode — standard procedure for me in the presence of a potentially hostile authority figure. As a person of color, I had learned to do this early in life.

Jeff, who’d grown up in this all-white hamlet, got out of the water and casually strolled over to the cop, completely naked. They talked for a few minutes. Then Jeff motioned for me to join them. I shook my head. Hell, no, I wasn’t getting out of the water to be busted by a small-town cop in upper Michigan.

But Jeff gesticulated until finally I walked over, eyes down. Jeff explained to me that there had been a complaint about public nudity, but he’d told the officer that the beach was private property, owned by Jeff’s family. We could do anything we wanted on it. Still, we needed to go back to the house to show the cop our IDs. The officer insisted on driving us even though the house was only a couple of hundred yards away.

“That’s fine, Officer. Anything you want,” I said, wrapping a towel around me. Jeff chose to carry his towel, remaining defiantly naked.

As we rode to the house, the cop asked Jeff, “Is your dad Henry Brinkman?”

“Yup,” Jeff answered. “And my mom is Mary Stackley. My grandfather used to own this whole peninsula.”

The cop, who looked to be just a few years older than we were, said a nearby Methodist summer camp had complained about the nudity, and he and Jeff recalled together how Jeff’s grandfather had donated the land to the Methodists to build their camp. It turned out Jeff’s father used to buy eggs at the officer’s family farm when Jeff was a boy.

By the time we got to the house and produced our IDs, Jeff and Tom — he and the cop were on a first-name basis by then — were trading childhood stories.

Tom let us off with a warning. Jeff called his dad and laughed with him about our “police encounter.” And I learned how things work when a rich white kid gets in trouble.

Gloria Lau

Honolulu, Hawaii



