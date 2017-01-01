Dirty Work

by Nancy Matson

NANCY MATSON lives in Los Angeles, California, with a chinchilla for a housemate. She has held more than seventy jobs and has written essays about a number of them. She is obsessed with wastefulness and maintains a website that gives directions for properly disposing of unwanted items.

I was nineteen years old in 1987 when I applied for a job as a kennel attendant at a public animal shelter in New England. It was the summer before my junior year at Antioch College, a private school in Ohio, and I was funding my tuition through scholarships and a series of short-term jobs like this one.

The woman who interviewed me asked a handful of questions, of which I remember only one: “Part of your job will be euthanizing animals,” she said. “Are you OK with that?”

I was not OK with that. As someone who had been working since she was twelve, however, I had a simple but effective strategy for getting jobs: say yes.

Yes, I can type eighty-five words a minute.

Yes, I know Excel.

Yes, I can lift thirty pounds over my head.

Yes, yes, yes.

“Uh, yeah,” I said.

She checked a box on the form and asked when I could start.

Early the next morning I reported for work in the adoption room along with the other attendants. There were six of us: Me. A quiet blond girl who was still in high school. A brother and sister who attended a local community college. A woman who appeared to suffer from some mental-health problems. And Ricky, who’d worked there the longest and was quietly drinking his coffee. Everyone was under thirty, and no one seemed happy to be there.

Our supervisor, Chuck, looked like a cop who’d give you a speeding ticket for going just two miles over the limit. He assigned me to a woman named Christie for training. A few years older than I was, she was a hardworking type, the sort of person who will die of a heart attack at eighty-five while shoveling her driveway after a snowstorm.

The cages were piled three high in long rows. Many of the dogs and cats, especially the puppies and kittens, ran forward, pressing themselves against the cage doors in a bid for attention as we entered Row One. I wanted to pet them but quickly learned there was no time for such niceties. Christie demonstrated how to pull a soiled cardboard lining from under a cage and replace it with a fresh one, how to fill an animal’s food bowl with one hand and prevent its escape with the other. It was clean up and move on, clean up and move on, an endless landscape of urine and shit.

Christie nodded with approval as I followed her instructions. “You work in kennels before?” she said.

“No. Is Chuck a good boss?” I asked hopefully.

Christie shook her head, not slowing her pace. “We call him the Narc,” she replied.

The origin of this nickname was never explained to me, but it was clearly not a compliment.

“Have you worked here a long time?” I asked.

“Yeah,” she said. “Ninety days.”

The paper in the break room was usually folded open to the want ads.

The job wasn’t that bad. The physical labor didn’t bother me, and I quickly got used to the smell. When you work in a facility with hundreds of animals being kept against their will, though, bites and scratches are inevitable.

A few days in, I found an opossum in my section. They’re not typically aggressive, but this one was cornered, and its teeth were intimidatingly large. Unsure how to deal with it, I asked the Narc for advice.

“They’re stupid,” he said. “Wave a pencil in front of its face while you’re filling its food bowl.”

This struck me as both overly optimistic and not compliant with safety regulations, but I was an obedient worker and did as I was told. Though I didn’t quite trust the Narc, I did trust Christie, who had told me not to worry about any of the residents of Row One: “It’s Row Five you’ve got to worry about.”

Row Five was the shelter’s maximum-security wing, where we put animals who had been admitted for biting someone. By law they had to be kept under observation for ten days to determine if they had rabies, though none of the animals ever tested positive. Some animals in Row Five appeared to be harmless — victims of people using animal control to exact revenge on a neighbor. Others were legitimately dangerous.

During my tenure a Rottweiler named Bindo ruled Row Five. Rumor was he’d mauled a toddler, and his owner was fighting a legal battle to keep him from extermination. Living in a small cage for two years had done nothing to improve Bindo’s disposition. He barked occasionally, but mostly he watched us through the bars in ominous silence. In my time at the shelter we received a half dozen pit bulls from a drug bust, a boa constrictor, and several raccoons angling for a fight, but none of them was as scary as Bindo.

The staff always gave the benefit of the doubt to the animals, even those who seemed to want to kill us. People who work with animals generally do so out of a deep affection for them, and a job in a shelter does not change that. Mostly it just makes you like people less.

“There are no bad dogs,” the Narc would often remark, “only irresponsible owners.” Though pit bulls had a reputation for being aggressive, especially during that era, the Narc told us there was nothing wrong with the breed itself; it was the owners’ fault when the dogs turned violent.

Sometimes I snuck Bindo treats out of sympathy, but also as a hedge against an attack in case he got out. “Remember this face, OK?” I’d tell him as I held up the doggie biscuit. Then I’d slide it into his cage from a safe distance, making sure my fingers didn’t slip through the bars. At those moments, eating his treat and wagging his tail, he seemed like any other dog.

Initially I worried about being assigned to Row Five. I wasn’t sure I was strong enough to restrain an animal like Bindo. My arms were already covered with scratches from pissed-off cats. After a few weeks, though, I stopped worrying, because Row Five was assigned almost exclusively to Ricky. I’d seen him move Bindo, slowly and carefully, with the animal-control pole, which the dog seemed to tolerate. Ricky was a calming presence for the difficult animals, so it made sense to give him Row Five. At least, I figured that was why he got the duty. He was also the only African American among the attendants, but this didn’t seem relevant. That area needed to be overseen by an experienced staff member. One time someone else was assigned to Row Five and accidentally left the door to a kitten’s cage open. The kitten crawled in with Bindo. Within a minute there was nothing left but blood and fur.



