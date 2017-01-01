Ghost Dogs

by Dion O'Reilly

DION O’REILLY has spent much of her life in the company of cows, horses, pigs, goats, a baleful Amazonian parrot, and many enormous dogs. As a child she would nap with her favorite pig and is infamous in her family for refusing to leave the pigpen to kiss her grandmother goodbye. She lives in Soquel, California.

Two hundred pounds apiece,

with strong bodies, great black heads, and

sad, sagging faces, they were my companions

through the long years of childhood.

Mastiffs. Herds of them — studs,

a handful of bitches, scores of puppies.

Bored, in dusty clumps, they guarded the driveway,

pulling themselves up onto oversized, padded feet

to trail my horse through the hills,

then — with surprising speed — racing

up steep deer trails in the futile

pursuit of coyotes or bobcats.

My friends risked stitches in the skin

of their thighs by knocking at the door, and

when the proud cars of boyfriends pulled up —

a gleaming ’68 Camaro, a convertible Bel Air —

the pack ambushed them,

ferocious black muzzles breathing steam and

drooling on the windows.

Some of my visitors departed quickly.

Now, years after leaving home,

I miss the dogs,

how formidable they were,

negotiating between me

and the world. I have

no coiled animal to summon

to my side, touch lightly

on the wrinkled brow;

no silent creature following me,

ready to die for me.

