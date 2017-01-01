It seemed there was no end at all to the lies a person could tell, once she got started.

Kim Edwards, The Memory Keeper’s Daughter

When I was younger, I lied all the time, because once you understand the power of lying, it’s really like magic, because you transform reality for people.

Louis C.K.

On the whole, lying is a cheerful affair. Embellishments are intended to give pleasure. People long to tell you what they imagine you want to hear. They want to amuse you; they want to amuse themselves; they want to show you a good time. This is beyond hospitality. This is art.

Isabel Fonseca

Prevarication, like honesty, is reflexive, and soon becomes a sturdy habit, as reliable as truth.

Norman Mailer, The Castle in the Forest

Lying is easy. But it’s lonely.

Victoria Schwab, The Archived

The liar’s punishment is not in the least that he is not believed, but that he cannot believe anyone else.

George Bernard Shaw

To lie habitually, as a way of life, is to lose contact with the unconscious. It is like taking sleeping pills, which confer sleep but blot out dreaming. The unconscious wants truth. It ceases to speak to those who want something else.

Adrienne Rich

Few of us are murderers or thieves, but we have all been liars. And many of us will be unable to get into our beds tonight without having told several lies over the course of the day.

Sam Harris

It is one thing to tell a lie and quite another thing to believe it.

Dick Gregory

Government lies, but it doesn’t like to lie literally. Because a literal, flat, and obvious lie tends to be caught up. So, what they do is, they become the masters of the disingenuous statement, of phrasing something in such a way that the honest, normal, and unwary reader gets one impression — that he is supposed to get. And then, three months later, when he discovers it’s not true and he goes back to complain, they say, “That isn’t what we said. Look at it carefully.”

I.F. Stone

And this wasn’t lying, not really. It was