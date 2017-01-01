Hooked

Maia Szalavitz Debunks Myths About Addiction

by Arnie Cooper

Author Maia Szalavitz first injected cocaine in the mid-1980s at the age of twenty. “My mind was rapidly overcome by a crystalline euphoria,” she writes, “a bliss that was surprisingly satisfying.” She’d recently been suspended from Columbia University in New York City for dealing drugs, and within weeks of her first injection she was doing “speedballs,” an intravenous combination of cocaine and heroin.

That fall she was arrested by plainclothes narcotics agents for possession of more than two kilos of cocaine. Two years later, while out on bail, she chose to get treatment, and she completed a twenty-eight-day inpatient rehab program in 1988. Over the next four years, while she attended twelve-step meetings and made court appearances, she received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Brooklyn College and freelanced for The Village Voice and Spin.

The charges against Szalavitz, which carried a fifteen-year minimum sentence, were eventually dropped. She acknowledges that her status as a privileged white woman contributed to this outcome and writes about feeling “obligated to do all I can to make sure that others are able to be treated with similar mercy.”

Today the fifty-two-year-old is a columnist for Vice and freelancer for such publications as Time, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Scientific American, specializing in neuroscience and addiction-related issues. Her “detour,” as she calls it, through the world of drug addiction has allowed her to cover the topic with empathy and the insight of firsthand experience.

Born on New York City’s Upper West Side, Szalavitz was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder while still in preschool and prescribed Ritalin. She cried frequently as a child, preferred to be alone, and was hypersensitive to sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and textures. She was also a “little professor,” regaling anyone who would listen with facts and figures about her latest fascination. (When she was four, it was volcanoes.) Today, Szalavitz says, her younger self would be placed on the autism spectrum. She believes the social isolation and distress she experienced as a child helped put her on the path to addiction. Another risk factor was her family history: her father, a Holocaust survivor, was predisposed to depression, a condition that also ran in her mother’s family.

Szalavitz had her first drug experience — smoking hash — at the age of seventeen and says that getting high “broke down the wall of fear that kept me from reaching others or accepting myself.” She writes about it in her latest book, Unbroken Brain: A Revolutionary New Way of Understanding Addiction. Part scientific reporting and part memoir, the book denounces the “war on drugs” mentality that Szalavitz says has only filled prisons and made drug treatment less effective. She avoids the term “addict,” preferring “person with addiction.” Though she admits to having been helped by twelve-step programs like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) — which emphasize going to meetings, looking to a “Higher Power” for help, and addressing moral shortcomings — she is also critical of them. Addiction, she insists, is not a moral failing but a disease — a learning disorder, to be precise. She hopes this understanding might affect policy and lead to improvements in prevention and treatment.

Szalavitz is the author or coauthor of several other books, including Help at Any Cost: How the Troubled-Teen Industry Cons Parents and Hurts Kids; Born for Love: Why Empathy Is Essential — and Endangered (with Bruce D. Perry, MD); and a guide to recovery cowritten with Joseph Volpicelli, MD. She’s received the American Psychological Association’s Addiction Division Award and the Drug Policy Alliance’s Edward M. Brecher Award for Achievement in Journalism. When I spoke with her several times this past winter, she had an infectious laugh and offered sharp and convincing arguments for changing the way we view drug use and addiction.

Cooper: How do you define addiction?

Szalavitz: I define it as a compulsive behavior that continues despite negative consequences. This is also the definition used by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. A negative consequence could be anything from falling down drunk, to losing a job, to going to jail. People usually respond to negative consequences by changing their behavior, but when addiction is involved, they are more likely to try to avoid making the connection between the drug use and the consequences.

Now, in order to succeed in life, you need to be able to persist despite negative consequences in many situations. I couldn’t survive as a writer, for example, if I weren’t able to deal with rejection. It’s only when the behavior becomes compulsive and divorced from reality that it’s a problem.

It’s also true that if there are no negative consequences, there’s no addiction. You might say, “I’m addicted to TV,” but unless you’re losing your job and your wife and your cat as a result of your TV watching, it’s not an addiction.

Frankly, I don’t care if people are engaging in some kind of compulsive behavior, even if it involves drugs, as long as it’s not doing them or someone else harm.

Cooper: Even heroin?

Szalavitz: Sure. If you’re a rich person with no responsibilities and an infinite clean supply and a spouse who doesn’t mind, you probably would not be considered addicted under this definition. Of course, I’ve never encountered anyone like that in real life. Most people who use heroin every day — or other opioids like morphine, oxycodone, and opium — are unable to rein in their use when they need to, and that’s a negative consequence in itself.

Cooper: You have likened addiction to a developmental or learning disorder, “similar to autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and dyslexia.” How is this understanding different from the definition you’ve already given?

Szalavitz: It’s more an elaboration on it. We do learn, in life, through negative feedback: if something hurts, we won’t do it again. If you have a compulsive behavior that persists despite negative consequences, it means you have a problem learning from certain types of experiences.

When I say it’s a developmental disorder, I mean that addiction typically starts at an age when the human brain is still developing its capacity for self-control. Some 90 percent of all addictions begin during the person’s teens or early adulthood. There’s something about the brain at that time that makes it vulnerable.

Understanding addiction as a learning disorder should allow us to make use of what we know about the psychology of education in treatment. For example, we know learning occurs best in an environment of caring and support. This doesn’t mean you don’t challenge people, but the most effective teacher gives both love and discipline. And kids learn the most when they want to please the teacher and experience the satisfaction of doing well.

Cooper: Is recovery sometimes a matter of trading a harmful addiction for a less harmful, more socially acceptable one, like smoking?

Szalavitz: There are certainly situations where somebody replaces compulsive heroin use with, say, compulsive running. If this compulsive running is doing less harm, then you’re at least better off. If it’s doing no harm, you have achieved recovery.

People often refer to the “high” they get from activities like running or sky diving. We eventually have to wrestle with the fact that human beings will always want to get high. Every culture has intoxicants. Either we can recognize this and make available the least-harmful substances in the least-harmful settings, or we can go on destroying people’s lives and creating cartels in Central and South America by continuing prohibition. The war on drugs is not going to solve the problem. If it were, the problem would no longer exist.

Cooper: You’ve said that the use of mood-altering substances probably predates humanity. What’s the evidence for that?

Szalavitz: The example I give is cats and catnip. There’s a certain chemical in catnip that attracts a cat to the plant. One theory is that rolling around in catnip helps discourage parasites, but clearly cats are not using the catnip because it might get rid of parasites. They’re drawn to it because they like how it makes them feel.

Google “animals getting high,” and you’ll find many other examples. Horses are known to seek out a plant called locoweed, which causes them to act in bizarre ways; they’ll even return to it after having been sickened by it. And Siberian reindeer eat hallucinogenic mushrooms.

As for human beings, the desire to alter our consciousness is persistent throughout history. We often do not like the way we feel, and if we find a substance that can change that, we’re going to try it. This isn’t necessarily a problem. For those of us who suffer from depression, having a drug that alleviates it is an asset. There have certainly been times when, if I did not have antidepressants, I couldn’t function. Before I started taking them, my state of mind was often unbearable.

Cooper: The term “self-medicating” gets thrown around a lot. What’s your feeling about it?

Szalavitz: It’s an apt description of many addictions. If you are coping well in life, have no major problems, and can connect socially with others, you probably won’t become addicted, even if you discover a drug you enjoy. There are rare cases in which somebody has such a genetic predisposition for addiction to, say, alcohol that just one drink means trouble. But most people who experience euphoria from a drug do not go on to sacrifice their job or their marriage or their kids or everything they’ve worked for to keep taking it. It’s typically when your life is going badly and you don’t have anything to lose that a euphoric experience becomes incredibly appealing.

Addiction isn’t only about euphoria, though. What heroin really did for me was make me feel safe and comfortable and let me stop thinking everybody hated me. Today I get that same effect from Prozac. The euphoria was nice, but what really hooked me was just being able to feel OK. It was a classic case of self-medication.

A Harvard professor named Edward Khantzian developed the theory of self-medication, and for many years it was brushed aside because people insisted addiction was caused by genetics, even though they couldn’t explain how genes played a role. The self-medication idea became popular among people trying to treat alcoholism. There’s a school of thought that says alcoholism is caused by a vicious cycle: people drink to excess, get depressed about the consequences of their drinking, and then self-medicate their depression with more alcohol. Of course, that assumes everything was fine until you started drinking to excess. Maybe that happens sometimes, but the more logical explanation is that you’re anxious or depressed or unhappy in one of ten million ways, and the drug makes you feel good, so you continue taking it to the point that it makes you feel bad again.

Cooper: Is there any evidence of a genetic predisposition for addiction?

Szalavitz: There’s a strong genetic factor with alcohol addiction. If the children of parents with alcoholism are adopted by nonalcoholic parents, those kids still have pretty much the same risk of developing an alcohol problem as they would have if they’d been raised by their biological parents. There are also genetic predispositions toward traits that cause addiction, such as depression, impulsivity, or anxiety. But for the most part there isn’t a single gene for alcoholism. All the ones we’ve discovered account for just a tiny variation in rates.

Cooper: You’ve written that “no drug takes effect without context.” What does that mean?

Szalavitz: Psychedelics are the classic example of this. In fact, the terms for understanding these effects — set and setting — come from LSD pioneer Timothy Leary. Set is your mind-set or expectation or mood, and setting means the environment you’re in. The classic example is that the CIA gave people LSD expecting it to make them compliant interrogation subjects. You can imagine how different that experience was compared to taking LSD with a friend in a natural setting.

Cooper: Is this true for every drug?

Szalavitz: Yes, every drug. If you drink alcohol in a new setting or have a different drink than you typically do, you will get more intoxicated than if you were in a familiar place having your usual drink. That’s because tolerance is partially learned. This phenomenon can have deadly consequences when it comes to opioids. A lot of overdoses occur because the person was taking the drug in an unfamiliar setting, so the cues that create tolerance weren’t there.

Set and setting can sometimes explain placebo effects, too. In one study people were given cigarettes that they thought might or might not have nicotine. When they were told that a cigarette had no nicotine — even when it actually had the normal amount of nicotine — the subjects wouldn’t get the nicotine high they were expecting, and scans of their brains showed this. That’s mind over matter right there. This is why the idea that “heroin does X” is wrong. Heroin does X in some situations and Y in others. Take the famous studies in the late 1970s: rats were put either in solitary confinement or in rat “paradise,” and both were given drugs. Not surprisingly the rats in paradise weren’t especially interested in the drugs; they engaged in normal activities like finding mates and having babies. The rats in solitary, meanwhile, became addicted.

Cooper: You’ve claimed that drug use is so common, it’s really nonusers who are abnormal.

Szalavitz: In the United States about 80 percent of the population drinks alcohol at some point. Something like 50 percent of us are physically dependent on caffeine. People love their coffee. Now, are they addicted to it? Maybe, if it causes negative consequences. It’s certainly a psychoactive substance that alters mood. We used to have nearly 50 percent of our population addicted to cigarettes. Thankfully that percentage is much lower now.

We also use other means besides drugs to alter our moods. I don’t think there’s anybody — except perhaps deaf people — who doesn’t use music that way. Music, to me, is one of the most sublime experiences. That’s probably why religious groups are often trying to ban certain types of music and dancing — because of the connection to ecstasy. Our drug laws, too, are left over from the country’s puritanical beginnings. It’s like the old joke: Puritanism is the fear that someone, somewhere, is having a good time. [Laughter.]

Cooper: Besides religious puritanism, what cultural biases have influenced public attitudes toward drugs in the U.S.?

Szalavitz: The drug laws we have are based entirely on cultural biases. Maybe the FDA now makes rulings based on science — and, to be fair, it usually does — but the laws around recreational drugs often arise from racist panic. Marijuana wouldn’t be illegal, for example, if racism hadn’t led to its being associated with jazz and black men and Mexicans in the early twentieth century.

Cooper: That makes me think of the crack-cocaine epidemic in the late 1980s.

Szalavitz: The news media told us crack was going to leave the inner city and come to the suburbs to kill our middle-class kids, but that never happened. Middle-class people did become addicted to crack, but most managed to get treatment or to quit without help. The suburbs never saw the same rates of addiction that poorer neighborhoods did.

The current opioid problem presents a much greater danger than crack. Overdosing on crack is rare, but the death rate from opioid addiction is horrifying. It’s not just the drug that causes the problem. Only about a third of the people who try powerful opioids find them appealing, and only 10 to 20 percent become addicted. So there are people who love opioids but do not become addicted to them. It’s when your life is extremely stressful and you don’t have other ways to cope that heroin becomes attractive.

Cooper: Is that why poorer people are at a higher risk for addiction?

Szalavitz: Yes, if you’re poor, you tend to be under more stress. Also, when you develop an addiction, you’re likely to lose your job and end up poor.

We shouldn’t forget that middle-class people are at risk for addiction, too. And if you are extremely wealthy, you have an increased risk — perhaps because you have so much unstructured time. Rich people have unstructured time if they don’t have to work, and poor people have it if they don’t have a job. Too much idleness is also bad for someone with a mental illness, and about half of people with an addiction have a mental illness that exacerbates it.

Cooper: You titled a chapter of your book “The Myth of the Addictive Personality.” Why do you call it a myth?

Szalavitz: The theory of the addictive personality is that if you are addicted to one thing, you are prone to be addicted to everything: food, alcohol, gambling, shopping, whatever. But the reality is that many people can control their shopping but not their gambling, or can control their drinking but not their cocaine use.

The other side of the addictive-personality theory — and I think this is the more pernicious and dangerous aspect — is the idea that people with addictions are typically selfish, cruel, callous, uncaring, and devious. And that is not true. Many different traits raise the risk for addiction, but not all addicted people have all of them. Some have none.

Addiction can also be associated with talents and benefits. After all, the ability to persist in some activity despite negative consequences is a strength in healthy situations. One of my friends who had an addiction and now runs a treatment center likes to point out how every morning he would wake up in need of drugs, and by the end of the day he would have them, no matter what. That shows determination and ingenuity, even if it was put to bad use.

Cooper: You mentioned that most people who experiment with strong opioids don’t become addicted, and of those who do, most recover, many without treatment. Why does drug education avoid discussing this?

Szalavitz: Obviously educators want to give a simple message to children: “Don’t do drugs; they’re bad and will kill you.” And it’s true that children might not be good at assessing the risks involved. If you tell kids, “Four out of five people who try heroin don’t get addicted,” the kid might think, Wow. Those aren’t bad odds. But would you get on a plane that crashed one time in five? [Laughter.] Some teenagers who believe they have a 90 percent chance of becoming addicted to heroin will still try it.

The issue is really what’s driving the teen’s desire to experiment. Part of being a teenager is separating from your parents and trying to find your place in the world. Your hormone levels change, making you more attracted to risk. I don’t think there will ever be a society in which teenagers don’t make dumb choices. What we can do is reduce the harm from the dumb choices they do make. Unfortunately drug-prevention efforts are doing the opposite. Zero-tolerance laws, for example, discourage kids from calling an ambulance if a friend overdoses, making a dangerous situation even more deadly.



