Recovery

by Jessica Halliday

Jessica Halliday hates writing but can’t seem to stop herself. She lives in Spokane, Washington, and teaches at Gonzaga University. Her writing has appeared most recently in Sports Illustrated Online and Better: Culture and Lit. You can follow her on Twitter @jdhalliday12. All selections by this author

Jeff is getting ready to start the meeting, pretending since I walked in that he hasn’t seen me. I don’t blame him for that, but I feel like telling everyone that most of the shit they spout in these places isn’t true. If it were, Jeff wouldn’t be ducking me; he’d be taking me on in front of everyone and forcing the Truth. Where’s your Fearless and Searching Moral Inventory, Jeff? I want to ask, but I already know what he’d say. His is in the same place mine is, and, no, it’s not in the God Box sitting open on every alcoholic’s nightstand, if that’s what you were thinking.

Tara, my über-sponsor, sits beside me, chatting with people she knows — which is pretty much everyone — offering cigarettes and lights. It’s almost like a celebration, I think, looking at the snack table to see if anyone thought to bring a garbage can of rocket fuel. But, no, just the coffee. I’ve had so much coffee in the last twenty-eight days my pee is brown, which is a little scary, but not as scary as normal-looking pee that gets the bells and whistles screaming when you hand over the cup, the kind of pee that gets you sent back to Fenton.

I close my eyes, thinking of where I was headed when Tara called earlier — or not quite thinking about it, but just coming to the edge of it, like standing at the curb, nothing more than that.

Tara nudges me with her elbow. “Worried about the job interview?”

I nod, though the last thing I’m thinking about is the “Do you have any experience besides Kinko’s?” crap I got at the interview. I had to sit on my hands to keep them still, trying to explain how maybe cocktailing at Schooner was pertinent to answering her fucking phones, and then really sweating it when she wanted to know why that job wasn’t on my résumé. The truth was I really could have used a letter of recommendation from Bossman Lester when Mrs. We’ll Let You Know was questioning my work experience. After the interview I decided to catch the number-nine bus to Schooner and ask for a letter, even though some people might point out that a fine establishment like Schooner was the last place I should have been heading. If I got to Schooner before it got too busy at happy hour, I could talk to Lester and even make it to the unemployment office before it closed. Everything was on schedule. I was on schedule.

I walked out of Mrs. We’ll Let You Know’s office feeling like I got off easy, checking off another line item in my Still on Schedule column, and went uptown. I was heading straight into the wind, a fitting metaphor for pretty much my entire existence, but I was going up, on schedule, and not about to let Mother Nature shut me down. Before I could pat myself on the back for following Tara’s morning mantra, “Resistance is persistence,” Mother Nature unleashed a gust of wind so strong it took my breath away. And right then an image of Katie in her stroller assaulted me, the way the wind used to take her breath away, scaring her, and even though she couldn’t talk yet, I knew what she was feeling, and I would get her out and hold her face to my shoulder. And then I just had to stop and think about where she was now and wonder if foster parents know anything about how scary Mother Nature can be to a little girl.

People are quieting down and lighting their second cigarettes, and I light one, too. When I inhale, it’s almost like I’m myself again, though exactly which self isn’t clear, and I close my eyes for a minute to get past the uncertainty. Tara is giving me her I-can’t-believe-what-I’m-seeing look, because cigarettes might be legal and plentiful but they’re on the list of things I’ve pledged not to do. I pretend not to see it, just like I pretend I didn’t get her phone messages about what I should be doing to get Katie back, and just like I pretend things are better this way for everyone, which might actually be true.

“No new faces today,” Jeff is saying, and people are nodding. I know they’re glad to pick up where they left off instead of starting over for somebody new. Just then the door opens, and a tall, nervous-looking guy walks in and heads straight for the only empty seat, which is beside me, for reasons I hope will not come up tonight.

“I’ll start,” the woman next to Jeff says. I know who she is and her whole story, and I’m wondering if there’s a limit to how much of this I can hear before I start bleeding from my pores. I take a hard drag on my cigarette, suck on it like it was my last breath, and my last breath wasn’t air but liquid, and the liquid was vodka, an ocean of vodka, and I’m not just sucking it in, I’m bathing in it and floating in it. Even my ears are full of it, so I do not have to hear one more word about how this woman’s name is Natalie and she’s an alcoholic and an addict and she’s trying to get past her own personal record of sixty-seven days but she’s never made it, as if her Higher Power keeps letting her down whenever she gets to sixty-six, to which someone in the group will bring up the whole 666 connection, to which Jeff will say that it’s time to get real and that God, however and whatever you understand Him to be, is not a God of superstition or numbers or Led Zeppelin records played backward.

When I arrived at Schooner, the bar was already humming — not unusual for a Friday afternoon — and Lester was nowhere to be seen, also not unusual. Denise was working section seven, closest to the door, and she lifted her chin when she saw me but didn’t exactly smile, which I didn’t exactly blame her for, thinking of the last time we’d been together, not that I remembered that much about it.

“Lester?” I mouthed to her, and she shrugged, putting paper coasters on the table in front of two customers. I glanced toward the used-to-be smoking section and reminded myself how much I didn’t want a cigarette right now anyway, that cigarettes were part of the deal, the Things Not to Do, and I told myself again I didn’t want one right then anyway.

Lester was leaning over the far table, where we took breaks, talking to someone I didn’t know. I figured she was new, because she looked like she was actually interested in what he was saying. Girls who’d cocktailed at Schooner for longer than two hours knew anything Lester said was a load of shit. I wondered if he’d told her that she needed a tighter shirt. It had been the third thing he’d said to me, right after, Do you know how to work a table for tips? — which I later learned he took 20 percent of — and, Are those real?

I waved to get Lester’s attention. His expression, when he saw me, wasn’t the friendliest, but I couldn’t be bothered with side issues. I gestured for him to come over, and he gave the girl his we’re-in-this-together smile, dropping it fast as he walked toward me.

“You think it’s a good idea for you to be here?” he asked.

“Is that how you talk to your best ex-employee?”

“I’ll let you know when I see her.”

“Still funny as hell,” I said, trying for something like old times.

“What do you want?” Lester asked.

I told him what I needed and braced myself, but he didn’t say anything at first, like he was thinking about it. “I’m doing a lot better,” I said, though I could see by his face he wasn’t having it.

“Don’t,” he said, not mad or worked up at all. I was in no way prepared for that.

“I just need a letter of recommendation,” I said. “For my work history.”

“Just that?”

“That’s all,” I said and had a sudden image of us on the couch in his office, Lester’s face inches above mine, his eyes squeezed shut in concentration, mine wide open.

“I’ll leave it at the bar for you tomorrow,” he said. “And then don’t come back here.”

Tara even joins in tonight, sage and veteran wagon rider that she is, further evidence that this is, in fact, a party — only it’s not a celebration party; it’s an another-day-another-disaster party. At least, it is for me. By the time my turn comes around, I’m feeling slightly edgy, a feeling the experts have encouraged me to identify and squelch before it wrecks anybody else’s life.

“I’m Lisa,” I say. “I’m an alcoholic and an addict, and I’m going to pass.”

They all say, “Hi, Lisa,” and I close my eyes and think of nothing, something, anything else, like the way Jeff hums when he’s bored at Group. I’m waiting for someone to challenge me. I know it won’t be Jeff, though Tara could take the torch and light me on fire with it. But neither of them speaks, probably afraid of what happened the last time.

Just when I think the torch will be passed, the new guy, who looks like he’s got about six days in him, turns to me. “How is that going to help?” he asks, like he knows anything about anything, and I give him my best fuck-off-and-die look.

“It’s best for me right now,” I say. The others are nodding and clearing their throats, the universal alcoholic’s signal for Let it be, which I don’t blame them for one bit. I try for casual, but I can’t stop looking at the new guy. There’s something about him, something in the line of his jaw. If it wouldn’t be considered weird, I’d lean over and smell him; smells always bring things back. Like lavender. My mother had a thing for lavender. She used to put something in the wash to make our sheets smell like lavender when I was a kid. And, of course, there’s baby powder, or anything that smells like a cleaned-up, loved-and-tended-to baby, whether she’s named Katie or not. I’m reasonably sure this guy isn’t going to smell like either of those, but it doesn’t hurt to be careful.

New guy evidently doesn’t have the same déjà vu feeling about me, because he just nods to the whole group, like he’s picked up on their signal, and he says, “I’m Bill and I’m an alcoholic,” and while the group is delivering their brilliant “Hi, Bill,” I’m adding and subtracting and dividing my experiences with men to see if I can come up with anything that approximates the odd number to my left.



