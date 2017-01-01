Life is just a short walk from the cradle to the grave — and it sure behooves us to be kind to one another along the way.

Alice Childress

Always be a little kinder than is necessary.

Sir J.M. Barrie

Doing nothing for others is the undoing of ourselves.

Horace Mann

Genuine compassion comes from the fact that you see your own limitations: you wish to be kind, and you find that you aren’t kind. Then, instead of beating yourself up, you see that that’s what all human beings are up against, and you begin to have . . . genuine compassion for the human condition.

Pema Chödrön

Suffering makes kinsmen of us all.

Elbert Hubbard

Compassion for me is just what the word says; it is “suffering with.” It is an immediate participation in the suffering of another to such a degree that you forget yourself and your own safety and spontaneously do what is necessary.

Joseph Campbell

What do we live for, if it is not to make life less difficult to each other?

George Eliot, Middlemarch

Compassion asks us to go where it hurts, to enter into places of pain, to share in brokenness, fear, confusion, and anguish. Compassion challenges us to cry out with those in misery, to mourn with those who are lonely, to weep with those in tears. Compassion requires us to be weak with the weak, vulnerable with the vulnerable, and powerless with the powerless. Compassion means full immersion in the condition of being human.

Henri J.M. Nouwen

You may call God love, you may call God goodness, but the best name for God is compassion.

Meister Eckhart

When the Stranger says: “What is the meaning of this city? / Do you huddle close together because you love each other?” / What will you answer? “We all dwell together / To make money from each other”? or “This is a community”?

T.S. Eliot

Give people what they need: food, medicine, clean air, pure water, trees and