Truth Telling

by Catherine Freeling

Catherine Freeling lives in Berkeley, California, where she enjoys taking long walks on many of the city's 136 footpaths. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Prairie Schooner, Mississippi Review, Poet Lore, and Rattle.

In his version the river had practically dried up.

No way, I said. I was there not long ago.

The river looked fine. He took no notice,

as if he’d spoken the truth and the matter was done —

a habit that had never failed to annoy me

in our thirty-year marriage, which ended

almost two decades ago. As we talked, other guests

listened, among them our sons. Did they worry

we might not stay civil? That Fern Picnic Area

could become a war zone? My ex turned to the audience —

he always loved an audience. Sad-faced, he told them

the shrinking of the river was a very personal sorrow,

because he’d grown up on it, passed his childhood

along its banks. I thought, You bullshitter,

a phrase that had often occurred to me

when we were married. I recalled him pointing out

his childhood home whenever we’d driven through

that fancy neighborhood. What was it called?

He looked surprised when I said, Wasn’t your part of town

a long way from the river? I swear I spoke

in a neutral tone, just a fellow party guest

asking a question. He waved a hand,

as if to erase my words. What I meant was the boat,

he said. The one I built when I was thirteen. From the kit

my parents gave me. When I finished the boat,

my life became the river. I didn’t say a word.

Not, What boat? Not, You never had the patience

to build anything. Because that’s when some small miracle

happened. Right there, in the shade

of a gnarled live oak, near our grandchild’s

birthday presents and cake, the thought occurred to me:

Between our different truths, his is the more beautiful.

And maybe there was a boat, and I forgot.

