When I Was Invincible

by Frances Lefkowitz

I was born and raised in San Francisco, a city almost surrounded by water. My brothers and I grew up on busy streets amid sputtering mufflers and broken glass, but we could smell the salty Pacific just a few concrete hills and valleys away. And, like most kids I know, we wanted nothing more than to get wet. Buses brought us to the ocean and the bay, where we plunged in despite the cold. The first minute was the worst; then your skin lost sensation, and you could stay in for an hour.

We’d learned to swim at a young age: in lakes and ponds on camping trips, in the glaring rectangular oases of the city’s public pools, and on the wide expanse of Ocean Beach at the end of the N-Judah streetcar line. There we threw our bodies against the water and let it toss us around, and eventually I discovered how waves peaked and crashed, which ones were so big I’d better duck under them, and which ones were curling just for me. I jumped into those curls, and they hurled me back to shore and spit me out. The thrill always won out over the trepidation. I became enamored of waves, intimate with their push and pull, grateful for the free ride.

By the time I got to high school, I was taking the bus across the Golden Gate Bridge into sunny Marin County. With multiple transfers I would eventually arrive at the white sand of Stinson Beach. The trip took two and a half hours each way, but I made it as often as I could, usually alone. Once, though, when I was fifteen, I went with Dell — a skinny, talkative boy from school who was trying to be my boyfriend. He had a car, or was able to borrow one, so it didn’t take us nearly as long to get there.

Northern California beaches can be treacherous. Powerful rip currents and undertows are common, and signs warn of “sneaker waves” that can crash onto the beach and take you down even if you are just strolling in your jeans and sweat shirt, hunting for sand dollars. At Ocean Beach in San Francisco there weren’t, and still aren’t, any lifeguards, because the authorities didn’t want to give the impression that it was safe to swim there. Stinson was my first beach with lifeguards, and I came very close to needing them that day.

Dell and I had been in the water for maybe forty minutes when I swam out past the breakers to float on my back, eyes closed and ears underwater, the world muted. Dell followed, and when we started to swim in to shore, we didn’t seem to make any progress. It was as if we were caught in an optical illusion; no matter how hard we swam toward the beach, it only got farther away. Then came a tingle of panic as I understood: we were caught in a riptide.

Though I had been educated in the do’s and don’ts of riptides, I had never actually been in one. Tired and cold, I forgot the number-one don’t — don’t swim directly toward shore — and also the number-one do: do swim parallel to the shore until you get out of the rip. Instead I attempted to muscle my way through it. Perhaps the current wasn’t that strong, or maybe I was just lucky, but my feet finally touched bottom right as the lifeguard reached me. I assured him I was OK and pointed toward Dell, who was still out there. The lifeguard dove in with his orange flotation device and came back with my not-boyfriend, who spent the rest of the day wrapped in a towel on the sand, shivering with residual panic.

My own panic did not leave me shivering. I would not admit how afraid I’d been — not to Dell, not to the lifeguard, not to myself. I spent the rest of the day doing what I always did at the beach: tanning both sides of my body, reading my book, and going back in the water whenever I got too hot.

I’d been pushing fear down into my belly for so long it felt natural. At that time my mother, my younger brother, and I were living in a first-floor flat with iron bars on the windows and a metal gate at the door. None of us spent much time there, and I often stayed out late at dance class, at cafes, at other people’s houses — anywhere to avoid that barren apartment.

When I came home late at night on the streetcar, I’d get my key out of my backpack and grip it in my hand, then hold my breath as I walked — with an efficient stride, but not scurrying — the three blocks to my house. My skin would tighten to form a shield around me, my body bracing against whatever it might encounter. Just as I did that day at Stinson Beach, I’d push the fear down to my gut before I could acknowledge it. My belly would ache, but I was determined to do whatever it took to escape that iron-barred apartment and get to the things that made me feel fully alive.

In Kennebunk, Maine, of all places, at the age of thirty-six, of all ages, I learned to surf. I had seen surfers at the beach as a girl, but it had never occurred to me that I might become one of them. My brothers and I were not the sort of kids who owned expensive sporting goods like surfboards and wet suits. Now I waded into the ocean with a loaner board from my friend John, who offered me a few tips, then paddled out to ride the bigger waves while I flopped around in the foam close to shore. A surfboard is surprisingly skittery, like a horse, and it was hard to get the hang of the balance, the timing, and just how much paddling it took to catch up to a wave. It was three or four outings with John’s loaner board before I finally caught one, stood up, and rode it.

A certain smile plasters the face of a beginner who has just ridden her first wave: a mix of astonishment and glee. It’s the look of someone who has taken part in a miracle and cannot wait to do it again.

I spent that summer learning to surf small, amiable waves. Then along came hurricane season, and the waves got big. They were also farther out, beyond a wide swath of churning white foam that I had to plow through to get to the smooth water, where the waves were forming. When I first waded in, the force of the surf caught me off guard. So I plunged in harder and tried to push through, adrenaline coursing through my bloodstream. I didn’t know yet that you’re supposed to walk beside, not behind, your board when entering the surf, and to keep the nose of your board facing into the ocean, so that the waves don’t pick it up and smack it into you. You’re also supposed to enter at the edge of a wave, where it trails off, rather than charging into the middle, where it’s most powerful.

Then there are all the things you’re not supposed to do: You’re not supposed to walk against the current with your board flopping around at your side as every new breaking wave tries to tug it — and your arm — away. You’re not supposed to get stuck in the “impact zone,” where the waves are crashing, for a solid half-hour. You’re not supposed to spend all your energy wrestling through the white water such that, when you finally make it beyond the foam, you have no strength left to paddle. You’re not supposed to get swooped up by a hefty six-footer you didn’t mean to take, and then go tumbling down it face first and almost run into another surfer and finally land, gasping for breath, back in the white water. All of which I did.

Somewhere down in my gut a faint alarm was trying to tell me I was in over my head, but I was too caught up in the sheer physical challenge to pay it any mind.

That night I was drinking beer with friends at the inn owned by my friend John when he came over to chat.

“You got a compliment,” he told me.

“On what?” I asked.

“Your surfing.”

“No way.” We both knew I was a sloppy beginner at best.

“OK, not your surfing,” he conceded. “Your guts.” Apparently the bartender, a fellow surfer, had witnessed my battle with the white water. “He said you were fearless,” John told me.

That night in bed, buzzing with beer and pride, I thought about the thin line between fearlessness and foolishness. It was a line I’d been walking most of my life.

Would the bartender have called me fearless when, in junior high, I took a shortcut to school through a train tunnel and had to leap into a narrow alcove to avoid getting hit by the train? How about when I was in high school, and I wanted to get to a party so bad that I sat at one of the worst intersections in the city close to midnight, waiting for a bus while a drug deal went down across the street? Or a year later, when I went hitchhiking alone in Mexico and pretended not to understand Spanish when the truck driver who’d given me a ride motioned toward the mattress behind his seat? Or when he pulled over to pray to a roadside Madonna, and I jumped out and ran into the desert, hoping he wouldn’t follow?

So many times I would take risks that should have scared me but didn’t. When you grow up in a big city with hands-off parents, you become accustomed to harrowing situations. You may even come to feel that the wet plum of fear living permanently in your gut is essential to your being. My mother and father were young, with few resources, and after they divorced, money got even tighter, and supervision got even looser. My father moved across town, and my mother went back to college full time while holding down a job; neither of them had much time for the kids. At eleven I worried about how my mother was going to come up with the rent. Maybe this constant insecurity set my threshold for danger dangerously high. Pushing down my fear was how I learned to step beyond it and try to live my life “all the way up,” as Hemingway says only bullfighters do.

My success at doing this gave me an illogical belief in my own invincibility. Because nothing really bad had ever happened to me, I assumed nothing really bad ever would. Was I fearless or foolish? It was hard to decide, lying there in bed. All I knew was that I could not wait to get up and throw myself back into those waves the next morning.



