Dizzy

by Rachel Weaver

Rachel Weaver is the author of the novel Point of Direction, which O Magazine named a Top Ten Book to Pick up Now in 2014. She has been false charged by a bear, a moose, and once, weirdly, a deer.

Eleven years ago I woke up to find the room spinning. In the soft blue-gray light of morning, the walls folded and slid and picked up speed. I pressed my body hard against the mattress, frantically searching for something to hold on to, but everything was moving with me.

When I’d gone to bed the previous night, I’d felt fine. I had not been drinking. Nothing like this had ever happened to me before.

I pushed the covers off slowly and dropped to all fours next to the bed. My only thought was that maybe I could crawl away from the vertigo. The carpet rippled beneath me like the surface of the ocean.

I’d just left a life I loved in Alaska to enroll in a two-year graduate creative-writing program in Colorado. My boyfriend had come along to help with the move. I was supposed to drive him to the bus station in Denver that morning so he could begin the 2,500-mile trek back north without me. Now I wasn’t sure I could.

I made it to the bathroom by sliding my shoulder along the wall. I thought if I could just brush my teeth, maybe have some coffee, things would right themselves. I was so wrong.

My boyfriend drove us to the bus station while I sat gripping the seat with one hand, the other splayed out against the passenger door, every muscle tensed. I felt as if I were on a roller coaster after having shotgunned seven beers. I remained at the station long after my boyfriend had thrown his duffel over his shoulder and disappeared into the bus. I stared at the waxed orange-tile floor, watched it start to spin, and tried to figure out how I was going to drive home. Because there was no other option, I slid into the driver’s seat, stayed below the speed limit, and somehow didn’t puke until I got to my apartment.

Later that day, the first doctor looked in my ears, checked me all over, and declared me healthier than most thirty-one-year-olds. Meanwhile I clung to the exam table and tried not to move my eyes. I’d told her about the recent changes in my life. “Too much stress,” she said.

Three months earlier I had been trapped in the elbow of a slow-moving Alaskan river by a seven-hundred-pound brown bear and her three cubs, the banks on either side too steep for me to climb. I had spent forty-five minutes keeping the mother bear in the sight of my rifle — finger on the trigger, safety off — as she’d snapped her jaws, paced, and false charged. Not even a tinge of dizziness that day.

“I’m pretty sure it’s not just stress,” I said.

The second doctor was an ENT — an ear-nose-and-throat specialist. He cleaned the wax out of my ears and referred me to the third, a physical therapist who specialized in the vestibular system, which controls balance and stabilizes eye movements. The therapist made me lie down, whipped my head to the right and left, and had me roll onto my side for ninety seconds and then sit up quickly. When that made me worse, she did it again.

I had not sustained a blow to the head. It wasn’t the altitude; I had lived in Colorado before with no dizziness.

An all-day seasickness had taken hold, with intermittent periods in which the world would whirl at blurring speed, forcing me into a fetal position on my bed, on the floor at Costco, on the sidewalk next to a busy street. A dense fog moved into my brain, making it hard to think. Words slid around on the page, as did cars in their lanes. Computer screens made me sick. So did rocking chairs and people who gesticulated while talking. I was dizzy in my dreams.

I had to wait three weeks to get in to see the fourth doctor, another ENT. She spent fifteen minutes with me, then sent me on my way with a quick “Nothing is wrong with your inner ear.”

The dizziness was constant, and the brain fog grew worse. No one knew how to help or even had a name for what was happening. I struggled through every assignment, every class, every day. By the four-month mark I’d dropped down to one class and was hanging tight to the shreds of my original plan.

The fifth doctor told me to stop eating dairy.

The sixth was a neurologist not covered by my insurance. An appointment cost $250, with two fifteen-minute follow-up phone consultations at $50 each and a prescription that cost $400 and kicked me into depression. “Oh, yeah,” the doctor said on a third $50 phone call, “depression is a common side effect.”

I had to find a full-time job: I needed better insurance and more money to pay for doctors and prescriptions and rent and food, although I was too nauseated to eat much. When interviewing for a job at a lab, I held as still as possible in the chair, hands clasped tightly in my lap, and hoped the interviewer wouldn’t notice how I swayed in a wind that wasn’t there.

The lab hired me and gave me insurance. Six months into my illness I dropped out of school. Each day I went to work, came home, and slept until I had to get up and do it all over again. I paid endless co-pays, covered all the specialists and tests that my insurance didn’t, filled prescriptions, and ate as much as I could keep down. My weight continued to drop until the thickest part of my arm was the elbow. People commented that I looked great. They wished they could get dizzy and drop some unwanted pounds.

The sixth doctor ordered an MRI and extensive blood work and mentioned that it might be a brain tumor or possibly multiple sclerosis, but we wouldn’t know until the test results came in.

After several weeks of elevated stress, and therefore elevated dizziness, the results came back negative.

The seventh doctor was an ENT who specialized in dizziness, which seemed promising — except for the framed optical illusions hanging in the hallway outside his office. He answered a text from his wife during the ten-minute intake interview and then ran a test that involved shooting water and air alternately into my ear, which left me too dizzy to function for several days.

The eighth, an ophthalmologist, decided it was a problem with my vision and prescribed eye exercises.

The ninth referred me to the tenth, who was more than an hour late and then was in a hurry.

I took pills and suffered side effects that only 1 percent of people get — most often a lightheaded dizziness on top of my seasick dizziness (there’s a difference), a weird tingling in my arms, shortness of breath, exhaustion, depression, and irritability. I had more blood work, another MRI, and a CAT scan. I had tests done again, just in case they’d missed something the first time. I passed every one. Nothing amiss. A master’s degree in writing, my half-written novel, my plans to return to Alaska, and the boyfriend all slipped away, one after the other.



