I’m not against the police; I’m just afraid of them.

Alfred Hitchcock

The officer drew his weapon and I thought about running. I was a twenty-eight-year-old lawyer who had worked on police misconduct cases. I had the judgment to speak calmly to the officer when he threatened to shoot me. When I thought about what I would have done when I was sixteen years old or nineteen or even twenty-four, I was scared to realize that I might have run. The more I thought about it, the more concerned I became about all the young black boys and men in that neighborhood. Did they know not to run?

Bryan Stevenson

If you ever see me getting beaten by the police, put down the video camera and come help me.

Bobcat Goldthwait

I had a cop pull me over the other day, scared me so bad, made me think I stole my own car. “Get out of the car! Get out of the fucking car! You stole this car!” I was like, “Damn, maybe I did!”

Chris Rock

Left alone in an interrogation room, some men will look as though they’re well into their last ten seconds before throwing up. And they’ll look that way for hours. They sweat like they just climbed out of the swimming pool. They eat and swallow air. I mean these guys are really going through it. . . . These are the innocent.

Martin Amis, Night Train

If you find yourself in an interrogation room, you will probably do better if you have not spent a bit of time kneeling on a blood-soaked carpet. And it would be especially good if you didn’t have any of that blood smeared on your clothing and your hands. I’m just saying. A word to the wise.

Victoria Abbott, The Christie Curse

“Crimes of passion” — that phrase drives me crazy. A man murdering his girlfriend is not a crime of passion. Premature ejaculation, that’s a crime of passion.

Hellura Lyle

To catch the bad guys, you’ve got to think like a bad guy — and that’s why all the best detectives have a dark side.

David Videcette, The Theseus Paradox

While he himself derived from the hardworking poor, he greatly mistrusted the ragtag and bobtail who lived in the shacks south of the junkyard, suspecting them of the criminality and moral decay to which he might sink, were he in their place.

Faith Sullivan, The Cape Ann