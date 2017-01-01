That Night

I am sixteen years old and studying at the Jacob’s Pillow dance school in the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts. The audition process was hard. Professionals put this place in their bios. I hope to put it in mine one day. But first I have to make it through the program.

We have four classes a day, each two hours long. In Jazz Dance nobody can seem to follow the instructor’s moves. The grand battement (French for “kick”) sequence is usually easy, but his has twelve bars of complex choreography before even one kick appears. I’m glad I’m not the only one who’s struggling.

My poor parents. Whenever I call them, I’m either in tears from fatigue or begging them to let me go to the Ailey Intensive in New York City next summer: “My roommate went last year. She got an apartment and a rice cooker, and she was all set!”

Each dancer has his or her own way of handling the pressure. Some start smoking. I listen to music on my Walkman with the volume way up. One night a group of ten or twelve of us congregate behind the dorm. Someone takes their clothes off; I don’t remember who. And then another, and another. Finally I join them.

It’s not an orgy, just a naked dance under the stars. I feel the cool night air on my skin — all of my skin. Needing more space, we migrate to an outdoor stage and continue to dance: Arabesque. Half-pointe. Pirouette. There’s no music, only the sound of our feet on the boards and the chirping of crickets. In the dark I can’t see my body the way I usually can in the studio’s mirrors. I’m not trying to impress my teachers. I feel beautiful and free, and I remember why I came here in the first place.

But we are disciplined students at heart. Before long we steal back to our narrow dorm beds and curl up alone between the sheets. The reality of classes and bright lights and mirrors awaits us in the morning.

When the other students and I arrive at the studio the next day and begin stretching, I see sly smiles on several faces, and I know we will always remember last night.

Erica L. Steinweg

Shaker Heights, Ohio

When I was growing up, my family owned a chain of supermarkets in the suburbs of Los Angeles. I’d see our last name everywhere, in neon signs and on billboards. I hated this semicelebrity status, and by my last year of high school I’d rejected the family business, my upbringing, other students, teachers, and whatever else the world put in front of me.

At seventeen I had a ten-pill-a-day addiction to barbiturates. I also had a girlfriend who was attracted to my bad-boy reputation. Lyn was sixteen, with waist-length blond hair and blue eyes.

Shortly before Thanksgiving 1970, she and I were driving to the local Bob’s Big Boy after a bad fight. While we were stopped at a red light, I passed out at the wheel, high on pills, and my foot slipped off the brake. The van rolled across the intersection, and a drunk driver doing ninety smashed into us. Because we weren’t wearing seat belts, Lyn was thrown through the windshield. She flew thirty feet and landed on her head.

When I came to, I was unable to comprehend what had happened. I kept asking the growing crowd of onlookers, “Where’s Lyn? What happened to Lyn?”

The steering wheel had broken three of my ribs, and I had cuts and bruises on my face, neck, and arms, but that was it. Lyn never woke up. She died on Thanksgiving morning.

The police arrested me and drove me to a hospital, where I was handcuffed to a bed. My old man showed up and growled, “What have you done now?” I was charged with felony manslaughter and taken to jail in downtown Los Angeles, where I spent a terrified night.

Because I was not yet eighteen, and because the other driver had been speeding and also under the influence, I never did real time behind bars. Instead, for the next seven years, I underwent psychiatric care. After the funeral Lyn’s mom and stepdad won a million-dollar civil suit against my family and left town without putting a marker on their daughter’s grave.

I wish I could say that experience stopped me from taking drugs, but it would be a lie. For the next forty-two years I used, mostly heroin. Three years ago, on my sixtieth birthday, I finally stopped.

It should have been me who died instead of Lyn. Not a Thanksgiving goes by that I don’t sit and wonder who she would have grown up to be.

Last year I was able to save enough money to buy a headstone for Lyn’s grave — not because I want to be forgiven, but because she deserves to be remembered.

D.D.

Sonoma Valley, California

I clutched the butcher knife with both hands and aimed it at the chest of my sleeping stepfather. I’d spent several weeks planning how I would creep from my bed to the kitchen, take the knife from a drawer, and tiptoe into the dark bedroom where he slept. Now I stood ready to plunge the blade into his chest. I was nine.

My parents had divorced before I was old enough to attend school. Though college educated, my mother had no job skills and was overwhelmed by the responsibility of rearing two young children with no relatives nearby to help. So she quickly got remarried, to a handsome, charming man who would provide for her — and berate, humiliate, and dominate us all.

Even when my stepfather was out of the house, I would fearfully anticipate his return. Sometimes I would crouch behind a clothes hamper in the bathroom closet for safety. After my older sister and I matured, he added sexual abuse to his cruel offenses. When not at work, our mother stayed in her bedroom and drank.

I didn’t stab my stepfather that night. The next day I told my sister what I’d almost done, and she advised me that killing him would only have landed me in jail. Years later, after she left for college, I attempted suicide, and for several months I lived with another family. When I returned home, my mother and stepfather trod carefully around me.

When I left home, I hoped I could put all this behind me, but I couldn’t. I had a career meltdown at twenty-two and a bad first marriage. I spent years going to therapy and taking anti-anxiety drugs. Any minor unkindness from friends or family would lead me to accuse them of betrayal.

I still remember that night vividly. I wish I had killed him.

Name Withheld



