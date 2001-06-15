The Whole Truth

by Mark Leviton

In 1983 the police in Fauquier County, Virginia, arrested Earl Washington, a twenty-two-year-old, mentally disabled farmhand. He was a suspect in a burglary, but during two days of questioning, detectives asked him about five other crimes. Washington, who had the IQ of a ten-year-old, confessed to all of them. Though four of the cases against him were dismissed, he was convicted of the fifth, a brutal rape and murder, and sentenced to death. Washington spent a total of seventeen years in prison before he was exonerated by DNA evidence in 2000. Five different appellate courts — including the U.S. Supreme Court — had upheld his conviction.

Confessions are seen as the gold standard of evidence in a trial, but cases like Washington’s are more common than people think. Law professor Richard A. Leo has spent several decades trying to bring attention to the problem of false confessions. The public has not always been supportive of his efforts. The average citizen, he says, presumes suspects are guilty and believes they deserve whatever they get. Leo’s work has been cited by the Supreme Court, and he’s been involved in many high-profile cases in which people have given false confessions, including the West Memphis Three and the Central Park Five. In 2010 he was featured in a PBS Frontline documentary about the Norfolk Four, who were the subject of Leo’s book, co-written with Tom Wells, The Wrong Guys.

To understand how the police coerce an innocent suspect into admitting guilt, Leo has examined interrogation techniques, undergoing the appropriate training and sitting in on nearly two hundred interrogations. He says the problem is not necessarily a matter of misconduct by detectives, most of whom are “decent people who follow the rules.” Rather it’s a pattern of errors resulting from misguided methods and a presumption that police have arrested the guilty party.

Born in Italy, Leo grew up in Southern California, where his family moved when he was three. He describes himself as an “accidental lawyer”: while earning his PhD in social psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, in the early nineties, he was given the opportunity to earn a doctor of jurisprudence concurrently almost for free. (He’s proud of having completed both degrees in four years.) He never wanted to practice law in a courtroom, but he’s often been called as an expert witness or hired as a consultant.

Currently the Hamill Family Professor of Law and Psychology at the University of San Francisco, Leo is the author of several books, including Confessions of Guilt and The Miranda Debate, and he’s won awards from the American Society of Criminology, the Society for the Study of Social Problems, and the American Psychological Association. Before coming to the University of San Francisco, he taught at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and the University of California, Irvine. He has eight-year-old twin daughters and in his spare time plays guitar and is an avid boxing fan.

I met with Leo one rainy afternoon this past winter. He’d just changed offices and apologized for the mess; his shelves overflowed with law books. We spoke for two hours, and he often shook his head or laughed uncomfortably at the tragic absurdities of our criminal-justice system.

Leviton: The National Registry of Exonerations currently lists more than two thousand established cases of wrongful criminal conviction for the most serious violent crimes, the earliest from 1989. The Innocence Project at Cardozo School of Law in New York City estimates that false confessions are the third-largest contributor to wrongful convictions. Why do people confess to crimes they didn’t commit?

Leo: To understand that, you have to look at the sequence of errors that often precede the confession.

First the police mistakenly come to view an innocent person as guilty. Ideally an investigator is like a scientist — open to what the data show, letting the facts guide the investigation, testing hypotheses: “I’m going to start with the boyfriend and see where that leads.” Some police detectives do follow this process, but others believe they are endowed with intuition, a sixth sense about who’s guilty.

An FBI agent called me today to discuss one of my studies, and he mentioned how cops keep talking about knowing in their gut when someone is guilty. The agent told me he got hunches, too, but didn’t consider them trustworthy.

Whichever method they use, once the police come to the conclusion that someone committed the crime, they are trained to interrogate. At that point their goal isn’t to gather information; it’s to build a case against the person they’ve already decided is guilty. They want to get a confession.

To do this, they use methods academics like me call accusatory, manipulative, and coercive. If the police interrogate you, and you deny the charge, they will not honor your denials. Their goal is to break you down.

Interviews, which often precede interrogations, do not presume guilt. In interviews officers ask open-ended questions, let the subject do most of the talking, and don’t take an accusatory tone. The police are trained to call every conversation with a suspect an “interview” when they testify in court or talk to the media; they never use the word interrogation. Yet their training manuals make a clear distinction between the two. You don’t subject someone to an interrogation unless you’re reasonably sure that person is guilty.

One way to put it is: in an interview they ask you questions; in an interrogation they tell you the answers.

Leviton: So the police refuse to consider the possibility that a person in their interrogation room is innocent?

Leo: Yes. When I taught at the University of California, Irvine, I would invite an FBI agent to speak to my class. He would admit that false confessions do happen — but never to him. How would he even know that?

False confessions happen all over the country. Take this case in upstate New York: A woman’s baby has sustained an injury, and her boyfriend — not the child’s father — has blood on him. The woman is told by the police that the boyfriend is a natural suspect, but they decide to give her a lie-detector test and tell her she failed it, no matter the outcome.

They interrogate her in a lengthy, high-pressure process. Some police might think of it more as a seduction; others are tougher, telling her she’d better stop bullshitting them, and the only way they can help her is if she admits what she did. This is the second error: coercing the suspect to confess. When I talk to people who’ve been proven innocent after giving false confessions, they often say they just couldn’t take it anymore. They stopped thinking about long-term consequences and only wanted to get out of the room where they’d been held for hours. They said what the police wanted to hear just to go home, thinking they could prove their innocence later.

Now, in this woman’s case I don’t know if she’s innocent. I do know they didn’t record the interrogation. The so-called lie detector is garbage and inadmissible in court in most states, about as valuable as reading tea leaves. She did plead guilty to a child-endangerment charge and is going to spend two and a half years in prison.

I know of hundreds of people who were proven innocent after they’d confessed — and I don’t just mean juveniles and people with mental impairments or illnesses, all of whom are disproportionately represented when it comes to false confessions. Most innocent people who confess are quite normal. Few of us can withstand such interrogation techniques.

Innocence Project cofounder Peter Neufeld talks about “stone-cold innocence,” which is when the evidence completely clears someone. A rape was committed, a man was falsely imprisoned largely because of a confession, and later a DNA test proves that someone else actually did it. There was no physical evidence linking the first man to the crime, but he confessed. Of the 350 postconviction DNA exonerations documented by the Innocence Project, around 30 percent involved police-extracted confessions.

Leviton: You’ve written about how “confirmation bias” influences the way we evaluate people. Does it come into play in criminal investigations?

Leo: Absolutely. Confirmation bias is the tendency to look for information that supports our beliefs and ignore information that doesn’t. This is a well-documented human tendency. We all have it. It’s why police develop tunnel vision, lock in on one explanation, and discount other possibilities.

Princeton psychologist Daniel Kahneman won the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for showing how, in uncertain circumstances, people use rules of thumb or stereotypes to make decisions instead of factual analysis and reason. Sometimes we have time to evaluate carefully, but when we don’t, we resort to quick, intuitive, emotional thinking. We judge others based on how they dress, whether they make eye contact, and many other factors. It’s not that police are bad people — it’s that they are human, and have biases, and make mistakes, just like everyone else.

Leviton: What other errors do investigators make?

Leo: The next big error is leaking nonpublic details about the case to the suspect, which he or she then parrots back to the interrogator, making the false confession look more convincing: How did he know the victim was in bed, or wearing a particular article of clothing, or assaulted in a certain way? Because he was repeating back information that had been revealed to him, often inadvertently, during the course of the interrogation.

The psychology of interrogation is one of capture and negotiation: “I’ve got you, Mark,” the interrogator will say. “I’ve got a videotape that shows you were at the crime scene. Your buddy told me you did it, and we’ve got your blood at the scene, too.” But none of these things is true. When you say you were never there and didn’t know the victim, the response is “Mark, we know you knew her. She was hit on the head three times with a gun that matches the one you own.” Twelve hours later you’re admitting you hit her three times with the butt of the gun. The police are blind to the fact that they fed you those details.

Leviton: There’s nothing illegal about police lying to a suspect during an interrogation?

Leo: No, it’s totally legal. The courts have given it their blessing year in and year out. In 99.9 percent of cases the police suffer no consequences for lying. Judges look the other way except in the most blatant violations.

There are two sorts of lies: ones about evidence — “We have your bloody fingerprint” — and broader lies like “I’m here to help you.” When the police say they can write reports a certain way or talk to the district attorney or influence the judge, that’s a lie. They want you to believe they are just trying to help you get a more lenient sentence, but cops are separate from prosecutors and have no power over sentencing. You should shut up and get a lawyer. Police are simply trying to get a statement from you that fits their narrative of how you committed the crime.

Oftentimes they exaggerate the potential charges. For instance, if you might reasonably be charged with kidnapping, a cop might suggest you’re going to be charged with kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual assault. The difference in sentences for those two crimes is about twenty years. Police use the prospect of a worse charge to get you to admit to a lesser one.

Leviton: This is also a prosecutorial technique, to inflate charges so that a plea bargain looks more sensible. And then they never have to prove anything in court.

Leo: Trials are rare. Only about 3 percent of cases go to trial. When I was in graduate school decades ago, it was about 10 percent.

Leviton: Would the whole system collapse if suspects stopped cooperating with police and prosecutors and insisted on going to trial?

Leo: I’m not convinced it would. If we had more-efficient courts — they are horribly inefficient — it could be handled.

Leviton: The justice system seems to operate on the assumption that, in order to catch a lot of criminals, we have to tolerate the occasional mistake.

Leo: That’s the working assumption, yes. In 1765 the English jurist William Blackstone said it was “better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.” English law became the basis for American law. It used to be that the idea of convicting one innocent person to catch ten guilty ones was abhorrent. But if we took a poll of Americans today, what do you think the acceptable ratio would be? How many innocent victims would people say should be sacrificed to make us safer?

At Irvine I would ask my undergraduates how many in the class were in favor of the death penalty. About half would raise their hands. I’d then ask whether they’d still be in favor of it if one innocent person in a thousand were executed. Almost all hands would stay up. How about one in a hundred? At one in ten, some hands would still be up, and I would want to cry.

Leviton: Tell me about the case of Eddie Lowery.

Leo: In July 1981 a seventy-four-year-old woman named Arta Kroeplin was raped and assaulted in her home in Ogden, Kansas. Afterward she was unable to describe the rapist, and police had no physical evidence linking anyone to the assault.

Eddie Lowery, an active soldier at Fort Riley, had been involved in a minor automobile accident near the crime scene that night. Two officers interrogated Lowery over two days, without giving him food, and they did not record it. He initially denied all their allegations but eventually broke down and agreed that he’d done it. His first trial ended with a hung jury; a second jury convicted him of rape, aggravated battery, and aggravated burglary. He received a sentence of eleven years to life. After serving ten years, he was paroled and registered as a sex offender. In 2002 DNA testing excluded him as the rapist, and his conviction was vacated a year later.

Lowery sued the police in civil court and received $7.5 million for his wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

Leviton: Would the system change if there were more successful lawsuits against police departments?

Leo: It might lead to better police training — making sure that officers are able to recognize and prevent false confessions. Police could also be better trained on suspects’ constitutional rights and how not to violate them. And perhaps there would be better internal monitoring by police departments of interrogation practices, to make sure they didn’t expose the department to lawsuits.

Leviton: People who watch police dramas on TV might be surprised to learn that not all investigations uncover conclusive physical evidence of a suspect’s guilt.

Leo: When I was a student at the University of California, Berkeley, in the 1980s, an undergraduate named Bradley Page was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of his girlfriend, Bibi Lee, who’d disappeared while jogging. He launched a massive search for her, but of course the first thing the police did was arrest him. He confessed under interrogation and later recanted, saying he’d been exhausted and confused by sixteen hours of questioning, six hours of which were not recorded. The police convinced Page that he had repressed the memory of committing the murder. There was no physical evidence linking him to the crime, and his confession contradicted many facts in the case. She had a skull fracture, for example, which supposedly had been caused by Page backhanding her in the heat of an argument. Mike Tyson couldn’t have cracked her skull by backhanding her.

Page was convicted at a second trial (the jury was hung the first time) and spent several years in prison. He was, by all reports, a broken man after that, punished for a crime he almost certainly didn’t commit, although he was never proven innocent. The murder was likely committed by a convicted serial killer.

As I said, once the police fixate on your guilt, they stop investigating and begin building a case against you. Some scholars talk about this as a “suspect-driven” investigation versus an “evidence-driven” investigation. In the Lowery case there were a number of details that didn’t add up, but rather than pursue evidentiary questions, the police decided to go for a confession.

Leviton: In 2000 Corethian Bell found his mother dead and called 911. Under interrogation he admitted that he’d murdered her. Did he?

Leo: No. This case is utterly amazing to me. Bell was mentally ill and had drug problems. His mother was brutally murdered, and there was a lot of physical evidence, none of which connected her son to the crime.

Under police interrogation, after many denials, Bell eventually said that he had killed his mother. In his videotaped confession he referred to many nonpublic details of the crime, all of which he must have gotten from the police during their fifty-hour interrogation. DNA evidence later identified the true killer as a violent sex offender. Before that, Bell spent seventeen months in Cook County Jail. Once the police had Bell’s confession, they just dug in, and anything that didn’t fit — such as his admission that he’d shot her when in fact she’d been stabbed — was “fixed.”

You might think that the more heinous the crime, the less likely someone would be to admit to it, but studies have shown that two-thirds of murder cases are “solved” by confessions, compared to just a quarter of all crimes.

Leviton: Is there more pressure to obtain a confession when it’s a murder?

Leo: Absolutely. They don’t interrogate suspected car thieves or burglars for sixteen hours. For my PhD dissertation I spent almost a year observing the Oakland Police force. The homicide detectives there had no limit on the amount of overtime pay they could receive. One of them told me that overtime pay was the reason interrogations sometimes went from 10 PM to 10 AM.

Leviton: And confessions obtained after long interrogations, sometimes without food or water or bathroom trips or cigarette breaks, are nonetheless considered “voluntary”?

Leo: Whenever a confession is entered as evidence in a trial, there’s always a judge who has ruled it voluntary. Suspects, however, often say they were threatened or believed the only way to get out of the room was to say what the police wanted.

Few interrogations are video- or audiotaped, and even when there is a recording, judges almost never question how the confession was obtained or suppress it as evidence. They instinctively support the prosecution.

When the defense tries to get a confession excluded — because it was coerced and the conditions under which it was elicited violated due process — many times the judge will say, “Well, Counselor, this is a close call, but I have confidence in the jury.” The judge kicks the can down the road, because if the jury acquits, the judge won’t be accused of being soft on crime, and prosecutors won’t raise money to oppose the judge in the next election.

Judges should show more critical thinking and skepticism. Instead they lean toward believing the police when there’s a “swearing contest” — the defendant’s word against the police’s.

As early as 1967, in Chapman v. California, the Supreme Court ruled that a violation of a defendant’s constitutional rights was not automatically sufficient to overturn a conviction. They deemed some such violations “harmless.” In 1991, in Arizona v. Fulminante, the court ruled that it can also be “harmless” for juries to hear confessions that should have been ruled inadmissible. But Brian Wallace and Saul Kassin of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice have shown that judges and juries see a confession as such powerful evidence that they do not discount it, even when it would be legally and logically appropriate to do so.

We need a better standard than whether or not a confession is voluntary. Who knows what “voluntary” means anyway? If you stick a gun to my head and say, “Give me your wallet,” to some extent I’m making a voluntary choice to give it to you. I could say no. But legally we would say that’s an involuntary action, because of the threat. Yet I’ve seen a judge examine an interrogation transcript in which a suspect is threatened and then, twenty pages later, confesses; the judge ruled that, because enough time had passed, it wasn’t the threat that had caused the confession but the desire to tell the truth.

Leviton: So let’s connect these dots in false-confession cases: The police go after a confession because they know they’ll have a much harder time proving guilt without it. Then the confession hardly ever gets suppressed as evidence because judges don’t want to appear soft. And the jury ranks the confession as the number-one piece of evidence proving guilt.

Leo: Confessions trump just about everything else. There are rape cases in which the DNA evidence introduced at trial fails to connect the suspect to the crime, but juries think, “Maybe he wore a condom.” In what universe do rapists wear condoms? In the language of the law, confessions are “prejudicial.” Once a confession has been entered into the stream of evidence, even if it’s contradicted by the facts, it’s very hard for the defense to undo the damage. In a sense, the real trial has taken place in the interrogation room.

Leviton: I was shocked to learn from your work about the “error-insertion trick,” in which police deliberately put small mistakes into a written confession before asking the accused to read and sign it. For instance, police might put a wrong birth date in the document.

Leo: Yes, and when the accused corrects the error, it becomes evidence of voluntariness and deliberation. The cop can say, “Sure, I wrote the confession, but look here — he corrected three errors.” Another trick is to coerce the accused into signing an apology to the victim.

Leviton: How can the defense prove a confession was false?

Leo: A colleague and I have come up with four ways. One is to show the crime didn’t occur: the murder victim whose body was never found later shows up alive, or the baby who supposedly died from being shaken is later found to have died of an infection. The second way is through physical impossibility. When I lived in Laguna Beach, California, a man who confessed to burning down houses there had actually been in jail in Mexico at the time of the fires. The third is DNA or other scientific evidence that definitively rules out the accused. And the fourth is when the true perpetrator is identified. But most of the time, if you are falsely convicted of a crime, your ability to prove you didn’t do it comes down to pure luck or something out of your control. Your crime might have taken place near a surveillance camera, or maybe the victim had a cellphone for which call records could be obtained.

My book The Wrong Guys examines the case of the young Navy sailors who became known as the Norfolk Four. There were multiple false confessions to a rape-murder in that case. The DNA evidence pointed to a much more credible suspect, but the police clung to their theory that the victim’s husband and three accomplices had committed the crime. The real murderer was eventually identified, and in 2009, well after the sailors had agreed to plea bargains, some pro bono lawyers got the case before Tim Kaine, who was then governor of Virginia. He held a press conference and said he couldn’t get past the fact that there were so many confessions. He decided to commute the men’s sentences and release them from prison but without pardoning them.

These men qualified for “stone-cold innocent” in my opinion. The confessions were coerced, and DNA evidence showed that the true perpetrator had acted alone. But in the eyes of the law, these men were convicted and discharged, not found innocent.

Leviton: What becomes of people who are proven innocent after years in prison? How does it affect their lives?

Leo: The damage is often horrific. I’ve written about Jerry Townsend, the son of a sharecropper from Greensville, Mississippi, who had an IQ of around 60 and was convicted of rape and murder in 1980. During interrogation he implicated himself in more than twenty homicides in Miami and other cities. No physical evidence linked him to any of these murders, and it was obvious even to the police that he’d falsely confessed to at least some, but he was convicted of several. He spent twenty-two years in prison until a judge vacated his convictions, calling them “an enormous tragedy.”

In prison Townsend lived in constant fear for his life. He was classified as a maximum-security prisoner, and his activities outside his cell were extremely limited. Perhaps more important, because his convictions involved the rape and murder of a child, guards and inmates especially disliked him. As a sex offender, he had only limited visits with family and was not allowed to see his young daughter. After his release on June 15, 2001, he showed many signs of trauma. He walked slowly, with his head down and his shoulders stooped. He constantly looked behind him as if expecting to be ambushed.



