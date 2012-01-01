Willie

by Michael Fischer

Michael Fischer was released from state prison in 2015 and is currently earning two degrees to make up for lost time. He is managing editor of Sierra Nevada Review, and his essays have appeared or are forthcoming in River Teeth, Hotel Amerika, and The Rumpus.

“When I get out, I’m gonna walk straight to a bar, buy a bottle off the back wall, and drink that whole shit standing right there.”

“When I get out, I’ll buy a nice, big van and start a traveling ministry — go all around the country preaching God’s word.”

“When I get out, I’m gonna buy every single thing on the McDonald’s menu — except the salads and that bullshit — and eat that whole pile.”

“When I get out, my girl’s gonna meet me in the parking lot, and we gonna fuck right there under the guard tower, so those motherfuckers sitting up there dry as a bone can see my car rocking back and forth.”

So many conversations in prison come around to this. It’s a survival technique: in the midst of the boredom and deprivation, the best way to keep going is to scheme, plan, fantasize. The thought of what we’ll do after we get out reminds us why we put up with the humiliation of our day-to-day lives in here. It keeps most of us from doing something stupid that might extend our stay — from making any more decisions that can’t be undone.

No one in prison is ever coming back. Once we’ve served our time, everything is finally going to work out. We’re all going to stay in touch, so we can share our good news — except I’ve been giving out a fake phone number this entire time. I’m embarrassed to know these men, eyewitnesses to a shameful period of my life I can’t wait to live down: two years in prison for a nonviolent offense. There’s no way I’m staying in touch after I get home. I’ll have better things to do once I’m free.

Within the rose-tinted confines of my mind, life outside these walls will be simple and happy. Removed from reality in my prison bubble, safe from the fading memory of what life is actually like, I imagine a world in which people get what they deserve, where a promise made is a promise kept. How we all managed to end up here in such a world is a mystery that’s never mentioned. The important thing is that this is what I believe.

I make so many plans that I have to list them in the back of my journal to keep track. I take ideas from the radio, the dayroom TV, newspapers, books, magazines. I picture myself hiking the Appalachian Trail, surfing, learning Polish. I list the movies I’ll watch, the songs I’ll listen to, the goals I’ll accomplish.

Float down the Columbia River in Oregon. Become a hospice volunteer. Always check Consumer Reports before making big purchases.

It’s hard to believe I was ever angry or scared or depressed before I got to prison. My old life seems easy now that I’ve experienced its opposite. (The opposite of life is not death; it’s stasis.) Once I get out, I’ll be so thrilled to have my freedom that I’ll take advantage of every day. I’ll wake up early each morning, meditate, and watch the sun rise. I’ll take nothing for granted. I’ll never get frustrated or anxious, now that I know how much worse life can be. I’ll be a better friend, treat my mom the way she deserves. I’ll start getting in shape again. I’ll find a job I enjoy; after all, I was top of my class in college. I’ll go right down my list, checking off items one by one until there isn’t a single entry left. And when that day comes, I’ll think about the two years I spent in here and be grateful for the perspective this time gave me. I wouldn’t change a minute of it, I’ll brag to anyone who asks.

Late one night, about a year into my sentence, I’m flipping through an issue of Nature Conservancy that my mom sent. There’s an article about the Sierra Nevada and some protected land or easements that the conservancy has acquired nearby. It’s boring as hell, but I’ve already read my other magazines and books. Even as a native Southern Californian, I know next to nothing about the Sierra Nevada.

Midway through the article is a photo of the Mount Williamson Motel. The picture is taken at dusk: the sign lit up, the sky purple and yellow and pink above the snow-streaked mountains. Painted on the side of the building, visible even in the fading light, is a mural of a bighorn sheep.

I’ll later find out that the mural is part of the Migrating Mural Project, which raises awareness about endangered species like the bighorn. The ram on the motel was nicknamed “Willie” by the painter. He appears to be an old ram in the mural, which was done in 2012. If he were real, he’d likely be dead by now. But the herd he represents — a group of thirty or so bighorns dubbed the Mount Williamson herd, in honor of their penchant for the second-highest peak in the state — is still going strong. They’re a hardy bunch, even by bighorn standards.

In the mid-nineteenth century settlers brought domestic sheep to the Sierra Nevada, introducing new diseases to the local herds. In a matter of years bighorn numbers were reduced by as much as 90 percent; extinction seemed imminent. But the Mount Williamson herd survived. Its ancestors had lived in the Sierra Nevada through three ice ages, enduring violent changes in climate that wiped out countless other forms of wildlife. It wasn’t about to be killed off by a disease brought there by a bunch of shiftless domestic sheep.

When the die-off finally ended, as few as a hundred bighorns remained. Among them were members of the Mount Williamson herd, which eventually recovered — as persistent and indomitable as ever. It remains one of the only original native herds of Sierra Nevada bighorns in existence.

Naturalist John Muir — the patron saint of the Sierra Nevada, if not the state of California — was an admirer of the bighorn: the way the sheep live in seeming equanimity despite their harsh environment. Muir describes them in his book The Mountains of California as “leaping unscathed from crag to crag, up and down the fronts of giddy precipices, crossing foaming torrents and slopes of frozen snow, exposed to the wildest storms, yet maintaining a brave, warm life, and developing from generation to generation in perfect strength and beauty.”

In other words, the bighorns have mastered their environment. Any inmate would be jealous.

I know none of this as I lie on my bunk in the middle of a winter night, staring at the photo of the motel by the light of my commissary lamp. But there’s something about the image — the starkness of the landscape, the cozy motel, the bearing of the ram — that pulls me in. I picture myself cruising with my windows down and pulling into the motel driveway on a quiet evening, hundreds of miles from anything, the nearby mountains tall enough to hide my mistakes and regrets. Here’s a place where people are happy and life makes sense. I open my journal to the page for travel plans and write, “Drive US-395 down the Sierra Nevada (Mount Williamson Motel in Independence, CA).”

The first thing you might notice, if you set foot in one of the human warehouses dotting the U.S. landscape, is how much inmates sleep. I once heard a man brag that he had slept away fifteen years of a twenty-year sentence; he only wished he could’ve slept more. The attraction isn’t just that we are free in our dreams. It’s more than that.

In our dreams we have jobs. We are supervisors, managers, record executives, preachers. Our families have insurance, and our cars are never repossessed. We vote. We have influence. People care what we think. Every friend we’ve ever had is still in our lives. No one has been murdered, or committed suicide, or moved away, or forgotten about us. Everyone still thinks we’re funny and never asks stupid questions about what prison is like or if anyone has tried to rape us. Our families are whole. Our children still speak to us. We’re not divorced, not widowed, not alone. We haven’t abandoned anyone, haven’t left anyone, haven’t let anyone down. We are rich, desired, forgiven.

Sometimes these dreams are so real that, after the morning count wakes us, we rise determined to act them out as soon as we leave prison. I had a bunkmate who swore that if he went straight to the casino after his release, he would hit the jackpot and never work again. He knew this because he had seen it in a dream. He was released that October. A few months later I saw him back in prison, walking to his cell with a laundry bag over his shoulder.



